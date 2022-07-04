Peter Singer’s contrarian view on the Dobbs decision

Peter Singer, my favorite ethical philosopher and somewhat of a role model, has published a provocative article at Project Syndicate that has made me rethink the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. While I absolutely supported Roe v. Wade, and in fact would extend the two-trimester guidelines for legal abortion, I didn’t really see the “right to abortion” enshrined in the Constitution. Sure, you could slot it into the “right to privacy”, but that’s stretching it. And that dies differ from the supposed “right to own guns”, as the Second Amendment specifies under what condition people can own guns: for a militia, not to carry them into a bar in Colorado.
The Supreme Court’s current brief is to rule on whether a law is constitutional, not to make new law. And if you take that view, then the Dobbs decision was correct, as it in effect affirmed that states could ban abortion, for the right to make such laws was not a subject of the Constitution. Ergo, Roe v Wade, which affirmed such a right, wasn’t decided properly.
Of course the Court’s ruling was also tempered by the strong Catholic beliefs of most justices, so it was largely a religious decision as well. But given that I am strongly pro-choice, what do I do? After thinking about it, I’m pondering the solution offered by Singer in this piece: let the democratic process, whether it be on the federal or state level, decide issues that aren’t addressed by the Constitution.
Singer:
Every woman should have the legal right safely to terminate a pregnancy that she does not wish to continue, at least until the very late stage of pregnancy when the fetus may be sufficiently developed to feel pain. That has been my firm view since I began thinking about the topic as an undergraduate in the 1960s. None of the extensive reading, writing, and debating I have subsequently done on the topic has given me sufficient reason to change my mind.
Yet I find it hard to disagree with the central line of reasoning of the majority of the US Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion. This reasoning begins with the indisputable fact that the US Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and the possibly disputable, but still very reasonable, claim that the right to abortion is also not implicit in any constitutional provision, including the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
The reasoning behind the decision in Roe to remove from state legislatures the power to prohibit abortion was clearly on shaky ground. Justice Byron White was right: The Roe majority’s ruling, he wrote in his dissenting opinion in the case, was the “exercise of raw judicial power.”
Singer continues:
The Supreme Court exercised that power in a way that gave US women a legal right that they should have. Roe spared millions of women the distress of carrying to term and giving birth to a child whom they did not want to carry to term or give birth to. It dramatically reduced the number of deaths and injuries occurring at that time, when there were no drugs that reliably and safely induced abortion. Desperate women who were unable to get a safe, legal abortion from properly trained medical professionals would try to do it themselves, or go to back-alley abortionists, all too often with serious, and sometimes fatal, consequences.
None of that, however, resolves the larger question: do we want courts or legislatures to make such decisions? Here I agree with Justice Samuel Alito, who, writing for the majority in Dobbs, approvingly quotes Justice Antonin Scalia’s view that: “The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting.”
Now Singer points out the irony of the Court overturning Roe right after it affirmed, on Constitutional grounds, the right of citizens of New York to carry handguns, a right that isn’t really in the Constitution unless you stretch the Second Amendment like a Slinky.
I know what you’re thinking: “But if the states vote, I won’t get the laws I want: we’ll have a lot of states that ban abortion.” And that may be true, but if such things aren’t specified in the Constitution, then it’s either up to Congress or the states to decide the issue, not the Supreme Court. The Congress might just squeak through a national pro-choice law some day (not in the near future, sadly), but until then we should not let the Supreme Court strike down democratically enacted legislation. This is something Singer points out in his piece (my bolding):
There is an even more radical implication of the view that courts should not assume powers that are not specified in the Constitution: the Supreme Court’s power to strike down legislation is not in the Constitution. Not until 1803, fifteen years after the ratification of the Constitution, did Chief Justice John Marshall, in Marbury v. Madison, unilaterally assert that the Court can determine the constitutionality of legislation and of actions taken by the executive branch. If the exercise of raw judicial power is a sin, then Marshall’s arrogation to the court of the authority to strike down legislation is the Supreme Court’s original sin. Marbury utterly transformed the Bill of Rights. An aspirational statement of principles became a legal document, a role for which the vagueness of its language makes it plainly unsuited.
