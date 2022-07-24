Send in your good photos, folks, as the tank is inexorably draining.

Today is Sunday, and we have a themed batch of photos from John Avise—in this case showing an unusual woodpecker species. John’s narrative is indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Of Acorns and Ants The common name of the Acorn Woodpecker reflects its habit of harvesting, storing (in granary trees), and eating acorns, its favorite food. However, the Latin name of this species (Melanerpes formicivorus) refers to the fact that the birds also like to eat flying ants. One day I ran across one such bird catching these insects on the wing. This week’s batch of photos includes some of the pictures I took during this special encounter near my home in Southern California.

Acorn Woodpecker male:

Acorn woodpecker, female:

Acorn Woodpecker in flight:

Bird with an acorn:

An acorn granary tree:

Using a telephone pole as a granary:

Spotting a flying ant:

The chase is on:

The chase continues… :

… and continues… :

… and still continues:

success!:

Holding one ant while trying to catch another:

Returning with a mouthful: