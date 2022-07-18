Discussion thread

I was preparing a post on the topic “Are races purely social constructs without biological meaning?” (my answer is “no”, but it’s nuanced), when I heard that a friend of mine is in a very bad way and that made me too sad to post.
So, if you will, please comment below about what you want until tomorrow. There are lots of things to discuss, here are three in increasing order of importance.
- I usually don’t eat potato chips as they’re not good for you. I do love them, though, and when my grocery store had a special half-price sale for registered customers (like me), I decided to look into it. It turned out that the half price was for a “family sized” bag of chips (if you have a family of two), and the regular price was $6.50!! For chips! That’s unconscionable. If you want to beef (so to speak) about food prices, or anything else, go ahead. (I didn’t buy the chips.)
- People keep telling me that wokeness is on the wane now; that in ten years the crazy excesses of the “progressive” Left will be gone. I don’t think so, if for no other reason than DEI initiatives are in place in many universities, companies, and organizations, and many of people who work in those organizations make their living by constantly emitting the narrative of oppression, division, intersectionality, and so on. These people are not going to put themselves out of a job, so they keep the narrative going. Don’t get me wrong: we need to have some way to ensure that bigotry is frowned upon (but also a way to teach students about what freedom of speech is). Still, the enormous progress in racial relationships and equality of the sexes that has been achieved are ignored. (Yes, of course we still have racism and sexism.) But to listen to some, it’s as if we’ve been stuck in the 1950s for 70 years. That’s just not true. So, Will Wokeness Wane?
- And of course, let’s have your opinions about whether race is just a “social construct” (it’s best if you define “race” and “social construct” in your answer). I’d like to hear what readers have to say before I write what I was going to write.
Or talk about anything else you want.
Yes, “races” are indeed biologically real (though there is then a layer of social construction on top in how they are regarded in any given culture).
Thus, as humans spread across the globe, they produced a real pattern of shared-ancestry clustering. (Given the modern ease of long-distance travel that pattern might wash out over succeeding decades, but it is clear and real today.)
That shared-ancestry clustering pattern is fractal (so not countable) and is also fuzzy edged (since humans are all one species and interbreed), and of course branches can merge. Hence races are not discrete and countable, but they are biologically real.
The details of how that fuzzy-edged, fractal branching pattern is then divvied up and labelled, in a given culture, is a social construct.
Agreed. It is clear that Homo Sapiens varies based on ancestral environment. I am amazed by people who will agree that this results in world class track runners being mainly of a specific race, but deny that race differences may impact diversity in less physical endeavors.
And race was also once tied to nationality – Irish and English were separate races.
I hope your friend recovers swiftly!
I’m pretty frugal in general – with the exception of food – I buy what I want to eat. That said, I’ve balked at prices a couple of times lately. A small box of nut thins is over $7? No thanks! My favorite sourdough loaf (not artisan, just sliced) was also over$7. I’m going to have to start skipping my lite local store and braving WinCo. Usually I find the shopping environment there too competitive for my taste.
Food (and other) prices are soaring (will lead to Republican election victories). Sugar, e.g., has gone from $0.50/# to $0.75.
I’m don’t know that I agree with your prediction, and hope folks are more worried about their substantive due process rights than sugar. But inflation still blows.
Think about bread. Companies need to pay for the sugar.
I noticed certain flours are pricey – this is pure anecdote, but the idea is : sugar is needed for bread, which companies have to pay for.
Not just Aunt Tillie at her tea party.
Interesting Letter to the Editor in yesterday’s Denver Post laying out some interesting reasons [some of the reasonable] why the Dems should run Liz Cheney for President 🙂
That would be honest. She’s a supporter of torture, supported the Iraq War (which coats tens of thousands of lives, willy-nilly) and is opposed to gay marriage. In sum, a better person than Amon Göth, but would still be hanged if there was a Nuremburg Trial today. Since the Democrats are just Republicans of a generation ago, it would fit.
