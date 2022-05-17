See all the satellites!

“This low earth orbit visualization tool allows users to see satellites all over the world. You can click on a satellite to see details about it, or you can perform a search using specific filters. During my time playing with the site, I saw 19,165 satellites. Zoom in and out to see the orbit from any perspective.”

First, the credits they give: Then click on the screenshot, which shows what’s up there above us, to play with the site

Here’s what I found you can do in just a short look:

Click on any satellite and see what it is and who put it up

Move the Earth around to see what’s where

Distinguish between debris (there’s a lot of it!), rocket bodies, satellites, beams (whatever they are;they seem to come from the U.S. and New Zealand), and other stuff

Search for satellites by name

Filter satellites by perigee, country of orgin, object type, and so on.

You may tire of this quickly, as I did, but it’s still astounding that there’s so much crap orbiting the Earth. It’s a wonder these things don’t run into each other! (Yes, I know that space is big and the elevations differ.)