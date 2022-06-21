Get them photos in!

Today’s set of bird photos comes from Vanderbilt math/law professor Paul Edelman. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Doing my part to keep this feature going. Once the big migration is over it is time to watch the birds that deign to spend the summers with us. There are some warblers that are around, but for me the more interesting ones are bigger birds. Here are some of the ones we can see all summer. As usual the pictures were taken with a Nikon D500 camera and a Nikkor 500mm f5.6 lens.

In the wooded areas around Nashville we regularly see Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea) and both the Summer Tanager (Piranga rubra) and Scarlet Tanager (Piranga olivacea). Hiding in the canopy is the Yellow-billed Cuckoo (Coccyzus americanus). On the forest floor is the Wood Thrush (Hylocichla mustelina).