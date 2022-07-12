Biggest firework in history

This is, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the biggest firework every launched. The YouTube notes say that it holds the record for “Largest Aerial Firework”, an is a 62 inch firework ignited over Steamboat Springs Colorado two years ago.

There’s a time delay because, of course, the speed of sound is slower than the speed of light. One punctilious commenter said this:

Fun fact: They are standing around 3 km away Sound is coming 8sec late. Speed of sound 343 m/s 343*8= 2744m so 3km approx.

Here’s another video by someone who filmed it. It shows the pyrotechnic itself (it weighed over a ton!) as well as part of its construction, its launching, and the Guinness award.