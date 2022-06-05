The attrition of Ukraine

I, for one, never thought deeply enough about the Ukraine/Russia war to think about the simple issue posed by this Quillette piece (no, it’s not a right wing rant). Click on the screenshot to read it:
The dilemma is expressed in the title and in this paragraph by Lloyd, a contributing editor at the Financial Times and co-founder of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism:
An existential choice faces Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. It is perhaps the worst choice facing any head of state in the world—between capitulation before Russian President Vladimir Putin and continued resistance to the Russian invasion. If Zelensky chooses the former, there is no guarantee—or even a realistic hope—that any agreement to end hostilities will be honoured a minute longer than Putin finds convenient. On the other hand, continued resistance guarantees that many more Ukrainians—military and civilian—will die and many more cities and towns will be reduced to rubble, even if victory (whatever that looks like) is achieved eventually.
Although I thought the war would be over quickly, with Russia the victor, I still think Russia has the upper hand. As the NYT reports today, Russia is firing more missiles at Kyiv, and Putin has threatened to stat firing at new targets if the West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles. The Donbas region is well on its way to complete control by Russia, and reports of Ukrainian advances are rare. This makes the “existential choice” more likely. Is there anyone who still thinks that Ukraine will expel Russia entirely?
The West, too, is starting to pressure Ukraine to settle. Germany has failed to come through with promised weapons, probably because it stands to lose the most in terms of Russian gas. France is waffling too; from the NYT:
President Emmanuel Macron of France’s assertion that Ukraine and its allies should refrain from humiliating Moscow to improve the possibility of a negotiated settlement touched off a fiery response from Kyiv. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that such statements “can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it.”
Refrain from humiliating Moscow? They conducted a brutal invasion, killing thousands of civilians, and committing numerous war crimes, and we shouldn’t “humiliate” them?? There’s only so far you can go with Realpolitik, and giving in to Putin doesn’t include that. But what’s the alternative?
Lloyd gives two reasons why Putin invaded:
So, why did Putin do it? For two reasons, above all. First, he was tormented by the prospect of Ukraine becoming wholly democratic and pro-Western—an example he feared would inspire the very many Russians who wish to see their own country develop an active civil society. Second, were this to happen, it would thwart Putin’s clearly expressed aim to merge the three Slav states of the former Soviet Union into a partial reconstruction of the Russian empire—Belarus is already in Putin’s pocket; Ukraine is now fighting to stay out of it; and Russia has allotted itself the role of imperial master. In a 5,000-word essay published in July last year and titled “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians,” Putin denied that Ukraine is a separate state, and warned that Russia could not permit it to drift into the West’s orbit.
He suggests, giving a link, that Putin may be seriously ill, and thus trying to cement his legacy:
He has come to see the reconstitution of the most important part of the Russian empire as his legacy. If rumours of Putin’s failing health are true, that legacy may soon become operative, which has led observers to speculate that the precipitate invasion was the decision of a sick man in a hurry. Putin’s imperial ambitions and iron determination make him an impossible interlocutor—a man determined, as Emmanuel Macron has discovered, not to give an inch.
The more I watch this war (and remember, I’m no pundit), the more I think Lloyd is right. Every day 100 Ukrainian soldiers die—and there’s a finite number of them—the more I think that Zelensky will have to cut some kind of deal with Putin. The problem, of course, is that Putin is a liar and a cheat, and his promises are worth nothing,
It’s a bad business all around, but I don’t think Ukraine will do anything more than survive as a smaller portion of itself (and without NATO membership). But let’s take a poll, and explain your opinion below.
h/t: Steve
9 thoughts on “The attrition of Ukraine”
I’ve voted for an eventual settlement, partly because l realise that Ukraine beating Russia off completely is just wishful thinking, but mainly because I sense a note of tiredness in world leaders, and a growing acceptance of the inevitable. It’s all very well that Ukraine is entirely in the right, but the loss of life has to be acknowledged also.
The European waffling in support for Ukraine that John Lloyd points out has a counterpart in the US. As soon as the Russian invasion began, the Democratic Socialists of America posted a statement demanding that the USA withdraw from NATO. On the Right, a substantial number of GOP
congressmen have voted against military aid to Ukraine. Shades of early 1941, when Lend-Lease was opposed both by many Republicans and by the Communist Party and its associates, informally allied in a peace movement which is now conventionally referred to as “isolationism”. [Needless to say,
the CP underwent a sudden, mysterious change of heart on June 22, 1941.]
Russia is also taking high losses, which is not sustainable. Putin won’t negotiate, and defeat is not an option for Zelensky. It’s more likely that a standoff, stalemate war will continue as has been the case in Donbas for the last eight years.
Even if Russia were to succeed in taking over the country, they’d have a difficult time holding it, much as what happened to them (and to the US) in Afghanistan.
In a couple of years Europe will have been able to rid itself of Russian oil dependency, but Russia will find other ways to sell it.
The West will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, enough to hold the stalemate. It’s essential to NATO that Russia not succeed.
However, if Trump is reelected in 2024, he will probably cease support for Ukraine, in which case the game is over.
Jeez, once upon a time there was a failed Austrian artist who wished to pursue a irredentist policy of unifying the German speaking people. But, luckily for peace in our time, he was placated by ceding him a chunk of Czechoslovakia.
It convinced him to forgo his goal of pursuing Lebensraum for the volk, and Europe lived happily ever after. The end.
I put in No opinion, since I don’t know what will happen. The Ukrainian and Russian leadership seems determined to hang on grimly, while they and Russia are experiencing military. attrition, albeit at differing rates. There are all those other variables to consider (Putin’s health, wavering support from the West), and so the needle of prognostication goes back and forth. Putin did insist that he saw Ukraine as a state to be absorbed in its entirety. That is one thing I believe about the guy. So even that Ukraine will ultimately have to cede some of its territory is not a sure thing.
I doubt Zelensky sees it as a real choice. If he does, it is in private.
I voted for complete withdrawal of Russian troops. Partly, it’s from wishful thinking but my guess is that Putin will do something soon that will re-unite the world against him. Perhaps it will be nukes, biological weapons, starving the rest of the world of Ukraine’s wheat, or some other horror. He may well retaliate against the West, if only to prove that his threats aren’t hollow. This will also serve to rally the forces against him. A general war between the West and Russia isn’t off the table either.
It was interesting talking to my Dad about Ukraine recently. He’s former career military, was a Russian Studies major, did a bunch of cold-war secret Russia stuff and was a military attaché to Russian neighbors. He’s also quite Trumpy. So, I was fully prepared for him to be full ‘west provoked it, Putin’s response is understandable’. But such was not the case! He put forth the sickness theory, that Putin is legacy building now potentially. He said that even though there is no historic Ukrainian identity, the people of Ukraine have clearly manifested one and so it is their right to self determine and remain an independent nation-state. He also thinks WWIII is possible and a bad idea.
–
So, goes to show sometimes expertise overrides partisan positions and it was a very interesting discussion.
Many in the West are not aware that Zelensky is very unpopular in Ukraine. The moment he insinuates that he’s considering to cut a deal with Putin, he goes to jail or gets killed by the Ukrainians. I voted that Russia will be completely pushed out.
“Many in the West are not aware that Zelensky is very unpopular in Ukraine.”
Are you sure? This article reports that support for Zelensky is 88% of those polled:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/10/ukraine-poll-majority-ukrainians-support-armed-resistance-oppose-concessions-russia-new-poll-finds/