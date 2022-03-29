Tuesday: Hili dialogue:

Where we are now: The ship’s real-time map shows that since we left Puerto Natales at noon yesterday (and once again traversed the White Narrows), we’ve been wending our way north through inland passages.

Today we’re scheduled to pass by the remote town of Puerto Eden, (pop. 176), but do to covid and the law there’s no stopping in these small hamlets. I was here in 2019 and we did walk around, but the town is so small that we overwhelmed the inhabitants, and it seemed that many of them hid in their houses. I felt like a gawker.

Villa Puerto Edén is a Chilean hamlet and minor port located in Wellington Island, in Natales commune, Última Esperanza Province, Magallanes Region. It is considered one of Chile’s most isolated inhabited places together with Easter Island and Villa Las Estrellas. The village is known for being the home of the last Kawéshkar people. Owing to the large tidewater glaciers caused by the region’s super-high precipitation, it is only accessible by sea, on the Navimag ferry from Puerto Montt in the north, or Puerto Natales in the south. There is also a monthly boat from Caleta Tortel.

I had photos at the time, but hadn’t learn to downsize them for posting. It’s just as well.

We’re also scheduled to see Brüggen Glacier, noted in our itinerary as “the largest glacier in South America”, which, according to Wikipedia, seems to be true:

[The glacier] is the largest western outflow from the Southern Patagonian Ice Field. Now about 66 km (41 mi) in length, it is the longest glacier in the southern hemisphere outside Antarctica.

And indeed, after breakfast I saw a huge glacier from my balcony (it was still pretty dark at 8 a.m.):

We may take Zodiacs to see it up close; stay tuned.

Greetings on the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022; I’ll be home in a week. It’s National Chiffon Cake Day. But pie is better than cake (especially for breakfast), and almost any decent cake is better than a chiffon cake, which is basically air, eggs, sugar, and flour. One exception: sponge cake, but only when served with fruit (strawberries are best) and whipped cream. Here’s a fancy example, though more strawberries are needed:

If you want to help out with “this day in history”, go to the Wikipedia page for March 29 and give us your favorite notable events, births, and deaths.

Here’s today’s headline from the NYT; click to read.

The news summary:

Diplomats from Ukraine and Russia are meeting in Turkey on Tuesday for their first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks, an effort that comes as a Ukrainian counteroffensive pushed back Russian forces in a hard-fought area near Kyiv, the capital. The talks are being held at a critical moment, with Ukrainian and Western intelligence officials cautioning that despite Ukrainian success in driving Russian troops from the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, Moscow’s forces continue to try to cut off eastern Ukraine and are exacerbating a humanitarian disaster with attacks against critical infrastructure across the country. Diplomats from Ukraine and Russia are meeting in Turkey on Tuesday for their first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks, an effort that comes as a Ukrainian counteroffensive pushed back Russian forces in a hard-fought area near Kyiv, the capital. The talks are being held at a critical moment, with Ukrainian and Western intelligence officials cautioning that despite Ukrainian success in driving Russian troops from the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, Moscow’s forces continue to try to cut off eastern Ukraine and are exacerbating a humanitarian disaster with attacks against critical infrastructure across the country.

It seems to me inevitable that Kyiv will be entered and largely destroyed, though Ukrainian stealth and guerrilla attacks could continue for months or years. Zelinsky has offered Russia a few crumbs, but one of them implies that Ukraine would not join NATO. According to Ukraine’s finance minister, the war so far has cost that country $565 billion.

*The tweet below threw me off, because I thought it meant that the Russians had attacked Ukraine was attacked with chemical weapons and the peace negotiators were accidental victims. Actually, as the relevant Wall Street Journal story reports, it’s possible that the Russians government itself poisoned some of their negotiators. Read below the tweet:

Bellingcat can confirm that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons. One of victims was Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich. https://t.co/DJaZ4CoL8J — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) March 28, 2022

From the WSJ:

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another negotiator developed symptoms following the March 3 meeting in Kyiv that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the people said. Mr. Abramovich has shuttled between Moscow, Belarus and other negotiating venues since Russia invaded Ukraine. Mr. Abramovich was blinded for a few hours and later had trouble eating, according to a person familiar with the matter. Some of the people familiar with the matter blamed the suspected attack on hard-liners in Moscow who they said wanted to sabotage talks to end the war. A person close to Mr. Abramovich said it wasn’t clear who had targeted the group.

