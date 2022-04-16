Caturday felids: Two reviews of a cat toy (two thumbs down); human/cat bonding; an agile moggy: and lagniappe

I often count on readers to send cat-related news or items, but that didn’t happen when I was gone, and I didn’t expect it to. The result, though, is that today the Caturday Felid post will be thin. If you see something cool and related to moggies, send me the link.

First, from boingboing, a cat reviews a toy. This is a short video:

If you’ve got your eye on a $25 Pop N’ Play “interactive” toy for your kitty, you might want to check out this cat’s scathing review of it first. No words were needed.

Here’s a television review of this toy. The review is also bad. Don’t waste your money! Whoever designed this overengineered it, and may know very little about cats. Didn’t they field-test it?

If you want one of these toys, you can get it for about twenty bucks on Amazon.

Here’s a three-minute video of cats bonding with humans.

Matthew sent me this two-minute tweet showing how agile cats can be. But they can’t squeeze through holes that are too small!

Two more tweets (all from Matthew). The first shows the Unbearable Clumsiness of D*gs. In the second, we see one exception to cat agility: Cat #3

Lagniappe: This grumpy moggie doesn’t like cups stacked on him. Conclusion from this and the video above: cats prefer to avoid plastic and paper cups. Perhaps that’s why they’re always knocking them on the floor.