Agreed – I await the Dems snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The certainly seem to be pushing a lot of moderates toward the Repugnicans.
I don’t think Wokeness is on the wane. I think it is more out in the open now, and that it is so at odds with traditional conceptions of justice and fair play that it will struggle. I don’t think we can say we’re over the hump, yet. In fact, we might never be; the candle could be going out. That the media and the schools and even the corporations are bought in does not bode well.
I think its name may change, but as the cartoon from Mad Magazine, 1969 reminded us, the woke–at least the college ones–are not new nor are they likely to fade away. It’s spread a bit farther than in the past, and that may lead to greater societal turmoil, but its character is similar. It’s not an evolutionarily stable strategy, so to speak, but then again, species can evolve themselves into extinction, and so can political systems.
Perhaps what’s called “Wokeness” contains the seeds of its own destruction, relying as it does on the belief that the average person is both privileged and wrong about pretty much everything. When the scrappy outsiders accusing the Establishment of ignoring Truth, Justice, and Science starts looking more and more like the people who disagree with you and less and less like the Bundy brothers, it might be time to flip.
I urge all parents of children between 10 and 20 to dye their hair green and come out as “non-binary.” Kiss of death.
[My sympathies on your friend.]
Race has biological meaning but, as with the terms “species” and “life”, there are no definitive boundaries. The extremes can be clearly labeled but there are borderline cases which defy classification.
Subsequent chips never taste as good as the first one, leading to consumption of the entire bag. Ruffles are better than plain, but consumption of a family size bag of either will leave your mouth with minor lacerations.
I think asking the meaning requires another question first.
Why do you want to know? What differences would matter?
What is the purpose of defining the word, in the first place?
The notion of the redheaded stepchild is an interesting example of a social construct. The distrust of the redheaded children was a sublimated distrust of the Celts and the Vikings and their incursions into British villages.
The children themselves were probably evidence of the presence of Nordic and Celtic genes in the population, often caused by some pretty vile deeds by the invaders, so the underlying phenomenon was likely real, but the prejudice and distrust against the kids themselves was a completely unnecessary social construct. Especially when it applied to children born several hundred years after the events which originally caused the problem.
‘Gingers’ were still regularly bullied in UK schools until at least the 1990s, which is when I left school myself. It’s interesting how long it has persisted.
Today redheads are getting preferential treatment.
Washington Post today-
Britain’s redheads offered free movie tickets to dodge extreme heat.
I think woke is here for a long time. The pronoun stuff seems to be rampant in schools and many organizations.
It’s The Red-Headed League in Woke World.
Sherwoke Holmes is afoot.
I got my rest, can you tell?
And how far it’s on the way out. My first and third daughters, born in 1982 and 1989, are redheads (inherited from my mother – interesting how the gene(s) can skip a generation). Neither had to put up with any bullying at school or anywhere else. My first daughter’s own two daughters (5 and nearly 2) are both redheads as well. I hope the habit of mocking gingers (often pronounced with two hard ‘g’s’) has now dropped out of the culture.
Jerry, best wishes to your friend.
Here’s something I like that makes a good potato chip replacement (IMO) that is marginally less unhealthy: “Harvest Snaps” baked peas/beans, which come in a variety of flavors. My favorite was habanero, but unfortunately, apparently they’ve stopped making the habanero flavor (at the least, I’ve been unable to find them. Still, if one just has a hankering for something salty and crispy, I recommend trying these.
When I was a kid, some friends of my parents gave me a 1929 encyclopedia. It had a long section in it — five pages or more — including a page with pictures of all 24 races.
That’s right — they had definitively determined that there were 24 races. No more, no less.
That surprised me. When I was in elementary school, they taught us that there were only three — Mongoloid, Negroid, and Caucasoid. I asked what American Indians were. The teacher explained that they had originally come over on a land bridge from Asia. Therefore, they were Mongoloid, just like the Chinese.