However, the NYT says the evidence for deliberate poisoning is almost nil:

But another U.S. official, briefed on intelligence reports, said the incident appeared to be environmental, something like run-of-the mill food poisoning, rather than some kind of chemical agent.

Yet this morning the WSJ is still floating the possibility of poisoning.

This seems more plausible and I don’t see a good reason why Putin would countenance the poisoning of his own negotiators.

*The Washington Post and other venues report that, according to a federal judge. Trump may have committed crimes connected with the January 6 insurrection:

A federal judge said Monday that then-President Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed federal crimes in trying to obstruct the congressional count of electoral college votes on Jan. 6, 2021 — an assertion that is likely to increase public pressure on the Justice Department to investigate the former commander in chief. The determination from U.S. District Judge David O. Carter came in a ruling addressing scores of sensitive emails that Trump ally and conservative lawyer John Eastman had resisted turning over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot and related efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. . . . “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” wrote Carter, who is based in California and has jurisdiction because that is where Eastman filed the case.

*Glory be! MIT has announced that it has reinstated required standardized tests (the ACT and SAT) for admission. (h/t cesar) Stu Scmill, MIT’s Dean of Admissions, says this:

After careful consideration, we have decided to reinstate our SAT/ACT requirement for future admissions cycles. Our research shows standardized tests help us better assess the academic preparedness of all applicants, and also help us identify socioeconomically disadvantaged students who lack access to advanced coursework or other enrichment opportunities that would otherwise demonstrate their readiness for MIT. We believe a requirement is more equitable and transparent than a test-optional policy. In the post below — and in a separate conversation with MIT News today — I explain more⁠01about how we think this decision helps us advance our mission.

This is what the UC Berkeley study concluded as well, but its decision to retain the tests was overturned and they have been eliminated in the UC system.

We all know why the tests were eliminated—the pandemic temporary suspension was largely a ruse—and I thought that eliminating tests would become permanent. I still think it will be for most schools, as it’s an effective way to increase diversity without explicitly saying so (the euphemism is “holistic admissions”), but MIT adds this:

To briefly summarize a great deal of careful research:

our ability to accurately predict student academic success at MIT⁠ 02 Our research shows this predictive validity holds even when you control for socioeconomic factors that correlate with testing. It also shows that good grades in high school do not themselves necessarily translate to academic success at MIT if you cannot account for testing. Of course, we can never be fully certain how any given applicant will do: we’re predicting the development of people, not the movement of planets, and people always surprise you. However, our research does help us establish bands of confidence that hold true in the aggregate, while allowing us, as admissions officers, to exercise individual contextual discretion in each case. The word ‘significantly’ in this bullet point is accurate both statistically and idiomatically. significantly improved by considering standardized testing — especially in mathematics — alongside other factors

improved by considering standardized testing — especially in mathematics — alongside other factors some standardized exams besides the SAT/ACT can help us evaluate readiness, but access to these other exams is generally more socioeconomically restricted⁠ 03

standardized exams besides the SAT/ACT help us evaluate readiness, but access to these other exams is generally as a result, not having SATs/ACT scores to consider tends to raise socioeconomic barriers to demonstrating readiness for our education,⁠ 04

*Here’s a screenshot of a letter to the New Zealand magazine The Listener by Bryan Boyd, a member of the Royal Society of New Zealand who hasn’t yet resigned, but might. I wrote about the slimy omission of the sentence to which Boyd refers here:

*The kind of renaming described below getting so common that it no longer deserves a post of its own—except this one was prompted by the Right. Reader Tom sent me a link from the Orlando Weekly about a new renaming, this one prompted by right-wing students:

The University of Florida has renamed a study room honoring economist and philosopher Karl Marx following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The room in UF’s Library West was named for the Prussian historian as part of a wider initiative to celebrate influential thinkers. A plaque outside the room has explained the impact of the “revolutionary critic” since 2014. The move to remove it comes after pearl-clutching, conservative college outlet Campus Reform reported on the plaque earlier this month.