So whence does the Supreme Court derive its ability to overturn legislation not in the Constitution? It’s not in the Constitution itself, but is an assertion of one Justice in 1803. I’m taking Singer’s word for this, but I assume some readers will know this history.
Apparently, though Singer is not clear on this, laws that are clearly against what is specified in the Constitution can properly be struck down, for otherwise we’re left with conflicting legal assertions.
And now you’re probably asking yourself, as I did, “Well, if the court doesn’t rule on whether hazy laws are Constitutional, then what should it be doing?” That’s a good question, and Singer’s answer isn’t totally satisfying. For if the Supreme Court (or apparently any court) can’t rule on whether every law adheres to the federal Constitution, can state courts rule on whether hazy state laws are constitutional? I suppose that depends on whether state judges are elected or appointed. If the former, then their rulings are part of the democratic process; if they’re not, then they have no business making such rulings (see below).
Singer’s Big Solution:
Supreme Court decisions cannot easily be reversed, even if it becomes clear that their consequences are overwhelmingly negative. Striking down the decisions of legislatures on controversial issues like abortion and gun control politicizes the courts, and leads presidents to focus on appointing judges who may not be the best legal minds, but who will support a particular stance on abortion, guns, or other hot-button issues.
The lesson to draw from the Court’s decisions on abortion, campaign finances, and gun control is this: Don’t allow unelected judges to do more than enforce the essential requirements of the democratic process. Around the world, democratic legislatures have enacted laws on abortion that are as liberal, or more so, than the US had before the reversal of Roe v. Wade. It should come as no surprise that these democracies also have far better laws on campaign financing and gun control than the US has now.
The part in bold, which is my emphasis, is not entirely clear, and that is Singer’s fault. What does he mean by “enforce the essential requirements of the democratic process.” Couldn’t he list some appropriate actions? Does he mean that they can adjudicate laws that may have not been passed democratically, or laws that lower courts mistakenly construed? I’m pretty sure he means at least that “the Supreme Court should not determine the Constitutionality of laws to which the Constitution does not apply.” For Supreme Court justices, being appointed and not elected, shouldn’t be doing what they’re doing. (I can just imagine what the Supreme Court would look like if its judges were elected!)
This of course will radically overhaul the entire court system in the U.S., and not just federal courts. I’m just throwing this out there to see what readers think. Most of us are pro-choice and are angry as hell that the Supreme Court decided that Roe v. Wade didn’t really rest on a constitutional “right to privacy.” But remember that courts are political, and the Supreme Court in particular can willy-nilly rule on rights when the court itself isn’t accountable to the voters.
19 thoughts on “Peter Singer’s contrarian view on the Dobbs decision”
‘It should come as no surprise that these democracies also have far better laws on campaign financing and gun control than the US has now.”
Yes, it’s no surprise, but not for the reason Singer states. Those democracies were able to implement those laws legislatively because their citizens supported them in a majority – what Singer is advocating for. The problem in the U.S. is simply that enough states simply don’t have majorities that support liberal laws. Don’t blame the supreme court, or the red state governors and legislatures. Blame the citizens that put them in power.
And that’s most disheartening of all, to accept the America is beholden to retrograde and religiously-grounded views at odds with the most basic liberal values. So, if Singer is correct, then the conclusion is there’s no hope for many red states on these topics. And that despicable laws will descend on some states even when the majority of Americans disagree with them (gun control, abortion).
Worth noting, though, we might want to reexamine laws which allow narcissistic authoritarians to become President even without majority support. This does not hew to Singer’s stated principle. Had that not happened, much of what we are concerned about here would not have come to pass.
Congress in fact enacted meaningful campaign-finance reform legislation, the McCain–Feingold Act. This was the legislation struck down by SCOTUS in Citizens United v. FEC (2010).
“I can just imagine what the Supreme Court would look like if its judges were elected!”
It would look just like it does now. The last three justices were in essence “elected” when Trump was elected – and by a losing margin in the popular vote.
