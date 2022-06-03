I get (creationist) email

I don’t trash many comments at the outset unless they’re either obtuse, uncivil, overly religious, or creationist. This one falls in the last class. Actually, there were two attempted comments from someone with the handle “See Noevo“; both were aimed at the thread after the post, “The intellectual vacuity of mathematical arguments against evolution.” See was responding to an exchange with another commenter about Michael Behe.
See Noevo’s Comment #1: not posted.
My prediction is that one day evolution will be shown to ALL to be perhaps the greatest embarrassment and shame in the histories of science and of rational thought.
But I have to ask about
“An alternative approach is to flip all 100 coins, leave the ones that landed heads as they are, and then toss again only those that landed tails.”
I thought evolution was constant. Why is Mother Natural Selection keeping the heads as heads for, well, forever?
To explain: the metaphor was one way Jason Rosenberg explained how a random process can be winnowed by a nonrandom process to produce the appearance of “design”. The randomness (mutational variation) was represented by the tossed coins, while the nonrandom process involves keeping the heads and re-tossing the tails. Eventually you get to all heads, which is the analogy to an adapted organism.
My best interpretation of this comment is that “See Noevo” is pointing out out that evolution is always occurring, so the heads won’t be kept forever. Some of the coins will get turned over when evolution occurs over the long term. Ergo a seeming contradiction; ergo God Did It.
But DUH! We’re talking about the short-term build up of the appearance of design, not the fact that any one gene sequence will remain the same until the end of time. Nobody believes that.
At any rate, this evolution critic apparently doesn’t know what he/she/they are talking about, and I didn’t allow that ambiguous and obstreperous comment to appear.
But I did allow this comment to appear, and even answered it.
Here’s “See Noevo”‘s comment #2, posted:
In reply to whyevolutionistrue.
To whyevolutionistrue:
Do all first-time commenters have their post put into “awaiting moderation”?
How long should they expect to be in this state?
My response:
In your case, forever.
But he did get his say above. However, that’s the last thing he will post. (I’ll assume “See Noevo” is a male.)
14 thoughts on “I get (creationist) email”
A large misconception by those who don’t understand evolution is that the characteristics that are advantageous are not the ones that necessarily stay, it’s the ones that are not advantageous (or even harmful) tends to die out. Quite often it is a means of elimination.
If some random mutation occurs, the test of fitness (advantageous, neutral, harmful) starts anew.
I have to assume this person was being deliberately obtuse, because to think that they really didn’t get the point of the coin analogy would be insulting their intelligence in what feels to me to be a more grievous way than the critique of their intellectual honesty that is otherwise implied.
Now be honest – don’t you WANT to make a 100 coin flipping apparatus – or go use one already assembled?
I do!
“See Noevo” was a regular troller at the Patheos atheist and nonreligious pages. He was routinely either refuted or ignored.
He’s been banned at Patheos several times (including several of the religious blogs!), and certainly is banned at OnlySky. He never presents anything approaching a logical argument, and seems to thrive on being annoying.
Plenty reason to never directly engage with this person.
“My prediction is that one day evolution will be shown to ALL to be perhaps the greatest embarrassment and shame in the histories of science and of rational thought.”
This makes much more sense if “prediction” were swapped for “prophecy.”
Notwithstanding, I suppose phlogiston, luminiferous aether, bloodletting, etc. COULD be taken personally, and might have been – but really its just that they did not work as well as newer insights developed.
That is, I suppose some might trawl the writings of Michelson, Morley, and so on, to derive glee in their personal grievances if they exist – I simply delight in the problem solving of that story.
Science geek here, but no credentials on paper. The evolutionary process responds to pressure. add certain pressures to the coin flip analogy and I’m sure you can get the desired results such as 100% heads.
Would that our would-be commenter would change his/her handle to “Speak Noevo,” given that it is a topic about which he/she plainly knows bupkis.
AH! You got it!
I was trying reverse order of letters, and left off at a weird Latin interpretation …
Well done!
I wonder about the word random. Don’t we really mean chaotic? I don’t get the sense chemistry does random. If there is a mutation, do we mean it is unexpected and difficult to predict? There is a huge amount of “order” buried in chaos, whether we talk about the weather or Mandelbrot sets.
It isn’t strictly wrong to bring up the point that some heads would ‘mutate’ back to tails. But the error was to in essence claim that this would create an equilibrium where the coin population could not accumulate more heads than tails. There are some simple adjustments that one could make to clarify the issue, and those would also make the analogy more like how natural selection really works. In the end, the point is that the coin toss analogy works!
There used to be this interesting web site called BoxCar2D where you could evolve a car by a natural selection algorithm. It assembled some random parts to build 10 “cars”, which would be given one or more wheels, and the contraptions were made to compete over hilly terrain. Most weren’t able to get far at all at first. The most fit vehicles survived to the next generation, and these were ‘multiplied’ and randomly built on to. The new generation of vehicles were then competed against each other. You just came back in maybe an hour or two and the resulting vehicles were all surprisingly good but also fairly different from one another. Unfortunately, the site seems defunct now since it relied on Adobe Flash Player.
Every analogy breaks down if you look at it closely. Evolution is not exactly like coin-flipping is not a great revelation really.
I’m somewhat amazed at the creationist refusal to recognize an analogy. Did anyone say the heads would be kept for forever, or that such an outcome was necessary? I doubt it.
This same thing happens all the time with the “DNA is like a computer program” analogy. I cannot count the number of times I’ve had to explain to a creationist that DNA being LIKE a computer program means, fundamentally, that it is NOT ACTUALLY a computer program—it’s only analogous.
And even then, the analogy only works at an introductory level—but creationists still ask, “who programmed DNA?”.