Against all my expectations, a student named Brandon managed to catch the errant duckling (named Sammy, a name that can apply to both males and females) and took it this evening to rehab. There it will be dried off, warmed up (spending the night on a heating pad), get food and water, and tomorrow will be taken to an excellent rehabber.
I am of course elated. I don’t know how Brandon did it without going into the water, but I was told he used a net. The duckling is reported to be tired after all that chasing (and following putative mothers), but is otherwise in good shape.
I am of course elated. Our motto on Team Duck is “No duckling left behind”, and our record so far is perfect.
Brandon, if you get in touch with me I can confer upon you Honorary Membership in Team Duck.
Sometimes life has a happy ending.
7 thoughts on “The duckling has been caught and taken to rehab!”
Great news!
That is a lovely ending to a lovely story. Hope Jerry has warmed up too.
I am elated, and relieved. I admit to being a softie and was distraught over the little guy’s predicament. Darn things are so cute.
Yay Brandon!!
I am so glad that wee Sammy is safe now and that you will not be out in the ice cold pond trying to rescue the little feather ball. It ended well.
Very glad to hear this.
May all who participated in this rescue rest well tonight.
May Sammy grow to be strong and healthy!
So glad you don’t have to go back in the water.
Excellent. For everyone involved, Jerry, Brandon, and Sammy.