What about affirmative action?

I often say on this site that I favor a form of affirmative action for admission to schools and colleges (not necessarily for hiring above that level), and I favor this as a form of reparations. I’ve received a lot of pushback from readers who either think we shouldn’t have any affirmative action, or, if we retain it, it should be based on class or even on “viewpoint”, not race. I keep thinking about these counterarguments and I see their merits, but I’m not yet ready to give up on affirmative action.
I do remember, though, that when it was instituted when I was younger, it was said to be a temporary expedient, perhaps lasting 50 years or so. It’s clear that that’s not going to happen, and the DEI bureaucracy that pervades universities will insure it won’t happen, for the employees would be out of a job if we achieved equity (equal representation of groups). But they wouldn’t be out of a job if they adhered to my notion of equality (“equal opportunity”), for equal opportunity, given cultural differences and preferences, will never produce perfect equity. DEI initiatives are thus aimed at achieving not equality, but equity. This ensures they’ll be permanent.
And even arriving at equal opportunity will take years and tons of money and social engineering and public will and commitment, and we’re nowhere near that. Ergo, we should get used to affirmative action as a fact of life—unless the new Supreme Court gets rid of it, which is not unlikely.
What do I mean when I say we need affirmative action as a form of reparations? I don’t mean that someone who’s African-American or Hispanic should get extra points simply because of their ethnicity. An upper-middle-class African-American, for instance, presumably has about the same advantages and opportunities as those of other ethnicity in their income group, and needs no thumb on the college-admissions scale. Rather, I favor those minorities who were disadvantaged by bigotry and racism in the past, and may not have achieved because of that racism. It’s indisputable that bigotry has held down generations of minorities, and if everyone had equal opportunity, we’d have substantially more equity than now—though perhaps not the degree of equity that people want.
I thus connect ethnicity with class, and there’s no doubt that that’s also true. Thus the race-based affirmative action I’d like to see is also class-based admission. “Why not, then,” you will ask, “don’t you just call for affirmative action based on class?” Well, I do, but even the impoverished and disadvantaged admitted to schools should, at least for a time, be weighted a bit more towards minorities. There’s something about having elite colleges almost totally lacking some minorities that disgusts me.
Asking for some race-based admission will of course mean lowering standards so long as these minorities perform less well than whites or Asians, and I admit this. I simply ask that all those who are admitted be deemed qualified to succeed at a school and be able to benefit from what a school has to offer. (John McWhorter appears to oppose affirmative action completely, and argues that “not everyone has to go to college”).
We already have affirmative action for other groups: for example older students, veterans, and so on. (I oppose preferential admission for the children of alumni—legacies—or for athletes.) This too may involve lowering formal academic standards, but you also get some students whose experiences may add to the educational experience of their fellow students. So why not throw some disadvantaged minorities into these groups? Wouldn’t their own experiences enrich the learning experience of the entire student body? I’ll admit that I have no evidence that diversity of a class makes for a better learning experience or even more learning, and I seem to recall some counterevidence, but if there’s simply a lack of evidence I’ll stick with my impressions.
Evaluating racial diversity as an inherent educational “good” was one rationale for the U.S. Supreme Court to allow preferential admission of minorities (without quotas) in the Regents of the University of California v. Bakke case (1978). But four of the justices (Marshall, White, Blackmun and Brennan) also wrote “”government may take race into account when it acts not to demean or insult any racial group, but to remedy disadvantages cast on minorities by past racial prejudice”. That is reparations.
Many schools like ours also have “need-blind admissions”, in which students are admitted based on their qualifications alone, and then if there are financial problems the University helps out with scholarships, jobs, and the like. This, however, is not affirmative action, for admission is still based on meritocratic criteria. Any financial disadvantages based on class are rectified after admission.
I throw this question out to readers because it’s a tough one for me. Clearly nobody wants a college in which every student is identical. How can you learn without at least a variety of viewpoints among students? (And that, of course, brings up the question of whether we need politically-based affirmative action!). Does not affirmative action help bring about that diversity, while at the same time trying to rectify historical injustice? Or is rectifying historical injustice not what universities are supposed to be doing? (I could make an argument for that view, too.)
So, weigh in below. Should we have affirmative action for admission to elite secondary schools and to colleges? If so, on what should it be based: race, class, viewpoint, experience, age, or some other criteria?
To me this question is a most important one, for it bears directly on calls for equity that are ubiquitous in America—not just in schools, but in every field of endeavor.
15 thoughts on “What about affirmative action?”
By its very definition, affirmative action IS discrimination. A truly level playing field means that race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, etc. should NEVER be considered in hiring, firing, promoting, university admissions or any other venue. This is 2022, not 1922.
I am not in favor of affirmative action, in general. I am in favor of it in discrete situations where there has been discrimination recently. For example, there have been fire departments which were found to have discriminated against blacks in hiring and promotion, and a court ordered affirmative action measures in response. I would not say that in 150 years those measure should still be in place.
I stopped reading when I saw no clue of what “DEI” is.
Yes– I think I am I favor of some forms of affirmative action.
Providing funds for students with ability but no $ would be my priority.
Off the top of my head, other writers – and, yes, talkers – that make sense of reparations, IMO, are Coleman Hughes and I think Glenn Loury.
Hughes testified paired off with Ta-Nehisi Coates – also a good writer and speaker : https://youtu.be/F5AQyWAWHU4
My impression was Hughes made the most sensible case, but Coates is compelling as well.
I think that there should be affirmative action to achieve equality of opportunity, not equality of outcomes. Should the “action” (in affirmative action) be taken based on race, or class, or some other variable? I don’t know. Should one think of affirmative action as a form of reparations? I don’t know about that either, but I wouldn’t *limit* affirmative action to those deserving of reparations.
Consider the following thought experiment. Let’s imagine that there never was slavery or Jim Crow or racial discrimination—and therefore no need for reparations. Would the fact that reparations are not needed negate the need for affirmative action to achieve equality of opportunity? No, I my view. Affirmative action to achieve equal opportunity should be a permanent fixture in society. Changing attitudes will often tend toward reducing opportunities for some and increasing them for others. Consequently we should forever and always strive to bring opportunity back into balance, thereby seeking to offer everyone the same chance to achieve. This is the basic fairness that Americans have always purported to champion. With equality of opportunity in place, the right outcomes will follow.
I would prefer affirmative action based on factors less subjective than self-identified race, something like parents income and/or educational attainment.
I dislike all the efforts the schools make to hand-pick students based on what they think they will “contribute” to their fellow students. I would eliminate the essay, the personality assessment, the geographic balancing, the talents, the obligatory community service – all of it. Why does everyone need to be well-rounded? There is nothing wrong with having some people who are very focused on something. And there is nothing wrong with having some people who haven’t bloomed yet – that’s what college is for.
If you determine a cutoff of grades and test scores that ensures the students will be capable of doing the work and select randomly from there, you will have a diverse student body.
I would support affirmative action on the college level under this type of scenario.
Suppose a college admits 1,000 students for a fall semester out of 3,000 applicants. These students are ranked on a non-affirmative action basis from 1 to a 1,000 where the 1,000th ranked student just squeezes in. Now, suppose that out of the next 100 ranked students, those that just missed admittance, 30 are minority students. I would support that those 30 students should be admitted, replacing students 971-1000 (presumably all white in the scenario) since the difference in qualifications to get in are marginal between the two groups, and therefore minority students would have an equal potential to succeed as the bottom tier of white students that would have been admitted without any affirmative action in place. Again, these numbers are hypothetical and perhaps different ratios would work better. Of course, minority students would have no special advantage in class evaluation, although those that are struggling, as with all students, should have access to tutoring and mentoring.
I don’t support this kind of solution because the costs of implementing it today seem to outweigh the marginal benefits. In 1978 this made sense because those 30 students were likely to have been held back by actual discrimination and bigotry. But today it’s much more likely that those 30 students were held back by culture and parenting.
The relative cost of this kind of affirmative action in 2022 is high. It creates resentment among others, suspicion of minority students who might not have been qualified, and self-doubt among those minority students themselves (I know specific instances of this self-doubt, it’s a real thing).
The only affirmative action needed is a wide scholarship program for poor students, unconditional (other than the poor part) in first year, then tied to an expected minimum academic progress. Affirmative action is in a big part (not alone, but a big part) responsible for the current ideological rampage and the anti-science backstabbing from within the colleges. That alone should be a strong argument against them. (And it was foreseeable too, years ago there was a post on WEIT about an academic, who foresaw this half a century ago.)
And other than that, as I mentioned this here before, for me affirmative action has an eerie resemblance to the quota system introduced by the fascist Hungarian government in 1920 to limit the ratio of Jewish students. One could defend that law the same way as affirmative action, after all they just tried to enforce the ratio of the population on the universities, just like affirmative action. Those fascist missed the opportunity to sell it as an ultra-progressive move.
Interesting you mention the “anti-quotas” in Hungary. Reminds me of the complaints of many Asian Americans, who argue that the quotas for various other groups are in effect quotas against the scads of Asians who occupy the top tiers of the achievement scale. In other words, Harvard and Stanford would be about half Asian if they accepted on achievement alone, but they skew their admissions to get the Asians down to about their percentage of the population. Asians thus feel that they are essentially being discriminated against for their hard work and diligence. And it’s hard to deny that they do have a point.
I support some forms of ‘corrective’ affirmative action but any of these should have clear termination dates. Don’t think children of alumni should receive preferential treatment but do support admissions for well qualified students who are later given assistance to obtain financing. Actually there is a lot to consider when you really start to think about this topic.
I agree that we still need some affirmative action, although I hope it can be handled better than in the past.
When we look around, it seems pretty obvious that African-Americans do poorly in some school subjects (math and science, for example), and that east Asians tend to do pretty well. As far as I can tell, the differences are mainly due to culture. Affirmative action cannot cure all cultural issues. However, for African Americans, their culture developed in an era of segregation. So we must accept some responsibility for that. The hope of affirmative action, is that it will improve the economic status of African Americans, and that their culture will then adapt and eventually lead to students with better academic achievements. But the evolution of culture is slow, so change will not come overnight.
Overall, the universities have done reasonably well in their affirmative action, though fault can easily be found. The advertising industry seems to have done well, in the sense that much of the advertising we see is reasonably integrated.
I suspect that it is still difficult for African Americans to break into some professions (plumbing, electrical work and other such trades).
Just a slight addition to your “However, for African Americans, their culture developed in an era of segregation.” In fact, their culture developed inter alia through the eras of slavery, reconstruction, Jim Crow, segregation, civil rights and into modern still far from perfect times. And I think it is easy for those whose families have not gone through that history to gravely underestimate what a serious multi-generational impact that can and does have on their culture and on individuals, not to mention their finances.
A case like our host’s could be made for modest preferences in favor of African-American candidates for academic situations. This policy might be called “positive racial quotas”, describing what it is. But “affirmative action”, a pair of words devoid of precise meaning, is a perfect example of the use of “euphemism, question-begging and sheer cloudy vagueness” that George Orwell discussed in a classic essay on political language. I am therefore entirely opposed to “affirmative action” as language.
In fact, following Orwell’s line of thought, I might suggest that widespread deceptive language is related to other features of the present academic landscape, such as the use of the word “inclusion” to mean exclusion.