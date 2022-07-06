Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “effort,” had the short caption, “Oh, Jesus”.
It’s short and sweet: the barmaid sets Jesus straight on the “sunk cost fallacy“, which Jesus gets badly wrong (for obvious reasons).
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “effort,” had the short caption, “Oh, Jesus”.
It’s short and sweet: the barmaid sets Jesus straight on the “sunk cost fallacy“, which Jesus gets badly wrong (for obvious reasons).
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ sunk costs”
Ha!
Is this like water under the bridge over troubled waters?
It’s a massive investment, one that some children are persuaded to make. Even some adults who claim to have given up religion reveal an affinity for their favourite brand of woo when put under pressure 🙂