Look it up and learn some Yiddish! I decided to go grocery shopping on Saturday instead of Sunday, as it was raining and the ducks were in hiding, so NO BREAKFAST FOR THEM.
The good bit was that because of the fairly heavy thunderstorms, the grocery store, which opens at 6 a.m., was almost empty at 7. Further, I did all my shopping in record time and got bargains on yogurt, bread, tuna, grapes, my weekly t-bone (a porterhouse, actually, since they were on sale), and chicken thighs. Total bill: $23 and change. I breezed on through the store, and when I got to the checkout counter, I saw that there was only one guy ahead of me in the express lane, and he had only one item.
Then the bad news. Here’s how he paid:
Yep, IN PILES OF PENNIES, which all had to be counted out and put into the till one by one. (It’s hard to pick them off the slippery grocery belt, too.) It took forever. Why didn’t the guy put them in rolls? (That’s what the cashier asked me when we chatted.) He must have been saving up for months.
I’m sure you know the feeling: it’s always the person just ahead of you whose debit card doesn’t work, and has to go rummaging through wallet or purse to get one. Or writes out an entire check (not pre-filled-out), with the checkbook first fished with difficulty out of a purse. Or doesn’t have enough money to pay, and has to decide which items to leave unbought at the counter. Or has 30 items in a 15-item express line. If I were paranoid, I’d say that this guy knew I was coming, emptied his penny jar, and then found a way to get right ahead of me in line.
But of course that’s dumb. But it does seem that the slow people are always ahead of me. I think everyone must feel like that sometimes.
One more bit of tsouris. (I get to gripe because this is my site.) Above the first floor mailboxes in my department a pipe in the ceiling is dripping condensate, which fall into the office as well as the mailboxes, are set into the wall outside the office. (It can’t be fixed without removing the wall, so they’ve set drip pans inside the office. GUESS WHOSE MAILBOX IS DIRECTLY UNDER THE DRIP? You got i!! Mine! There’s nothing like reaching into your mailbox and grabbing a handful of soggy envelopes and magazines. No other mailbox has this problem. Fortunately, the lovely office staff moved my mailbox, so that one’s solved. But I’ll never get the time back that I waited watching the cashier count those pennies.
Oh, one more: it’s always when you’re in a hurry when your shirt catches on the door handle—and sometimes rips.
As my father used to say to me in (bad) Yiidish when I was a kid: “Tsouris mit mon”: “Troubles as numerous as poppy seeds”.
Feel free to have a Saturday vent below. Tsouris mit mon!
Think how embarrassed Mr. PENNYPACKER must’ve been. You & I have cards or paper…this poor soul was reduced to robbing the piggy bank
You were a model of patience. Not the French.Once in a French store, there were many check out cashiers but only one quick one, called the Caisse Rapide. When one guy went there with one or two items, there was no one there to check him out. So he went around the store yelling loudly “Ou est la caisse rapide?”, over and over and over until finally someone showed up. You are right about cheaters on lines of ten items of less. No one, including the cashier, enforces this rule.
What’s the opposite of tsouris? Whatever it is, I think it’s the theme of Keith Knight’s long running comic strip, “Life’s Little Victories.” Here’s an example, a possible antidote to tsouris.
https://kchronicles.com/comic/lifes-little-victories-5/
I can’t help but wonder why the guy had to pay for one item in pennies. Could he be totally broke and can’t even afford to buy coin rolls? Granted, he could have wrapped them in newspaper strips, but I doubt that anyone that broke is caring much about that. And then I wonder what if his kid broke open his piggy bank and sent him on an errand to buy something? I wonder what he bought. He might have found this Spanish treasure lying around his room and just felt like spending the motherload.
I always wonder about the people standing in line at the grocery store. It helps to pass the time.
And he didn’t have a problem with your taking that picture?
No, they saw me taking pictures of the pennies (leaving faces out, of course), and I didn’t ask.
צרות עולם ראשון – first world tsouris.
What I wonders is whether pennyman could only afford his purchase by those means.
Most supermarkets have self-checkout as an alternative to standing in line. Apparently, they believe that the revenue lost at the self-checkout due to stealing is more than made up by the money saved in reducing the number of employees.
Self-checkout is a real pain, especially when the customer has many items. I will always stand on the human checkout line as long as I don’t perceive the wait as intolerably long.
In the UK we have embraced self checkouts in a big way. If you have only a basket of goods, there may be ten or twenty self checkouts available. It’s much faster than queueing in the “basket only” queue.
Even better, we now have smart shopping. As you enter the shop you pick up a scanner or open the app on your mobile phone and you scan the goods yourself as you pick them off the shelves. When you check out, you scan a barcode on the checkout. The list of things you have bought gets uploaded to the checkout and you just pay. You don’t even have to unload and repack all your goods. It’s vastly better than queueing up for a human.
Tsouris is a great Yiddish word, but I tend to associate it more with personal problems—such as the troubles that resulted when my sister was arrested for illegally cutting down a tree in a state park when she was a teenager. Or, marital problems. This is how my grandparents used the word. You know: Tsouris!
But yes, the pennies incident is an example.
Harley-Davidson motorcycles: loud, stinking fart-machines.
Ugh. I totally agree with you, Robert. And those Mitsubishi or Subaru-type cars with the muffler altered to sound like a weedeater on steroids. Loathsome!
I don’t know how many pennies there are there – it doesn’t look a huge amount, but as a shop owner I might be tempted to tell somebody using a very large number of pennies to find something else to pay with.
It’s legal tender
You fell in to my trap. The law of legal tender does not come in to play here because legal tender is only about court acceptance of debt payments. There is no obligation for a private business to accept any particular form of payment – at least not in US federal law.
There may even be restrictions on legal tender. I don’t know what the rules are in the USA but if you want to pay a debt in pennies in the UK (that’s the British coin representing £0.01, not the US coin representing $0.01) it’s only legal tender up to 20p (£0.20). If your debt is £0.21, the creditor doesn’t have to accept 21 pennies.
He had more pennies; the other groups had already been put into the till!
Ah, I would definitely consider refusing to accept them then.
Recently I went to the grocery down at the corner for a few items. I got in the Express line. The person in front of me had a full cart. I said, in a gentle tone, “Excuse me, were you aware this is a 12 item or less line?”. They replied, “Oh is it” and relocated to a different cashier. Truly!
Isn’t there always a big sign saying “12 items or less” (it should be “fewer”)? People don’t seen to read, or don’t care, but I’ve never seen one YIELD like the one you met!
All the stupid in the world and all the stupid people that perpetuate it. More like Weltschmerz I guess but I’m at my breaking point. COVID levels rise but no one wants to do anything because they don’t like to so the disease spreads, worsening immune systems with each successive infection in an individual, Monkey Pox but we don’t want to bother vaccinating, extinction of monarch butterflies but no one cares because you can’t monetize a butterfly like you can pesticides, airport screw ups but airlines are greedy so sell too many tickets and no one realky cares because families sleeping in airports with lost luggage is no big deal when you are making all that money, hospitals shutting down because doctors are sick but no one cares if they aren’t the ones to use hospitals.
Banks give coin wrappers away for free. When I was a young woman, waiting tables and pretty darned broke, I would take my wrapped coins to the grocery store cashier/customer assistance counter with name and address stickers on each one and the cashier would exchange them for bills. Then I would shop, so the check-out cashier didn’t have to deal with a bunch of wrapped coins. There were times I was looking for spare change beneath the couch or between the cushions to make bus fare. Guy has no excuse for dumping a bunch of pennies down like that.