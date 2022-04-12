Proprietor’s wildlife: Two photos from Antarctica

Yesterday I finally downloaded my Antarctica photos onto my big desktop computer, and it was fun to relive the trip while doing that. There were a lot of good pictures, which I attribute to the photogenic nature of the area rather than my own “skills”, but there are two pictures I do want to show. The first one is my favorite (for now at least).

Do click on the photos to enlarge them. My camera is modest: a point-and-shoot Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS50. It’s tough, easy to use, has a Leitz lens that zooms to about 30X, and, most important, fits in my pocket. And the resolution is good.

This is my favorite, and I took this one deliberately, trying to show the isolation of the penguins in their vast and icy environment. I wanted it to look as if the surroundings awed the birds, and I think it turned out well. It’s on my website somewhere, but I can’t be arsed to find out where I took it.

As for “scenery” photos, well, I love this one, though I didn’t go through them all. It’s a mountain reflected in the magnificent Lemaire Channel, which has extraordinarily calm waters for the area, producing lovely reflections everywhere.

I may post small groups of photos, or single ones, as the mood strikes me.