I love the amateurs who engage in theodicy, though, to be sure, they don’t give palpably worse explanations for earthly suffering than do the Sophisticated Theologians®
Reader “Travis”, a true believer, attempted to put this comment on my May 4 post, “Why should nonbelievers pray and go to church?”
The “solution” to the “problem of evil” (at least in the sense of unjust suffering), by my thinking, is this:At the end of the proverbial day all suffering will either be the just punishment of those who reject God or will be suffering which those who love God will be grateful to have suffered for the accomplishment of God’s good purposes.
Note several things, not least the assurance with which Travis claims to understand God’s plan. Also, this explanation fails to explain important aspects of suffering, like why infants who die of cancer or other afflictions—before they even know about God and therefore can’t love him—nevertheless suffer. Further, who would be grateful for earthly suffering, unless that suffering is somehow a prerequisite to being with God?
And what about the suffering of people who accept God, like (honorable) priests, rabbis, and imams? They certainly don’t reject God!
The fact remains, and nobody can explain it, is that there is a huge amount of gratuitous suffering on this planet that God could have prevented had he chosen to, and the explanation above says nothing about suffering as the price of having “free will.” (That explanation, as readers have noted, makes little sense, and at any rate doesn’t explain physical evil: stuff not resulting from human action but from diseases, microbes, or catastrophes like earthquakes and tsunamis.)
Reply to Travis (politely), if you wish, and I’ll inform him/her of the thread.
3 thoughts on “A reader tells us why God allows suffering”
Why is punishment just because one doesn’t believe in God, which is presumably what Travis means by ‘reject’? Why should I be punished for sincerely not believing in God, which surely is no different to the sincerity Travis has in his belief?
Perhaps entirely wrong of me, but I do find it hard to take seriously someone called Travis. But I shall try to answer seriously. If a wrongdoer suffers just punishment and a good Christian suffers also, but in the service of God’s ends, then both have suffered equally, yet are very different people, who have led dissimilar lives with different motivations. This would suggest that Travis’s God has no sense of justice or fairness. And here was I, given to understand that He was supposed to be the ultimate judge and administrator of true justice? Another one of those mysteries, I suppose.
The most disturbing thing lurking under the murky waters of the explanations provided by the god addled to rationalize the horrific behaviour of their invisible friend is how little empathy they seem to have for their fellow humans, blithely consigning multitudes of innocents to terrible suffering and death while actual monsters, many arrayed in priestly garb, go scot free.