With that in mind, in fact the Court may be worse than if the justices had in fact been directly elected.
When people say the Court has been politicized, this is largely what they mean.
I’m sure an elected Supreme Court would look much different. The vetting done pursuant to the presidential nomination/senate confirmation process ensures minimal standards of competence and experience. Were justices popularly elected, we might well end up with a reality-tv performer on the Court. (After all, the US constitution imposes no requirement that justices hold so much as a law degree.)
And if SCOTUS justices were subject to reelection, our jurisprudence would be much different. Imagine being a justice faced with a controversial decision on the eve of a reelection campaign. The lifetime tenure provided by Article III of the constitution was meant to free the federal judiciary from such pressures.
The relationship between the three branches of the US government and the states seems particularly murky. What were those Founders thinking? As your post outlines, a lot of the gaps were filled by Supreme Court decisions. Now, suddenly, we seem to be revisiting those decisions and generally trying to reset the relationship. What a bad time for us to be doing this with the country so divided and Congress so dysfunctional. Of course, all these things aren’t independent.
I’m afraid that we’re going to see states put in charge of many things. Perhaps this is as the Founders intended but seems unworkable in our modern world. One state’s strong gun control is weakened by the lack of control in surrounding states. We are just seeing the tip of the iceberg when it comes to abortion rights across state boundaries.
I hope I can live out the rest of my life before the start of Civil War 2.0. I’m too old to join a militia.
“The Supreme Court’s current brief is to rule on whether a law is constitutional, not to make new law. And if you take that view, then the Dobbs decision was correct, as it in effect affirmed that states could ban abortion, for the right to make such laws was not a subject of the Constitution. Ergo, Roe v Wade, which affirmed such a right, wasn’t decided properly.”
Agreed, given the basis on which Roe v Wade was decided. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a Constitutional basis for prohibiting abortion bans. Every anti-choice argument I’ve seen is religiously based. (If anyone knows of a good, unrebutted secular argument for banning abortion from conception, I would like to hear it.). Given that, allowing states to violate women’s reproductive rights is an establishment of religion and in violation of the First Amendment. Are there any lawyers here who could comment on that approach?
As an aside, I recently left the Libertarian Party over this exact issue. The LP has been taken over by people who are far too comfortable with the alt-right and who removed the pro-choice plank in the platform. This is a clear violation of support for freedom of conscience. The people running the LP are no longer libertarians so I’m back to being politically homeless.
I agree with Singer that Roe always seemed like legal nonsense, to this non-lawyer. The constitution seems obviously silent on the question.
Making controversial laws this way also seems like a way to calcify divisions, as the losers don’t feel they got a fair argument.
This was a mistake the EU did not make: As far as I know, nothing about abortion was written into its laws, leaving this as a matter for individual countries. Thus it has never been a point of conflict. And, I would argue, this allowed say Ireland to slowly drift towards legalization, over quite a few decades. I would argue that being free to decide for themselves, democratically, meant that opposition to abortion didn’t have to become part of so many people’s identity. Maybe the same could have been true in the US.
Roe v. Wade was a 7-2 decision with five Republican appointees (including the lead opinion’s author) in the majority. It was a landmark decision, but not nearly as controversial as it would later become
It wasn’t until nearly a decade later, after overt appeals to racism became unfashionable, that the rightwing took on abortion as a wedge issue to energize the newly emergent Evangelical Right.
I find it more than a little annoying when men use women’s bodies as a philosophical playground.
Peter Singer, et. al. are welcome to their opinions, and I’m sure that male opinions will prevail, given the state of our country.
But just in the last two days, I have read cases of TEN YEAR OLDS having trouble getting abortions, one who was six weeks and three days pregnant, and had to travel across state lines from Ohio to Indiana. In Peter Singer’s world, does humanity have any place at all, or does a ten year old rape victim serve no other purpose than as a debate topic?
Sorry for losing my temper here, but now that I’m living in a country that regards me not as human, but as livestock (a “vessel”, sheesh) I’m feeling less than charitable about people like Singer. It’s even more annoying, since he’s an “animal rights” loony, who clearly thinks that animals deserve more respect than female humans.
