Scientific American: What we can learn about abortion from quantum mechanics

Scientific American continues to publish dreck, and I’m not sure why anybody who’s enthusiastic about science would want to continue subscribing.
This latest op-ed, to which I shouldn’t devote any attention (but the laws of physics dictate otherwise) is a prime example of the naturalistic fallacy. By looking at quantum mechanics, says author Cara Heuser, we can realize that one can hold two seemingly opposite views in one’s head at the same time. To wit: light can sometimes act as a particle, and sometimes as a wave, depending on the nature of the observation. Similarly, one can care for and about children and yet still be pro-choice. The author, in fact, holds both views of medical care, and simultaneously saves children’s lives and provides abortion care. As the author’s bio notes:
Cara C. Heuser is a maternal-fetal medicine physician. She provides full-spectrum reproductive care, including prenatal care for high-risk pregnancies and abortion care, in Salt Lake City.
It’s not that I object to Heuser’s views, for I agree with her completely. But I do object to extrapolating from quantum physics to one’s views on abortion. This is the naturalistic fallacy, and a fallacy that could be applied (or rather, misapplied) to other real or apparent instances of cognitive dissonance. (That terms is usually reserved for a conflict of views that causes mental distress, but here I’ll just refer to having two seemingly or actually opposite views). There’s simply no lesson to be learned by extrapolating from how particles behave to how humans behave—or should behave.
Click on the screenshot to read.
My own views on abortion pretty much jibe with Roe v. Wade, but go even further. For example, I think that perhaps the threshold of abortion legality should be the onset of sentience—the ability to actually feel suffering—rather than viability. (One should also realize that if viability outside the womb is the criterion for prohibitng abortion, then this criterion will eventually be pushed back all the way to conception, as eventually we’ll have the ability to rear humans from fertilization to time of normal birth—all in vitro. The onset of sentience, on the other hand, does not change with technological innovation.) But I haven’t settled on my “threshhold” yet, though I still believe with Peter Singer that if a child is born with a defect or disease that will kill them very soon, is incurable, and causes suffering, it should be legal to euthanize them with the agreement of doctors and the parents).
I also bridle when people try to shut down the abortion debate by asserting a simple “right” to abortion. Where does this “right” come from? Granted, there is a Constitutional right to privacy, but instead of seeing abortion as some kind of inherent “right”, or as “moral on the face of it”, I think abortions should be legal on grounds of pragmatism: society is better off allowing them rather than prohibiting them. (In matters of ethics, I tend to be a consequentialist.)
Indeed, the author, while several times asserting the “right” to an abortion, also argues for the procedure largely on practical grounds:
Perhaps we even have a moral compass that pushes us to provide this care. Perhaps we also value life. Many rights proponents argue that we must speak up because we value life: thousands of women have died from unsafe abortions before they were legal; multiple studies demonstrate that restrictions result in significant harm and confirm that abortion is safe; the oft-cited concern that having an abortion is detrimental to mental health has been demonstrated as false and, in fact, the opposite is true—denial of abortion care has resulted in extreme trauma to families and individuals.’
Here Heuser is arguing for “choice”, not from some abstract “right” or “morality”, but from its practical benefits. And I largely agree with that view. Unfortunately, courts would rather judge abortion from the Constitution, which says nothing relevant—and yet will probably repeal Roe v. Wade on Constitutional grounds—than from what is best for society. Courts are not ethical pragmatists.
But I digress. The author seems to think that for many, being in favor of abortion conflicts with being an ethical person. She realized this when she donated part of her liver to save the life of a sick child, and one of her colleagues was surprised, since this donation showed she cared for the life of children, while at the same time she was providing abortion care.
I don’t see this altruistic act as a fundamental conflict between ethics and a pro-choice view. In fact, I see no hypocrisy in caring for children and favoring abortion at the same time. In deed, in many cases, the best thing for a fetus that’s unwanted may be to abort it. But of course religionists do see a conflict, since they regard a fetus as the equivalent of a sentient human being.
