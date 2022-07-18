Shoot me again—more creationists adduce evidence for God.

July 18, 2022 • 9:20 am

For some reason I don’t comprehend, my critique of Stephen Meyer’s Newsweek article, “Stephen Meyer in Newsweek: Three scientific discoveries point to God. As usual, his claims are misleading” prompted a fair number of emails and comments, some of which, like the submitted comment below, I didn’t deem fit to put in the comments section but did find worth a standalone post because of what it says about the thought process of some humans.

First, reader Coel corrected me when I said the Big Bang was the “beginning” of the Universe, and Coel was right. He also corrects Arno Penzias (a Nobel Laureate!), whom Meyer quoted with approbation:

Evidence for what scientists call the Big Bang has instead confirmed the expectations of traditional theists. Nobel laureate Arno Penzias, who helped make a key discovery supporting the Big Bang theory, has noted the obvious connection between its affirmation of a cosmic beginning and the concept of divine creation. “The best data we have are exactly what I would have predicted, had I nothing to go on but the five books of Moses…[and] the Bible as a whole,” writes Penzias.

Here’s a comment by Coel:

“If the Big Bang did occur, which seems likely since we have tons of evidence for it, then that shows only that the Universe began, not how it began.” {From my post]

The Big Bang doesn’t even establish that the universe “began”. Most cosmologists would say something along the lines that the observable universe came from a quantum-gravity fluctuation around the Planck time, where that fluctuation occurred within a pre-existing state.

Thus “our universe” only had a beginning if one uses the term to refer narrowly to the products of that quantum fluctuation, not to “everything”.

By the way, if one checks what that Penzias quote was actually about (see here), it wasn’t about the universe having an origin, it was about how many “universes” there are. But since the time of that quote, the best data today do favour an “eternal inflation” multiverse, and thus now dis-favour Penzias’s argument.

Lastly, the fine-tuning argument has to start with the axiom that there would be something wrong if the universe did not contain human-like life. The conclusion (that the universe started with human-like life in the form of a god) is thus entirely circular.

Okay, and that’s a good and substantial comment. But then someone called Aeiutuz responded to Coel, and here’s the unposted comment I’m highlighting:

Aeiutuz

In reply to Coel.

I’d go a step further. I think modern cosmology gives at least a 50% chance God exists. Nearly all cosmologists believe the big bang began after a period of cosmic inflation. We know absolutely nothing about what the universe was like before inflation. But we do know, it was incredibly hot. So hot that all of our laws of physics break. There existed a state of mass/energy we can’t describe. The mass/energy was imaginably large, possibly/probably infinite. Inflation could have been going on for an infinite amount of time. Or maybe not.

Modern cosmology tells use, before the big bang, there was an unimaginably large, possibly infinite state of mass/energy that we can’t describe. Some part of that mass/energy broke off creating the cosmic inflation and when the inflation ended, it created the big bang. There was no intelligence in that mass/energy.

Most western religions tell us that before the universe we know today began, there was God. A state of something, maybe mass/energy beyond our description that was unimaginably large. Probably infinite. With intelligence. Some part of the broke off to create the universe, perhaps in a big bang.

Modern cosmology says the universe began from a state of mass/energy that we can’t describe that was unimaginably large, possibly infinite. But there was no intelligence behind it.

Modern religion tells us the universe began from God, as state of spirit, or possibly mass/energy we can’t describe that was unimaginably large, probably infinite. But had intelligence.

The difference between cosmology and religion is this: before our universe began, was there intelligence in the mass/energy that existed before the big bang or not? Religion says yes. Cosmology says no. But if you have an infinitely large amount of energy, or an unimaginably large amount of energy almost indistinguishable from infinity, is it so hard to imagine there wasn’t intelligence behind it? I say the chance is at least 50-50.

Now the state of the universe before the Big Bang is above my pay grade, but not far enough that I can’t criticize a bizarre analogy between what physicists think and what “most Western religions tell us.” For example, I can’t find any hint of this in Genesis:

Most western religions tell us that before the universe we know today began, there was God. A state of something, maybe mass/energy beyond our description that was unimaginably large. Probably infinite. With intelligence. Some part of the broke off to create the universe, perhaps in a big bang.

