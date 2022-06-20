The Nazi Holocaust archive

Here’s a 60 Minutes segment I found both intriguing and touching. The show reveals a ton of Nazi documentation on the Holocaust (50 million pages!) that has only recently been made public. The documents and artifacts were found by the Allies after the war and sequestered in a town called Bad Arolsen (you can even search the archive here).

The Nazis were obsessive at recording everything, including details of the victims they killed in the camps. Why? Because they wanted to prove to their superiors that they were “getting the job done.” The minutiae recorded, including the number and size of the lice on prisoners’ heads, is amazing.

Some of the most moving parts include showing three Holocaust survivors their own records, records they’d never seen before. One rolls up his sleeve to show a tattooed number corresponding to his camp document.