So far so good. But then the author extrapolates the wave/particle duality of quantum mechanics to the issue of abortion. Just like that, she says, so one can be a moral person who cares for children and yet someone who can countenance abortion as well. She is, she says, one of these. Of course she is, and only a Pecksniff would call her out for hypocrisy. Yet one did:
In August of 2020, I had major surgery to donate a part of my liver to a child unrelated to me and whom I had never met. (Did you know you can do that? Find a center and/or register to be a deceased donor at www.unos.org). One month later, I petitioned our state medical society to oppose abortion restrictions, describing the harm these laws pose to patients under my care. I had no reason to think that my liver donation and my opposition to abortion restrictions were related until a colleague expressed his astonishment that I was “so pro-abortion but also donated an organ to a kid.”
Learning that I had undertaken an act that many people view as altruistic (a description that causes me discomfort, but I will at least allow it demonstrates a respect for life) presented a direct challenge to his view of abortion providers as morally bereft. My colleague found these two empirical truths difficult to reconcile. In his mind, one cannot be both an abortion provider and an ethical and thoughtful human. Pick one, says this belief system, team particle or team wave.
This is not a good example of hypocrisy; one can, on grounds of societal good as a whole both allow reproductive choice and allow (and applaud) someone who donates part of an organ to save a life. Her colleague is simply muddled.
This apparent conflict still bothers Heuser, however, but she should simply forget about that colleague. And she needn’t try to satisfy “pro-life” religionists, who will never be convinced that abortion can be the right thing to do.
But, apparently, she turns to quantum mechanics—the wave/particle duality—as a way to find solace—or to convince doubters:
Instead of either/or, imagine both/and. We recognize the value placed on a desired and loved pregnancy by families and understand that ending a pregnancy is the right decision for some people some of the time. Individuals may have ethical objections to abortion and recognize that anti-choice laws can harm people. We can value human life and recognize the complexities of reproductive decision making. Attending thousands of births has been a great joy in my career and has cemented my belief that forcing a person to give birth against their will is a fundamental violation of their human rights.
Given that one quarter of women in the U.S. have an abortion, many Americans have benefitted directly or indirectly from abortion care. I implore readers to emulate previous generations of scientists who changed our understanding of the universe by their willingness to consider seemingly opposite empirical truths:
Particle and wave, abortion providers and ethical physicians, pro-life and pro-choice.
Nope, that last sentence is meaningless with those first three words.
You can see the problem here. Any kind of hypocrisy or doublethink or conflicting tendencies can be rationalized via this fallacy, and not all those tendencies are pretty. Think of a celibate priest who is also a pedophile, someone who crusades against alcoholism while drinking on the sly, a diehard atheist who thinks religion is good for others (the “little people” argument) or even, to evoke Godwin’s Law, of Hitler who was a Christian and loved his dogs.
But there’s not even any hypocrisy in Heuser’s view—at least none that I can see. Ergo she doesn’t need to grope for explanations beyond consequentialist ethnics. By trying to do so, she gives people a rationale for all sorts of bad arguments about reconciling opposite or apparently opposite views.
I admire Dr. Heuser, but Scientific American really should not have published her specious analogy.
On such issues, arXiv has started accepting pieces such as this one, of no merit and stuffed full of woke ideology, and which starts by totally and unfairly misrepresenting the Yale incident involving Sarah Braasch. (Being “physics”, you can likely guess at least one of the authors.)
Sci Am considers itself to be a science magazine and published this? Yikes!
The Op Ed section has completely gone off the rails. I find the science articles are still okay. They are science “lite”, but then, that has always been SciAm’s niche. My 11-year old reads one or two every issue, and I consider that a magazine win.
You parsed it nicely. There is no internal conflict in Dr. Heuser’s views and therefore it is specious for her to dress her thinking up in quantum mechanics. It is a short silly step from there to saying Indigenous ways of knowing anticipated quantum mechanics just because they are vague and give different results depending on which eye is used to look.
While I think it’s fine to invoke quantum mechanics metaphorically for stuff like this, I agree that one can’t extrapolate from the micro world to the macro, and especially not for such disparate topics. And the discussion of the weaknesses for both sides in the abortion debate is spot on.