L
You’re misreading Singer’s point: he agrees with you, but points out that the US Constitution, which lays out and limits the powers of the federal government, is not up to the job of enforcing the right to abortion. Tragically, he’s right (see my post number 10 below).
Oh boy. Is this a hornet’s nest. Women should have the right to control what happens inside their bodies. Relying on the courts to maintain abortion rights was risky from the start. The original Roe decision was a stretch, and in the intervening 50 years the right to abortion hinged on the personalities and judicial beliefs of the justices on the Supreme Court. Fashion changes; Courts change. Instead of wringing hands over who sits on the Supreme Court—as Democrats have done for 50 years—they should have passed national legislation to codify Roe. It seems to me that the Democrats simply never got the job done.
All that said, the matter is now one for the States to deal with (unless, of course, the filibuster rule is rescinded and Congress acts). About half the states have reasonable abortion statutes on the books. The other half don’t or soon won’t. Because the vast majority of people in the U.S. believe in a woman’s right to choose, I’m anticipating is that those states that criminalize abortion will become pariah states. Companies—especially high-tech companies where most employees are on the left—will either refuse to locate in anti-abortion states, will leave those states, or will provide worker benefits that enable workers to go to other states for their abortions. Abortifacient drugs will pour into those states forcing them either to enact even more laws to prohibit abortion (which will bring the Supreme Court back to the table via the Interstate Commerce Clause) or to give in to self-induced abortions. There will be a competition of sorts between pro- and anti-abortion states for workers and for revenue. It’ll be a mess. Either we’ll end up with two Americas or the states with anti-abortion laws will eventually liberalize their positions simply to stay competitive. Without Congressional legislation, none of this will be resolved soon.
I could go on and on. Then net is that the fate of abortion will be decided by the people in their respective states. It will be messy and acrimonious but it seems to me that Singer has it largely right.
One justice, acting alone, never has the authority to decide a case. Marbury v. Madison was a unanimous (4-0) decision of the Supreme Court, with Chief Justice John Marshall authoring the opinion joined all the other justices participating in the case. (At the time, SCOTUS had only six justices, and two of the six had recused themselves.)
I’m not sure of the implications of what Singer says. He writes:
Does Singer mean to suggest that the federal courts should be powerless to declare unconstitutional legislation (whether enacted by congress or state legislatures) that infringes upon the 1st Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of speech or prohibits the establishment of religion; that would do away with the 4th Amendment’s requirement that search warrants be supported by probable cause; that overrides the Double Jeopardy, Self-Incrimination, Due Process, and Takings clauses of the 5th Amendment; that abandons a criminal defendant’s trial rights set out in the 6th Amendment; or that violates the freedom from cruel and unusual punishment set out in the 8th?
If so, his would certainly be a recipe for a brave new world.
If Peter Singer were alive in 1861 he would have said this: “No one hates slavery more than I do, but there is nothing in the Constitution that bans secession, so do what you must wayward sisters.”
Singer, an Australian with apparently no background or training in American constitutional law, has adopted an extreme originalist understanding of the Constitution. The Supreme Court’s power of judicial review established in Marbury vs. Madison in 1803 would be revoked, presumably by Congress. Of course, he is entitled to his view, but I consider them bordering on crackpottery. I was taken aback by this statement: “Marbury utterly transformed the Bill of Rights. An aspirational statement of principles became a legal document, a role for which the vagueness of its language makes it plainly unsuited.” The Bill of Rights an aspirational statement? This is news to me. How silly that for more than two hundred years thousands of constitutional scholars considered the Bill of Rights a legal document as vague as it may have been written.. I guess Singer has revealed something that everyone else has missed.
If Singer has his way the country will regress back to how it operated under the Articles of Confederation: the states would be semi-independent principalities that have ceded very little power to the central government except, perhaps, in the area of national defense. If you believe in abortion rights, interracial marriage, the banning of racial segregation, contraception, same sex marriage, secular (not theocratic) rule, guns not allowed on every hip, and privacy in the bedroom, don’t go to Texas if Singer and his apparent hero, Justice Alito, are allowed to transform the country. You may get locked up for many years.
