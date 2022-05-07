Saturday: Hili dialogue

Posting will be light today as I am abed with an annoying case of Vasco Da Gama’s revenge. I’m going to rest to see if that relieves the gastric distress. (I know, TMI).

I will thus present a truncated Hili for today and see if I can finish today’s other posts from a supine position, but first I must rest.

Many thanks to Matthew for doing the Hili posts while I was cruising off Europe, Morocco, and the Canaries!

Here’s today’s Hili; Andrzej and Her Highness are having a heavy philosophical discussion in the orchard:

Hili: There are many questions we do not know the answers to. A: But we can always ignore them.

In Polish:

Hili: Jest wiele pytań, na które nie znamy odpowiedzi. Ja: Ale zawsze możemy je zignorować.

Andrez also had a few photos of their house, where I spendt so much time in Poland, and a caption. The trees are in bloom!

Caption: These are the most beautiful days in our garden. (In Polish: “To najpiękniejsze dni w naszym ogrodzie.” And a photo of Karolina from Kyiv, who still cannot resist grabbing the cats: Caption: Where is the girl in bedroom slippers running to? She is running to give a hug to a cat who is not convinced he wants petting so early in the day. From Catspotting Society:

A tweet from Titania, who’s unleashed a spate of tweets based on Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Here’s the first:

If Elon Musk buys Twitter, there’s a real danger that people will start saying whatever they want, whenever they want. That’s exactly how Nazi Germany started.https://t.co/fGlWGmnlCO — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) April 25, 2022

A beautiful wave and a surfer’s dream:

Perfect wave touching the clouds.. pic.twitter.com/93RsgS3YvC — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 3, 2022

From reader Barry. You might try this on your cat. There are two videos in the tweet:

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

7 May 1896 | German Jew Dr. Curt Albersheim was born in Emmerich. A lawyer. During the war they he lived in Amsterdam. He, his wife Martha and their daughter Ruth were murdered in #Auschwitz. pic.twitter.com/B61gGWKywH — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 7, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. Nice letter!:

When I was speaking at UC Santa Cruz I rented a car to get around, but it was in husband's name/credit card (bc I don't drive); in order to reimburse me the University requested a letter from him; this is what he produced pic.twitter.com/u9lSTyZv4B — Agnes Callard (@AgnesCallard) May 5, 2022

Ross Douthat makes the classical “correlation is not causation” error:

this is a perfect classroom tool for correlation and causation day pic.twitter.com/u0bvfXM0fZ — Sasha Frere-Jones (@sashafrerejones) May 6, 2022

Tweet of the month. Apparently an act from a cat circus:

It is calculating the physics before it jumps! 💕😂pic.twitter.com/IaPjlopT1V — Figen (@TheFigen) May 4, 2022

More later today if I feel better. If only I had a Coke and ice!