Thanks as always your cogent analysis of such topics.
It is a metaphorical invocation.
This is the third time you’ve said this. Enough.
The argument for the morality of abortion rights at the level of quantum mechanics is a lame attempt to be clever, but its dumb at different levels.
One could just as logically argue for pro-life while also being in favor of broad gun rights and capitol punishment. See? a person can hold seemingly contradictory beliefs, and bc of particle duality they can all be right!
Also, its a complete waste of space-time 🤔 to argue for abortion rights in this not-so-clever way. Far better to use whatever gravitas remains at this magazine to argue for those rights from salient standpoints, like body autonomy, the trauma of rape and incest, the economic and societal cost of forcing unwanted pregnancies to go to term from mothers who can not care for the child.
Yes. She is promoting a naturalistic fallacy. Even more broadly, the two are simply disanalogous. Just as the moon is slowly receding from the earth year by year, I am getting older year by year. The two statements have the same form, but this doesn’t mean there’s a causal connection between them. And, there is simply no connection between an electron behaving as a wave and a particle at the same time and a person being pro-choice and pro-child at the same time.
Scientific American editors know better—or should know better—and they would have made a better case for their favored position had they expunged the logical fallacy from the piece. They shot themselves in the foot.
I suggest you read the piece yourself. Pay particular attention to this part:
If you think she is claiming that quantum mechanics explains why she can be both pro-choice and a pro-life altruist, then you should read it again.
Fully agree PCC; her position is fine, her analogy stinks.
QM is like a Rorschach test; laypeople regularly seeing what they want in it. The treatment of QM seems to follow a telegraph-game like pattern:
1. Physicists do actual calculations so see what QM predicts.
2. Physicists try to explain those predictions to laypeople using words. This translation is necessarily imperfect, because vernacular English isn’t the math.
3. Layperson imperfectly extrapolates some new prediction or conclusion of their own imagining. Not from the math, but from the imperfect word-description of the physicist.
4. Suddenly QM is being touted as making some philosophical point it is at least two telegraph-steps removed from actually making, one which has nothing to do with and is not predicted by the actual math that governs it.
This also reminds me of two other math/physics ideas that have been invoked in the social sciences and humanities to support whatever:
Jordan Ellenberg: Does Gödel Matter? The romantic’s favorite mathematician didn’t prove what you think he did. Slate, March 10, 2005
Jim Holt: Uncertainty About the Uncertainty Principle. Can’t anybody get Heisenberg’s big idea right? Slate, March 6, 2002
(both articles are ungated at the source)
Someone once wrote to an advice columnist asking if it was true that every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and if this meant that doing good will always have equally bad consequences.
I’m thinking the author of this abomination confused stupid position with superposition
LOL – thanks!
Maybe it’s just me, but this seems analogous to the Butterfly effect. If a butterfly in Brazil flaps it’s wings just so, and at just the right time, could that be what causes the chain of events leading up to a hurricane a few days later? It seems more likely that a large volcanic eruption or huge calving of an ice shelf would have the energy to affect weather on such a scale. Most folks I know tend to use their brains enough while considering a serious topic like abortion that they’re using more energy and physical resources than what would be nudged any direction by the Quantum Effect.
I think that hypothetical butterfly flaps its wings in Africa rather than Brazil, given that many north Atlantic hurricanes tend to start as low pressure systems off the coast of west Africa in the vicinity of the Cape Verde Islands.
About abortion:
From a recent obituary in the New York Times:
Obituary: Judith Jarvis Thomson. March 12, 2020
[Judith Jarvis Thomson was the author of] “A Defense of Abortion,” a 1971 essay widely regarded as a classic in contemporary American philosophy.
It began with an insight into the anti-abortion position. “Opponents of abortion commonly spend most of their time establishing that the fetus is a person, and hardly any time explaining the step from there to the impermissibility of abortion,” she wrote. For the sake of argument, she granted that fetuses are people.
