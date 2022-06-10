All of these were taken near where I live now, in Fort Collins, CO. The city maintains a huge system of parks and natural areas protected from development. The amazing thing to me about this is that about 20 years ago (or thereabouts), the citizens of the town actually voted to raise the city sales tax to pay for all of this. They have a full-time staff of maintenance crews and a volunteer staff of citizen naturalists who give tours to school kids and anyone else interested. How amazing is that?

Some of these were taken in various parks and natural areas and I’ve tried to indicate that for each one. A lot of them were also taken in my yard, through my windows.

As for my gear, most of these were taken with a Sony a7RII mirrorless camera with a Sony FE 4.5-5.6/70-300mm G OSS zoom lens. I recently upgraded to a Sony a7RIVA, and a Sony FE 5.6-6.3/200-600mm G OSS zoom lens. The image stabilization on these cameras and lenses is phenomenal, but they’re also heavy buggers, so I’ve taken to using a monopod to help out.