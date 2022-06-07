The death of a duckling

When I began tending the ducks at Botany Pond six years ago, there were only five mallards: Honey and her brood of four. (I have no idea how many she started with.) For the thirty years before that, I occasionally glanced at the ducks as I walked by, but never paid much attention.

When I began feeding Honey and her half-grown brood for fun, I found they were very tame. They’d swim up to me, eat out of my hands, and also out of the hands of the Lab School kids whom I introduced to the ducks. I got hooked on the birds, and after hours of watching them discovered that they not only have a repertoire of complex behaviors, but are also very smart. They learn quickly. Audrey’s brood learned to negotiate the duckling ramp on their first day in the water, and both young and adults recognize the people who feed them. They have a suite of adaptations to escape capture and predation.

Only gradually did I realize that these mallards are wild animals who come to Botany Pond all their wild instincts, and some of those instincts are not pleasant. There was occasional aggression, and when two broods entered the pond at about the same time, the aggression escalated. About two years ago, Dorothy killed one of Honey’s ducklings. There was also a lot of pecking, duck fighting, and one brood of five even left the pond with their mother, probably because they couldn’t take the harassment from other ducks. Those babies probably perished.

What distresses me about all this is that I can’t do much to stop it. Ducks will be ducks. When there were orphans in the pond, I was almost always able to jump in with a net and rescue them, taking them to rehab where they’d almost surely survive. But I didn’t always succeed, despite my motto of “No duckling left behind.”

I did not succeed yesterday. From the outset, as soon as the new brood of eight—or was it nine?—entered the pond, Audrey was determined to drive them out. There were fights between the two mothers, each would peck babies from the other’s brood, and young ducks from the older brood would peck at the younger ones. I tried using my squirt gun to separate them, but that worked poorly: the broods would get mixed up and the pecking would begin again. I began to realize that I could not sort this out. It was up to nature, and nature doesn’t always favor coexistence.

My friends on Team Duck told me to leave the pond, as I was getting pretty upset, and so I did. I heard shortly thereafter by phone that one dead newborn duckling was found in the channel, undoubtedly pecked to death. Another, harried to exhaustion, was plucked out of the pond by a member of Team Duck and taken to rehab. I have little doubt that the fighting continued overnight.

In previous years, the acrimony has decreased as the season progressed, with different broods learning to tolerate each other, though warily. There was a bit of pecking, but it wasn’t serious.

I am not so sure that will be the case this year. In about an hour I will go downstairs for the morning feeding, and I dread what I will find. I’ll have to fish the body of the dead duckling (so small!) out of the channel, and there may be other carnage.

But even though things may settle down, my impotence at alleviating the situation makes me depressed and anxious. Knowing that I’ve saved the lives of other ducklings doesn’t help, for the life of a single duckling is all it has.

When people criticize me for expending so much effort to tend the mallards and feed the the babies, I remember the old Hebrew saying, “Whoever kills one life kills the world entire, and whoever saves one life saves the world entire.” That holds for humans as well as animals, and of course means that for the individual saved, their life was the world entire. Yesterday one duckling lost its world.

This is about the ducks, not me, but I have to add that today I am anxious and distressed. When I think of an innocent duckling being attacked for reasons it can’t understand, well, it breaks my heart and makes me tear up.

Forgive me if posting is light or nonexistent today, for I lack the enthusiasm that usually drives this website.