“Now let me ask you to imagine this,” she continued. You wake up one morning and find that the Society of Music Lovers has connected your body to that of a famous violinist, who is sick and using your kidneys because he needs the organ of someone with your rare blood type to survive. Is it morally incumbent on you to remain hooked up to the violinist for nine months, at the end of which he will have recovered?
“If you do allow him to go on using your kidneys, this is a kindness on your part, and not something he can claim from you as his due,” Professor Thomson wrote. She regarded pregnancy similarly, and considered abortion akin to declining to aid someone — as one might with the violinist — rather than murder.
“She’s using the violinist case to say that a certain general principle is false, and the general principle is something like: A right to life always trumps a right to decide what happens in and to your own body,” said Elizabeth Harman, a philosophy professor at Princeton who specializes in the ethics of abortion.
“A lot of the discussion in that time was focused on what was the fetus or embryo,” said Frances Kamm, a professor of moral philosophy at Rutgers University. “She completely shifted the view of the issues.”
“It is the most important paper about abortion,” Professor Harman said.
You can find the essay online.
The US constitution provides the sole basis on which the federal courts, including SCOTUS, have to weigh in on the issue of abortion. Federal courts are without jurisdiction to determine what is best for society on pragmatic grounds.
Rightwingers deny that the US constitution provides a non-textual right to privacy. This is the basis on which they seek to have Roe v. Wade invalidated.
There are several principles that operate at a fundamental level but are taken out of their domain to do work where it doesn’t belong. They start as perhaps useful analogies but the author takes it a step too far by claiming that it actually proves their point. Besides wave-particle duality, Gödel’s Incompleteness is used to claim things about systems that aren’t formal. Schrodinger’s Cat is used to claim that something doesn’t exist unless it is observed. Determinism is used to claim we don’t actually make decisions. Unfortunately, it’s a popular mode of thought.
It reads to me as strictly metaphorical. I don’t get any sense at all that the author is extrapolating from wave/particle duality.
From the article (emphasis mine):
She’s merely saying that because we have found a way to accept the duality of light, despite the non-intuitive and contradictory nature of that idea, perhaps we can learn to hold other contradictory ideas in harmony.
One can criticize the author for “sciencing up” an opinion piece with a gratuitous reference to quantum mechanics, but to criticize her for claiming quantum mechanics is the cause of her ability to simultaneously be pro-life and pro-choice suggests that one has either not read the entire piece, or has been primed by the headline to see such a claim where it doesn’t exist.
Of course it’s a metaphor, but it’s a very bad one, because the duality of electron behavior neither enlightens us about abortion, has anything to do with abortion, or gives us ONE IOTA of insight into how we can reconcile opposites. For one thing, her two behaviors are NOT opposites. You clearly didn’t read what I was trying to say, which is simply the above. I don’t know what you mean by “extrapolating from wave particle duality”. THe point of her article is that physicists’ ability to accept a strange scientific duality gives us hope for understanding human duality, or at least an example of how to accept it. I find that unenlightening. A metaphor is supposed to enlighten one with the comparison. This one does not.
Note that she says that physicists reconciliation GIVES US HOPE THAT YOU COULD ACCEPT ABORTION AND AT THE SAME TIME A RESPECT FOR LIFE. It give us no such hope. I would advise you that since you’ve said the same thing three times, you refrain from saying it again.
I don‘t think there‘s a naturalistic fallacy, because nature (here: quantum mechanics) is not used to justify particular views. Rather, it is used as an attention-grabbing analogy for seemingly contradictory views (which, as it turns out, aren‘t actually contradictory). Though I also agree to “pro choice” arguments, this is indeed clickbait dreck, or a cheap way to publish opinion pieces under the guise of science.
There is this charity (Project prevention) that pays drug addicts for getting sterilized/use contraceptives; the founder does what she does because she raised 4 children born to drug addict mothers and is familiar with their problems. Also not a contradiction at all. Some people who are very pro choice about abortion are highly critical about the charity, I presume because it vaguely evokes eugenics associations. Possibly also because children born to such parents are the bread and butter of social workers and similar professions.