I had a hard time figuring out how Chinese people were related to American Indians. If they were related at one time, it seemed like they had changed enough that they should get their own group, by now.
I had read a story in an newspaper from the late 1800s about how they determined which race was which. A bunch of drunk guys in a bar argued about it. To settle the issue, they kidnapped a Chinese guy and an Indian. Then they took them both out to a bridge over the river and threw them off. The Indian swam to shore while the Chinese guy drowned. From this, they concluded that they were two different races.
That method seemed like it wasn’t entirely scientific, but it brought up the question:
What exactly determines the difference between the races?
And another question:
Once you know a person’s race, what are you going to do with that information? Why would it even matter to you?
There are black people in Africa and black people in New Guinea. They look a lot alike. Are they one race or two? Likewise with Pygmies and Watusis, or any number of other groups. How about people from India? They have dark skins but Caucasian facial features. What are they?
I scoured the pictures for hours to figure out what were the distinguishing characteristics that would tell you whether someone was the same race as someone else. Is it hair? Is it skin color? Is it shape of the nose?
All of those arrived at uncertain results, to say the least.
After long and careful deliberation, I arrived at the one thing you could always use to tell someone was a different race than another person.
It was their hats. No matter what their hair was, or their skin color, or anything else, you could always tell the difference between their races by their hats.
That’s what it is all about. Hats. Unfortunately, I rarely wear a hat. For everyone else, I will make up whatever suits me. That’s what race is.
Chihuahuas are social constructs.
Crisps … potato flavoured are my favourite. They are worth a shorter life. Off topic a bit I was listening to the CBC, a pod cast on eating meat. I thought the pod cast was fair and the general gist was he would cut down a bit – good for the environment and health. Got me wondering would a shortened life also be good for the environment?
Woke – still going strong.
All this talk of crisps/chips and race just gave me an idea. Maybe we replace race with ‘flavor’ (or flavour, if you will). I use the term when asking someone what faith tradition they were raised in. Flavors also combine. What do you all think?
I like it!
I use flavour when referring to different sects, religions and gods.
My usage also. Succinct and gets the job done.
My favourite flavour: There is a wicked god (Hebrew bible) and a kinder one (Christian bible). Everything that happens these days is driven by the tension between these two divine men. It is not entirely without precedent.
But because I think the whole idea above is hogwash, both gods are united against me.
I generally use “franchise” 🙂
Didn’t The Stones get there first with “Brown Sugar”?
IF I recall correctly, there once was a T.V. advert for potato chips which declared, “Betcha can’t eat just one!”. I considered that a challenge and often failed that test until I found that having some other salty, crunchy and oily snack (cashews and\or almonds, pecans or macadamia nuts etc…) handy to act as a ” chaser ” helped.
Omg, excuse my language but you just unearthed a memory! It’s ruffles lays, no one can eat just one. And it was popular when I was in middle school in Delhi. And I memorized the Hindi commercial – I literally cannot think of the last time I thought of this! I still remember the lyrics it turns out- advertising is amazing.
1. The Crimson reports that fewer than 2% (closer to 1%) of faculty claim being “conservative” politically: https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2022/7/13/faculty-survey-political-leaning/. While there have been some hopeful signs, such as McWhorter now writing for the NYT, I do not see wokeness plateauing anytime soon at top universities. I’m currently preparing application materials and must write DEI statements to be considered, a simple way for universities to prevent conservatives, moderates, and liberals (anyone who isn’t progressive) from obtaining faculty positions. Sure, I could apply to mediocre schools eager to get talent from Harvard and get those jobs. But I must be dishonest to land at MIT, Yale, Berkeley, etc. — self-flagellate and virtual signal for job safety, because the top schools pressure us to compromise academic and personal integrity in the name of so-called “inclusion.” Lie or be irrelevant.
