The title of course comes from the late Andy Rooney of CBS, who made a fine living as a Professional Kvetcher. Now it’s my turn.
Look at the photo below. Do we really need to do this? How did fruitmongers survive before the days of these ridiculous stickers?
This is my after-lunch plum, and of course the skin tore when I removed the label.
It’s even worse with ripe tomatoes: there’s almost no way to remove the Dreaded Paper Tags without ripping the skin.
14 thoughts on ““You know what really bothers me?””
Those labels are there so that you can self-check-out your fruit. Part of the relentless drive to automate away as many jobs as possible as quickly as possible. I agree, they are a nuisance.
It’s probably a negative consequence of self-checkout lines. Given that the public would probably not buy a fruit rather than hit the few buttons needed to look it up themselves at the register, the store puts labels on each individual fruit to help generate sales. The one that really gets me is labeling each individual banana in a connected bunch. Sure I understand why (people pull the bunches apart), but still, it seems completely unnecessary Label two in each bunch, that will take care of most splits.
I have to admit, the labels are convenient for self check-out. Particularly if there are umpteen varieties (some of them “organic” i.e. more expensive) of the same fruit. However it’s certainly not necessary, and if we didn’t have them, we’d probably all get used to keying in the number from a list or from memory in a week or two.
That barcode is handy for getting through the self checks at the grocery store though.
I KNEW someone would defend this travesty. Unfortunately, they now know how to tag fruit with lasers so even the damn stickers aren’t needed!
I think there is an effort to somehow digitally print labels directly onto the fruit. I’ve heard of it for years but have yet to see it.
I’ve seen it, but not “in the flesh” so to speak. In articles.
Sometimes the bagged / crated fruit lacks stickers.
Produce too.
BTW veggie wash – I used to ridicule it – now I’m all in. I recommend dispensing it from a foaming hand soap … dispenser.
It’s always annoyed me that removing the sticker damages the item. How is that ok, and how has it gone on this long without an improvement in the technology, in our great capitalist world?
I wonder if the adhesive is water soluble?
Stickers are one of the best options I’ve found. Otherwise you are stuck with grocery stores with look-alike fruit (sorry, I’m an elitist about my pears. There are the pears I will enjoy, and the pears I merely like.), especially now that some people are polarized about organic free-range fruit only dropped by virgin trees. Additionally, I have lived in countries, not only with no self-checkout, but where all produce had to be weighed, sealed, and labeled at a produce counter before going to checkout. Seriously, if I went to the store and decided to buy a single banana on impulse, I would have to wait behind three or four other customers weighing their fruit at the produce counter before I was allowed to check out. I’ve also seen two bananas together on a styrofoam tray, plasticwrapped and labelled. Stickers allow individual cashiers and automated checkout machines to process fruit quickly and reliably with minimal but non-zero waste.
My ideal preference, though, would be laser-printing directly on fruit. In the aforementioned country, I’ve seen laser-printed eggs: imagine seeing the expiration date, size, and grade on each individual egg on your carton.
Paper ones are bad. Plastic ones are worse!
I read somewhere that these need to be non-toxic because people sometimes eat them. So, yes, it seems stupid. But yesterday (for the first time) I found the stickers very useful indeed, as they made my self-checkout seamless at the grocery store. Without the sticker I’d have needed a SKU number or would have had to go to the end of a long line to wait for a human cashier.
I saw a local TV add (also yesterday) describing how some of the grocery carts at Albertson’s (a supermarket chain in the northwest) have built-in electronics that use these stickers to calculate cost and allow you to pay without going through any line at all—either self-checkout or a cashier. That’s where we’re heading.
You can get the sku from the self checkout machine via the lookup button. So it would just take a few button pushes to go without the labels. Surely you can give a few button pushes for the environment, eh?
For the record, I think they’re convenient too. But I wouldn’t complain overmuch if they disappeared. Maybe the compromise is to treat them like plastic bags and charge for them – if you buy tagged fruit, pay an extra cent per label. Or you can buy untagged fruit and remember/lookup the sku code for free.
It also allows fruit to be bought without extra bagging. Since the bagging is almost always single-use plastic, that’s probably quite a big incentive at the moment.