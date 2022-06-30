Every planet in one photo (except Pluto)

If you don’t think Pluto is a planet, you won’t be bothered by this, though it wouldn’t be visible anyway. This is yesterday’s “Astronomy Picture of the Day” (APOD), and there’s one every day put up by NASA at this site. We really should start our day by having a looks.

Reader Susan called my attention to this one, which I liked because it shows all the planets (save Pluto!) in a single photo! Do enlarge it by clicking on it—twice in succession to make it really big. The NASA caption is this:

Without names:

With names: