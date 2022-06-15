Beethoven plugged

People have called me twice today about rescuing a mother and ducklings who hatched in inappropriate places, like a fraternity house. I can’t take them to Botany Pond, where they’ll get pecked to death, so the alternative is to separate them from the mothers and take them to rehab. I will check out one situation on my way home, but I can already feel the anxiety building (and it’s very hot as well). I can’t bear to separate mom and babies (I’m told that the mom attacked the physical plant people sent to retrieve the babies on my request, so they gave up; but ducks don’t have teeth!), but what is the alternative if they’re to live? And they are said to be hiding in the bushes.

No more writing for me today; listen instead to this amazing version of Tina S playing a heavy metal cover of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” on electric guitar. It is stunning!