God was “infinite”? In what sense? Was he also “incredibly hot”? (He must have been a looker!). And where does it say that “some part of God broke off to create the universe, perhaps in a big bang”? You have to have a pretty loose interpretation of Genesis to see that!

Further, where does modern religion tell us that God was either a “state of spirit” (whatever that is) or “possibly mass/energy that was large, probably infinite”? Again, Aeiutuz is tailoring his view of God to what physics says. (I doubt that this was his a priori conception of a deity.) He might as well just go the Einstein route and say that the laws of physics and history of the Universe are God, cutting out the anthropomorphic middleman.

The part I find weirdest, and somewhat humorous, is that after these labored analogies, Aeiutuz says that if we can’t determine if there is a God or not since his God comports with what physicists tell us, then the chance that there was a divine intelligence is “at least 50-50”.

Let’s leave the analogies aside: the real fallacy is this: “If we have two hypotheses and we can’t distinguish between them, then the chance of each being true is roughly 50%. Is there a name for this fallacy?

In fact, the chance that there’s an intelligence seems less than 50% since we’ve never seen any evidence for it, yet we have plenty of evidence that naturalistic physics, which ignores an idea of a Big Intelligence, still leads us to the truth about the Universe. You could obtain the same probability for any imaginary being, like leprechauns (after all, who makes the rainbows?)

Come to think of it, I think I saw this fallacy highlighted by my late Ph.D. advisor Dick Lewontin in a form like “If you have two explanations for something, that implies that the truth lies somewhere near the middle.” For lack of a formal name, I’ll call this The Centrist Fallacy.

There’s another fallacy here as well: “If we don’t understand a physical phenomenon, then God is one explanation worth considering.” The problem is that that hypothesis has been used for centuries, explaining things like the “design” of organisms, lightning, the Black Death, and so on, and one by one these unexplained phenomena got explained—not by invoking a god but by using the tools of science. You’d think that people would have become wary about equating “unexplained scientific question” with the assertion “God exists.”

But now my craw is full of these people and their weird arguments for God. I will stop and move on.

 

23 thoughts on “Shoot me again—more creationists adduce evidence for God.

  1. “I’m a fiddler crab! It’s fiddler crab season!”

    Shoot me again is the beginning of perhaps my most favorite monologue in all of drama and comedy.

    Reply

  2. I love the 50% chance that God exists. LOL. What is that based on? The observed existence of gods from other religions?

    Reply

    1. We have done a survey of fifty different multiverses and half of them had gods in charge. We don’t know for sure about ours yet, but that is the simple math.

      Reply

  3. This painfully put me in mind of my young earth creationist parents blasting the Hubble pictures because their pastor delivered a sermon about it being fake

    Reply

  4. I am hearing (LOL) this too – oh, the telescope _reinforces_ that a guy made everything in his bakery. This quote illustrates this error nicely:

    “I have concluded through careful empirical analysis and much thought that somebody is looking out for me, keeping track of what I think about things, forgiving me when I do less than I ought. Giving me strength to shoot for more than I think I’m capable of. I believe they know everything that I do and think, and they still love me, and I’ve concluded, after careful consideration, that this person keeping score is me.”

    -Adam Savage, of Mythbusters fame
    In a talk – I don’t have a firm source, but I saw it on a video.
    https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/7338484-i-have-concluded-through-careful-empirical-analysis-and-much-thought

    Adam’s bio on FFRF :

    https://ffrf.org/ftod-cr/item/14799-adam-savage

    Reply

  5. This seems like an argument from ignorance. We don’t know, therefore…

    So hot that all of our laws of physics break.

    The successful theories we have do not apply at quantum gravity scales — their success is at lower energies. So we have to be careful when we say ‘laws of physics break’. We don’t have a theory within which the laws are formulated, just like classical mechanics in a quantum world.

    The difference between cosmology and religion is this: before our universe began, was there intelligence in the mass/energy that existed before the big bang or not? Religion says yes. Cosmology says no.

    Cosmology says no? I don’t think that question can be formulated in the language of cosmology. This is the problem with religious ideas. They are expressed in such loose language that one can make up almost anything. People put words together to form sentences, but concrete meaning is important too. It’s not ‘just semantics’; it’s semantics.

    Reply

    1. Well put. The laws of physics can’t break, or else they’re not laws. Our understanding of those laws is what gets modified with new evidence.