2. I listened to a podcast between Michael Shermer and Richard Dawkins in which Dawkins mentioned that he’s penning a book entitled The Genetic Book of the Dead. The idea is that DNA contains a record of ancient-past environments. We can, for instance, find signatures someday (maybe now?) for settings like “ancient ocean” or “ancient desert.” Ancestry is merely the genetic signature of those who survived and reproduced successfully in particular past environments. Because of this, ancestry is not a social construct. On the contrary, it is a deep and fundamental biological reality. Skin color, however, is a gross proxy for ancestral continent. Informal association of skin color and other easily visible behavioral traits stereotypically is a type of social construction in that the stereotypes are shorthand for (accurate and inaccurate) correlations. Correlation is not necessarily causation. But knowing this has led many to erroneously assume that ancestry itself, then, is merely a construct of fishy correlation.
1) From talking with lots of Trump supporters, that seems like the effects of education.
2) I have met lots of people who talked about what race someone was. Not one of them mentioned what you said, or DNA. Every person I have met, other than a few medical specialists, defined it by visible traits, arbitrarily selected. We make it up as we go along.
I can think of a few things that could alter the course of Wokeism in academia. First, if the illiberal leftists succeed in empowering the Right to return to power and overthrow future elections by main force, and we lose essential freedoms including new restrictions in freedom of speech up to and including the Wokeists’. Second, sufficient lawsuits by those whose rights are suppressed by universities to produce enough of a body of case law, that university lawyers themselves push back with warnings like “don’t push this- the law isn’t on your side”. Third, if extra-academic organizations begin educating students and faculty on their rights and how to push back when the DEI folks “lovingly” threaten them with sanctions and cancellation if they don’t bend the knee. Fourth- Sufficient amounts of alumnus dollars are withheld to pressure change. Fifth, if the Sensible ever succeed in roping the Woke to debate and argue their positions in public, that can’t hurt.
No kettle cooked chips are safe in my vicinity. We don’t keep chips in the house regularly but indulge from time to time. Cape Cod are the best in my local grocery store. I’m willing to pay the price, especially when they are “buy 1 get 1 free,” which they are with some frequency.
My 2 biggest gripes regarding food prices are beef and fish. Beef prices are ludicrous, have been for quite a while now, long before the current inflation. Even what used to be cheap cuts are now too expensive for me to buy. Lately even “stew meat,” the left over scraps, has been over $8/lb. Every now and then I’ll splurge on ground beef but I’m not a serious beef lover so it’s been easy for me to mostly stop eating beef.
Fish has been harder. I live on the coast and fresh snapper, grouper, pompano (the best), etc. are favorites, but these days they go for $25 – $30+ per pound. Crazy. I should start fishing again and catch my own.
Jonathan V. Last of the Bulwark+ posted “Rise of the Republican Confederacy —
The takers are secession-curious.” (For paid subscribers, I only got the poll results)
After many years of strutting and posturing that “We’re gonna take our state and… (go or do something), have these folks ever proposed any plan at all about how this will happen?
Surely there must be steps— elect your own government, stop paying taxes, banning vegans… whatever… Why are they so hesitant to share at least some plans, hopes, etc.
Maybe other states would be willing to help. Maybe even a GoFundMe.
Maybe I’m overly optimistic, but I think that this is possible because:
(A.) Woke people can’t seem to form a unified front in the long term. They have a habit of turning on each other and splitting apart into ever smaller identity factions (e.g. You’re not just a trans person, you’re a Latinx trans person with a different set of interests than other trans people). This has been pretty well documented on this site and others.
(B.) An organization run according to purely woke principles would collapse in a matter of years, if not months. The woke dismiss traits such as objectivity, punctuality, attention to detail, reliance on the written word — the traits needed to run a large organization — as being part of this amorphous thing called “white supremacy culture.” But without them, a corporation or a non-profit can’t function efficiently. (Sadly, a government agency could probably keep going for a while longer, since it’s insulated from the effects of competition.)
Basically, I suspect (and hope) that wokeness contains the seeds of its own demise.