This is clearly yet another knee-jerk reaction for several reasons, including the fact that Marx was German, died well before the Russian Revolution and Soviet Union came into existence, and, according to the paper, didn’t have anything to do with that Revolution. Well, that’s not completely true, as Marx had a substantial influence on Lenin and other Russian and Chinese communists. But, as the paper says, this is a merely a reflexive response to deep-six anything considered “Russian”. Still, I’m surprised that the University of Florida had a “Marx reading room” in the first place!!

*Finally, the formerly reasonable CBS News “60 Minutes” correspondent Lara Logan, who was let go over errors in reporting, joined the Fox News Network and has since gone bonkers—even more so than other Fox correspondents. Recently she criticized evolutionary biology in a bizarre rant:

LARA LOGAN: What is the only thing on Earth that is actually renewable? It’s life. And they can, you know, go back to the big-bang theory and Darwin. I mean, when I found out, does anyone know when, who employed Darwin? Where Darwinism comes from? Well, I mean, you know, look it up, the Rothschilds. It goes right back to 10 Downing Street and the same people who employed Darwin and that’s when Darwin, you know, wrote his theory of evolution and so on and so on. And I’m not saying that none of that is true. I’m just saying Darwin was hired by someone to come up with the theory. Right? Based on evidence. OK, fine.

MediaMatters says this lunacy was emitted on a QAnon show!

If you think I’m making this up, there’s a video of this rant, and the accuser is indeed Logan. This isn’t the only conspiracy theory she’s floated, but it’s the only one I know of claiming that Darwin was in the pay of Jews and Brits, and that he was hired to confect a theory of evolution. That’s not even wrong.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is excited as there’s a sign of Spring (she doesn’t catch or eat moles):

Hili: The moles have woken up. A: LIke every year.

In Polish:

Hili: Krety się obudziły. Ja: Jak co roku.

And here’s a picture of little Kulka licking Szaron. They are fast friends, and always have been. Hili is okay with Szaron but still wary of Kulka.

From Divy, though the results of this exercise are temporary:

A Venn Diagram from Anna:

From Lorenzo the Cat:

And a painting I like from a young Ukrainian artist, which I saw posted by Barbara on the FB page “Animals in Art Through History“. The details:

Maria Chepeleva b.1985. Ukraine. “Her First Snow” n.d. Oil on canvas.

God gives the requested sign:

From Simon: a comment from Titania after the Oscars kerfuffle between Will Smith and Chris Rock. (Smith finally apologized for slapping Rock on camera.)

I can’t help but notice that they only gave Will Smith his Oscar *after* he physically assaulted a black man. He was rewarded for enacting whiteness. #OscarsSoWhite — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) March 28, 2022

How Ricky Gervais would introduce the Oscars (sound up):

I'd start with "Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn't be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given." — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 27, 2022

Reader Simon says that “For some reason, this paper is all over my Twitter feed.” And no surprise, either: look at the subject and click on the picture to go to the highlights, which I’ve also put below:

No surprise here! But they should have tried the Beatles (or the Carpenters):

From reader Ken, with an introduction:

For its combination of stupidity and bigotry, it’s hard to beat the comment below by Marjorie Taylor Greene, made at Donald Trump’s hate rally this past weekend in Georgia. She seems to be suggesting that electric cars and bicycles are gay and that married gay men are secretly pedophiles who prey upon little girls in women’s restrooms.

How did that women get elected? See CNN’s deconstruction of this rant here.

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on a strange rant about Pete Buttigieg and says he “can stay out of our girls bathroom” pic.twitter.com/mflOliqc5R — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. All I can say in response to this first one is, “Indeed!”

There’s a lot to take in here pic.twitter.com/YcWkWcXu2q — Dr Simon (@DrSimonCMP) March 27, 2022

Yes, it’s Cat Crazy Hour!

It's a job only cats can do… pic.twitter.com/ZcICRMEEBG — Zanzeh (@Zanzeh2) March 14, 2022