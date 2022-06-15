People have called me twice today about rescuing a mother and ducklings who hatched in inappropriate places, like a fraternity house. I can’t take them to Botany Pond, where they’ll get pecked to death, so the alternative is to separate them from the mothers and take them to rehab. I will check out one situation on my way home, but I can already feel the anxiety building (and it’s very hot as well). I can’t bear to separate mom and babies (I’m told that the mom attacked the physical plant people sent to retrieve the babies on my request, so they gave up; but ducks don’t have teeth!), but what is the alternative if they’re to live? And they are said to be hiding in the bushes.
No more writing for me today; listen instead to this amazing version of Tina S playing a heavy metal cover of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” on electric guitar. It is stunning!
18 thoughts on “Beethoven plugged”
I was just wondering the other day if we had reached the end of popular interpretations of the classics. To be fair, I haven’t been looking for them, but did hear “A Fifth of Beethoven” on the radio, which got me thinking.
Waterfowl and their newly hatched young can cover considerable distances by walking; the ability of the parents to lead them to appropriate circumstances should not be underestimated.
GCM
But if they go into Botany Pond, they’re dead ducks. They’ll be pecked to death.
Where literal converges with metaphorical.
I’ll stick with the piano version, thanks.
Tina S is what Frank Zappa used to call a “stunt guitarist.” Meant to be more humorous than pejorative, but “shredders” are a polarizing topic in the guitar community.
Here’s an antidote for those who gravitate to more “musical” forms. Just watch the first 5 minutes of the master Tom Bukovac on a Hank Williams J.r tune.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULcRSTciSoQ&t=207s
Tom (“Uncle Larry”) has a must see channel (HomeSkoolin) for guitar and music fans. Many think he’s the best working guitarist today, mostly Nashville session work. His mastery and range is unmatched.
Ha! His studio is a “storage” garage.
Isn’t he the guy who played “The Dude”? Must be.
Impressive playing! I wonder what she could do with the final movement of Chopin’s Second Piano Sonata. That movement has to be the craziest piece of piano music from the nineteenth century. It’s almost dissonant, but of course it isn’t, and it might lend itself well to an electric guitar.
I liked that a lot! Good title, too: “Beethoven plugged”
Plugged because it’s electric, as opposed to the acoustic unplugged.
I used to be able to play the first two movements on the piano, but this third one was waaaayy too fact for my fingers.
Really a great performance byTina S .
I like Marcin Patrzalek’s interpretation too
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gQ7m0c4ReI
An in order to know what Tina S is inspired by, a more classical rendition (It was written for keyboards, a piano):
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Tr0otuiQuU
What would this Walkure, Tina S -she obviously is one-, do with with Wagner’s ‘Walkure’? Difficult to get ‘heavier ‘ than that, I’d think. But I maybe mistaken.
Yep, frat boys can hatch in some unusual places, all right. 🙂
I assumed she was going to play the first movement, which I couldn’t quite see as heavy metal. But of course it’s the last movement—it all makes sense.
My late mother, a classically trained pianist and a purist, would have had a fit if she’d heard that, but I rather liked it. The speed and dexterity is astonishing. I wonder what Beethoven would have made of it.
I like Joe Parrish’s acoustic/electric cover of Mars, Bringer of War:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHANdi0IbPY
Helluva performance.
Wonder what deaf Ludwig van would’ve made of her fretboard fingering.
Also check out:
10 Famous Classic Composers Rock Medley | Andre Antunes
https://youtu.be/FxNAwnTDrWc