I like to think I’m progressive, but with Jerry’s scare quotes he may think it means something else.
Universal health insurance? That’s a progressive idea.
Legalize marijuana at the federal level? That’s a progressive idea. (Actually, I want to see cocaine and heroin legalized as well.)
Abolish the Second Amendment? That’s a progressive idea.
Abolish capital punishment? That’s a progressive idea.
Abolish for-profit prisons? That’s a progressive idea.
Boost the minimum wage? That’s a progressive idea.
Instigate a radical shift away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy? That’s a progressive idea.
Reproductive freedom? Same. https://www.nationofchange.org/2022/07/18/progressives-release-blueprint-for-federal-action-on-reproductive-freedom%ef%bf%bc/
So, yeah, count me as a proud progressive Democrat. Enough already with the moderates (Kyrsten Sinema) and the conservatives (Joe Manchin).
As for all the woke stuff, I’m still not sure what the difference is between being woke and being politically correct. “Woke,” if I’m not mistaken, emerged from Black culture. To be woke means to be awake to injustice. But now the word “woke” is used as a bludgeon mainly by right-wingers.
My thoughts on race: the same approach used by Michael Shermer in his recent post to define sex categories (prototype theory) can be used to perform classification of populations (or even species). Prototype theory is an idea from cognitive science which says that many categories are not crisp and instead have fuzzy boundaries; therefore, we define if a member belongs to a category by counting how many characteristics match up. For instance, a penguin is not the best prototype of a bird, because it cannot fly, but it lays eggs and has wings, so it still counts as one. In the same way, people belong to some populations more than they belong to others based on their ancestry and their physical traits. This means that “race” is a multivariate category with fuzzy boundaries, and that there is no such thing as pure races with no common ancestor and no physical overlap. But it also means that people are not equally related to one another and that human populations are not identical.
I think we missed a question: Why do you want to know? What is the purpose of knowing?
It seems to me that before you can determine what makes a race, you have to determine the factors that would be important to the question. Your reason for wanting to know should tell you what factors to consider when you make your decision.
If this was the 1800s, then “race” might give someone a clearer picture of the only Chinese person in town. In the 2000s, I can’t think of any reason it would be useful to me. These days, Chinese people dress and act like everyone else.
In the US, the primary use of race has been to tell us who is eligible to be a slave and who shouldn’t be allowed to get a mortgage in my neighborhood or ride the bus next to me. That definition of race had a specific and openly admitted purpose. It defines all the people who are lesser creatures than me.
So why does anyone want to know? If someone you meet is Race A, as opposed to Race B or Race C, how does that change your plans for the day? What would it matter?
The only good explanation I have seen is that it makes people feel comfortable to put arbitrary labels on things. People make it up to suit them, for their own internal purposes.
Will wokeness ever wane?
No, and for the exact reason that you stated:
This happens any time you put people in power who have to find unorthodoxy in order to keep their jobs (see political officers in the Soviet Union, heresy hunters in the middle ages, McCarthyites, ad nauseam).
In fact, the only two things that will even slow it down are (1) it will splinter, as each group vies to present themselves as the most oppressed (I already read things about people “not being the right kind of black” or “not acting like trans people really do”); and (2) the steel-toed boot in the gonads that wokie crazies are going to get in the November elections.
I think Wokeness is on the wane but will last a long time for the reasons you mention. My confidence in its waning comes from the observation that people are starting to associate Wokeness with a bad education or a bad job. Most people actually prefer meritocracy and free speech. They also dislike being bullied. Any virtue one gets from being Woke fades quickly as it is a race to the bottom. The other current that pushes against Wokeness is that the “minority” groups it is supposed to protect care about it less. We’re seeing it with Hispanics rejecting “latinx” and the pushback by women who resent their well-defined group being made blurry for political reasons. Finally, Democrat politicians are finally taking on the idea that pandering to the Woke is not a path to political success and longevity.
