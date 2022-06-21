Get them photos in!
Today’s set of bird photos comes from Vanderbilt math/law professor Paul Edelman. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
Doing my part to keep this feature going. Once the big migration is over it is time to watch the birds that deign to spend the summers with us. There are some warblers that are around, but for me the more interesting ones are bigger birds. Here are some of the ones we can see all summer. As usual the pictures were taken with a Nikon D500 camera and a Nikkor 500mm f5.6 lens.
In the wooded areas around Nashville we regularly see Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea) and both the Summer Tanager (Piranga rubra) and Scarlet Tanager (Piranga olivacea). Hiding in the canopy is the Yellow-billed Cuckoo (Coccyzus americanus). On the forest floor is the Wood Thrush (Hylocichla mustelina).
The wood thrush call is quite distinctive and beautiful. First a photo and then a video from Cornell:
Out in the open fields I found two new birds for me. This Yellow-breasted Chat (Icteria virens) we found east of Knoxville in the Seven Islands State Birding Park (a fabulous place to bird!). My other new bird is the Dickcissel (Spiza americana) which we found in the fields by the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi on our trip to St. Louis.
5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Beautiful photos, and what vivid colors these birds have!
Gorgeous gorgeous photos and birds!
What a fantastic collection! Of course my favourite is the Indigo Bunting but I love them all. Thanks, Prof. Edelman.
A propos wildlife — and since I don’t know where else I should mention this — you’ve got to see this hilarious piece on a little frog species that always crash lands:
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2022/06/20/frog-cant-jump-moos-pkg-vpx.cnn
It is worth noting that, with the exception of the Dickcissel and, to some extent, the Indigo Bunting, all these birds tend to hide in vegetation and so be difficult to photograph. Well done!