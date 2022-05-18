The duckling has been caught and taken to rehab!

Against all my expectations, a student named Brandon managed to catch the errant duckling (named Sammy, a name that can apply to both males and females) and took it this evening to rehab. There it will be dried off, warmed up (spending the night on a heating pad), get food and water, and tomorrow will be taken to an excellent rehabber.

I am of course elated. I don’t know how Brandon did it without going into the water, but I was told he used a net. The duckling is reported to be tired after all that chasing (and following putative mothers), but is otherwise in good shape.

I am of course elated. Our motto on Team Duck is “No duckling left behind”, and our record so far is perfect.

Brandon, if you get in touch with me I can confer upon you Honorary Membership in Team Duck.

Sometimes life has a happy ending.