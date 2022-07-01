Friday duck update: The Quack Pack

Here’s just one picture this Friday to show you how Audrey’s brood of thugs is developing (yes, they chase other ducks out of the pond, just like Mom). They now have nearly all their feathers, are growing wings and flapping them, and are five weeks and three days old. In another two weeks they should be flying.

All 12 and mom: look how they’ve grown! Audrey is at upper left with the big speculum.