Is there a problem with the Supreme Court as presently constituted? Of course there is and its dangerous shortcomings need not be repeated here. More practical solutions to rein in a rogue Court have been suggested: expanding the Court or establishing rotating term limits. Even these suggestions are subject to criticism. But Singer’s cure is worse than the disease. The nation is in deep crisis, but regressing to 1787 is not the solution.
I wonder if a constitutional amendment should be added that would make it easier to change the constitution. Not to make it easy, but to make it flexible enough to not be almost impossible when there is such a deep political divide. At the moment it would be almost impossible to make any change whatsoever. That way, a change to, for example, the abortion issue could be crafted.
The only way change would become easier — or at the moment, possible at all — would be if the required proportions of those passing the amendment were proportions of voters, rather than proportions of states. The right wing would obviously oppose such a change, since they know they are now a minority and getting more so every day — the 50 Dem senators in congress already represent 40 million more people than the 50 Rep senators.
It seems like lowering the bar to making a constitutional amendment would open the process up to domination by a minority that just happens to gain power. In today’s political climate, perhaps we would get a no-exceptions abortion ban as an amendment. When the pendulum swings back this amendment would be replaced by one that makes all abortion legal. Of course, the GOP would see this all coming and just pass an amendment that puts them permanently in charge.
Singer is absolutely right, and his point underlines the central scandal of the US Constitution, encapsulated in the baleful 10th amendment: that the federal government has only specifically enumerated powers, while the states’ powers have no pre-determined bounds. Any new activity that requires regulation therefore automatically devolves to the states unless a US Constitutional Amendment specifically places it in the purview of the federal government. (The Canadian constitution, like any sensible country’s, has precisely the opposite arrangement: any new issue not addressed by current law falls by default under federal, not provincial, jurisdiction.)
Of course it’s quite understandable how this came about: the states were the pre-existing polities that had to be persuaded to voluntarily give up some of their powers so that the US federal government could come into existence. But it’s the political structure that has given rise to most of America’s great legal and social problems ever since, from slavery and the civil war to voter suppression and, now again, abortion. The US Constitution, a miraculous achievement in its day, is simply no longer fit for purpose, and its revising mechanism has too high a bar for any change other than on the most anodyne procedural matters to have been passed for over a century.
My observation is that over the last fifty years or so Congress has tried to avoid dealing with a lot of issues, and has hoped the courts would step in, and make a decision, so that Congress didn’t have to. Too often the courts have obliged, although they do, as in the EPA case this week, point out that it’s Congresses job to act if they want the action taken. The fact is, though, that the more government tries to do, the more often it is going to run into constitutional issues, and the greater the role courts will play. With regard to Dobbs, I am not sure whether abortion is covered in the implicit right to privacy that is the concomitant of our limited governments or not. I would argue, though, that, at least in the Federal Constitution, I don’t see anything that gives government the authority to prohibit abortion. I have always thought, as well, that since the argument that life begins at conception is a religious argument, limitations based on that violate the First Amendment.
As I recall learning in school, there was some debate among the founders about the bill of rights. One side argued that if key rights were not enumerated, they wouldn’t be protected. The other side argued that if key rights WERE enumerated, people would take that to mean that rights not listed don’t exist. Of course, it was not possible to list all rights present and future.
Over time, I think both sides were correct. We probably wouldn’t have freedom of speech, the press, religion, assembly, no unreasonable search and seizure, etc. without the Constitution explicitly saying so. Just as we seem to have a Court now ruling that there is no right to be protected that is not mentioned in so many words in the Constitution. We live in an administrative state under the U.S. Code, and the sheer volume of laws, regulations, restrictions, protections, administrative decisions, mediations, arbitrations, etc. fills libraries. None of which was ever in the Constitution.
While this is a practical necessity, it also means that Supreme Court decisions are unavoidably capricious, since every item in this library can be enshrined or erased based essentially on nothing more binding than political conviction. This becomes blindingly obvious when we see all major decisions of the Court decided along party lines. Even in the world of the law, elections matter.