      And cosmology doesn’t say no to anything, it just says we have no evidence to support that claim. As usual, it’s up to the claimant to provide evidence.

      Reply

  6. The only thing we know for sure is that the concept of a God, all 4000 of them, was made up by man.

    Reply

  7. “But if you have an infinitely large amount of energy, or an unimaginably large amount of energy almost indistinguishable from infinity, is it so hard to imagine there wasn’t intelligence behind it?.”

    Just as Aeiutez says, it IS hard for Aeiutez to imagine an absence of intelligence. That’s the problem with religious folks, thay can’t simply accept that we don’t know yet and that proposing a creator doesn’t move us any closer at all to understanding anything.

    Reply

  8. Aeiutuz is starting from a wrong understanding of inflation. Cosmic inflation did not precede the Big Bang, but is theorized to have occurred very shortly afterward and lasted for a minute fraction of a second. So his statement that “Inflation could have been going on for an infinite amount of time” is completely wrong.

    Once you correct his misunderstanding of inflation (deliberate or not), his entire argument crumbles, even if you otherwise give any credence to his/her ramblings.

    Reply

  10. Coels 50-50 proposition between two choices is similar to the Bayesian approach of forming a uniform prior distribution in the absence of knowledge permitting something more specific: to distribute ones ignorance equally. However, a Bayesian uses the uniform prior as a starting point to calculate a posterior distribution by folding in new information. Theists have no new information, so folding in zero to a uniform prior yields exactly zero as a posterior distribution.

    Reply

  11. > If you have two explanations for something, that implies that the truth lies somewhere near the middle.

    Yup. Science says the earth is a (near) sphere. Flat-earthers say it is flat. So let’s compromise: it’s a cylinder.

    Reply

  14. Their god wouldn’t be much of a god if it were just a mindless natural force. What they mean by “god” is some kind of mind, with wants, intentions, thoughts, foresight, all that. And the odds of this existing before the “creation” of the universe are not 50-50, because as far as we can tell, and even as far as we can possibly imagine, minds only come from brains, and brains only come after an immensely long process of evolution. So from all available evidence, the probability of Aeiutuz’ “state of something, maybe mass/energy beyond our description that was unimaginably large. Probably infinite. With intelligence” are 0%!

    There’s also some baggage smuggled in any time some says “it’s possible that…”. That’s an assertion, presented without evidence. How do you know it’s possible? Hitchens’ famous dictum comes to mind, “that which is asserted without evidence may be dismissed without evidence”.

    Reply

  15. Patricia Smith Churchland’s observation concerning the hard problem of consciousness is likewise relevant in such contexts. When not much is known about a domain of phenomena, our inability to imagine a mechanism is a rather uninteresting psychological fact about us, not an interesting metaphysical fact about the world.

    Reply

  16. It is appropriate to put the chances at 50/50 in some cases. For example, if we’re given a coin and we know nothing more than it is two-sided, then it would be reasonable to think the chances of it falling heads or tails when tossed is 50/50.

    Of course, the god/no-god choice is not at all like the coin-flipping situation. In fact, it seems about as far away from it as we can get. It is reasonable to assign zero probability to the existence of something when we have no evidence for.

    Unfortunately, it really isn’t that simple. If I said that there exists in Mexico a species of dog that is unknown to science, but that I have no evidence, what’s the probability of that being true? Surely the probability isn’t zero. On the other hand, 50/50 doesn’t seem right either.

    The bottom line is that the probabilities one should assign to these things depends on one’s knowledge and beliefs. I’m not sure that this eliminates the Centrist Fallacy but it seems that some conditions must be applied to it.

    Reply

    2. And now Bayesian inference allows incorporation of observation in the calculation.

      How probable, _given_the_observations_, is a hypothesis true?

      … hmmm… another fallacy or the (presumed) Centrist Fallacy? Ancient games with dice and coins appeal to the 100% or 0% true or false intuitions – either true or false -, while by modern lights, Bayes Theorem lets us see everything in between. That’s actually somewhere in the center…

      I need a rest…

      Reply

      1. Yeah, but Bayesian inference still depends on agreement on beliefs. It tells one how they should update their beliefs given new evidence. That process will still give different results for different people even when they are all given the same new evidence.

        Reply

Leave a Reply