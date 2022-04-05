I have landed, part II

I am finally home, with a lot of unpacking to do and affairs to settle. Plus we may have a nesting mallard (probably Dorothy, as Honey hasn’t been seen in two weeks). Putin, her beau, sits in the pond quacking forlornly, which probably means she’s built a nest on a ledge. So far we have only a single pair of ducks.
But I digress: here are three items I noticed on the short bus trip from downtown to Hyde Park.
A.) Look who’s making a lot of dosh headlining at the famous Chicago Theater! (Note red arrow.) Not only that, but he bills himself as “DR. Jordan Peterson,” despite the fact that he has a Ph.D., not an M.D. (and he shouldn’t be using Dr. in either case). I’m not jealous, as I don’t need dosh or want that kind of fame, but I was vastly amused. He’s becoming the Deepak Chopra of Generation Z. (I have to say, though, that his advice to stop and pet any cat you encounter is very sound.
B.) I’ve posted about this grammatical error before, though I think some misguided readers defended its use. It’s on all the Chicago buses.
It’s wrong because you can’t sit there if you have both a disability and are accompanied by a senior. What it should have said is simply “for seniors or people with disabilities.” In fact, that’s exactly what it says on the similar Chicago subway (“el”) sign, where they clearly employed someone who knew their grammar.
C). For some reason the sign below, which was on the bus right above the seat shown in “B”, offends me. Look at that: “Send referrals and make money.” That is, you get PAID if you send somebody for an HIV test to the University of Chicago Hospital. Yes, the test may be free, but if you’re diagnosted as positive, somebody, including the hospital, is going to make some money. And the person who sent you gets a bounty!
Notice, too, that two black gay men are depicted in the background, which shows whom this ad is targeting. I didn’t like that, either; why do they need a picture? Lots of people from all walks of life get HIV tests.
In fact, why shouldn’t the hospital offer bounties to those who refer anybody who might have a disease, like diabetes or heart disease? Why just HIV? It’s unseemly, I tell you, these bounties.
11 thoughts on “I have landed, part II”
Solid ground at last – enjoy the lawn!
… I forgot to ask … it isn’t exactly jet lag, but is that a problem traveling from a pole? I never thought of that before… lag-wise…
Surely just tiring travelling & sleeping in a seat not a bed?
You go from light most of the day to about 1/2, I estimate. Depending. So I was struck by the notion.
Peterson is on tour; he will also be at Seattle’s Paramount theater May 3rd and 4th (2 shows means he must be fairly popular). But on the 3rd, I’ll be watching Paul McCartney at the stadium where I think the real fun in Seattle will be. Though I don’t like stadium venues…but it’s PAUL, and I’ve never seen him live, so I couldn’t pass it up.
This is the first time I hear any issue about using “Dr.” when addressing PhDs. That said, I confess I am not too familiar with American customs in that regard.
There was a small discussion of that here once with me – I found that good writers’ names for a general audience appear with no credentials whatsoever on their books:
Jerry Coyne
Richard Dawkins
Steven Pinker
Steven Weinberg
… and so on. Then, some writers’ names for different audiences e.g. “parenting” books can appear either way.
And of course “Dr. Jill Biden” is well-known at this point.
But I sorta learned what I needed from that at the time. It depends…
Funny. I read the seat as saying that only people who both have a disability and a senior with them can use the seat, precluding people who have only one, and also precluding the actual senior from sitting there (unless they have both a disability and another senior with them).
Indeed, the sign is most certainly incorrect. Substitute the qualifier nouns and the stricture undoubtedly requires both:
Or, if one insists on the second qualifier being people:
Oh wait, there’s my stop! 🙂
““DR. Jordan Peterson,” despite the fact that he has a Ph.D., not an M.D. (and he shouldn’t be using Dr. in either case)”
If he wanted to stand out in the crowd of Ph.D.’s – which is large – “F.P.” would do the trick, and serve his schtick as a renegade – “former professor”.
The notice suggests you need disabilities, not just one disability. “People with a disability, or a senior citizen” (aged over what???).