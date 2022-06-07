FIRE broadens its scope

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) has been a very valuable resource in documenting and correcting violations of free speech on college campuses, whether those campuses are private or public. Now, however, FIRE has expanded its mission and renamed itself, and in a very good way. Read about it by clicking on the screenshot:

From FIRE:

Today, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education becomes the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. America’s leading defender of free speech, due process, and academic freedom in higher education is expanding its free speech mission beyond campus. The $75 million expansion initiative will focus on three main areas of programming: litigation, public education, and research. “America needs a new nonpartisan defender of free speech that will advocate unapologetically for this fundamental human right in both the court of law and the court of public opinion,” said FIRE President & CEO Greg Lukianoff. “FIRE has a proven track record of defeating censorship on campus. We are excited to now bring that same tireless advocacy to fighting censorship off campus.” As part of its expansion initiative, FIRE is also launching a $10 million nationwide advertising campaign to promote a culture of free expression. The campaign, Faces of Free Speech, launches today and will last throughout the remainder of 2022. The campaign will initially reach Americans through robust national cable television, digital, and billboard advertising.

There will be billboards in 15 cities, all listed in the piece.

This expansion of its mission can only be to the good. The more sites fostering free expression, whether on or off campus, the better, for the more voices are raised in defense of open discourse.

The “new” FIRE describes its mission:

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s (FIRE’s) mission is to defend and sustain the individual rights of all Americans to free speech and free thought—the most essential qualities of liberty. FIRE educates Americans about the importance of these inalienable rights, promotes a culture of respect for these rights, and provides the means to preserve them. FIRE recognizes that colleges and universities play a vital role in preserving free thought within a free society. To this end, we place a special emphasis on defending the individual rights of students and faculty members on our nation’s campuses, including freedom of speech, freedom of association, due process, legal equality, religious liberty, and sanctity of conscience.

In other words, it’s taking the place of the American Civil Liberties Union (with a concentration on speech) since the ACLU has more or less abandoned its historical mission.

Remember that although the First Amendment applies legally only to public universities, many private schools (like Princeton) have avowed a policy of free speech, and endorsed the Chicago Principles of Free Expression, which more or less follow the First Amendment. And any school, even a private one that avows principles of free speech (and more than eighty have supported the Chicago version) can be sued for violating them.

Remember too that the classical rationales for free speech said virtually nothing about the First Amendment or government censorship. If you read John Stuart Mill’s classic On Liberty, as you should, you’ll see that his many arguments for free speech rest on the merits of free speech itself, regardless of its context or who the potential censors might be. In fact, he seems to have been most worried about “social censorship”—disapprobation that could lead to chilling of speech.