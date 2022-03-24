Garth Cooper explains why he resigned from New Zealand’s Royal Society

I’ve explained several times that two members of the Royal Society of New Zealand (RSNZ), philosopher Robert Nola and biochemist Garth Cooper (distinguished members of their trade), resigned from the RSNZ after a recent investigation cleared them of being miscreants after criticizing the government’s initiative to teach Mātauranga Māori (MM), or Māori “ways of knowing”, as coequal to science in science classes. They were accused, among other things, of causing “harm” to people by expressing this view.
Cooper and Nola, along with five other University of Auckland professors (one now deceased) had given this opinion in a short letter to The Listener, a popular Kiwi website. While the University of Auckland also attacked all seven signers—a blatant violation of their right of academic freedom—the University has now quietly shelved its criticisms, but their promise to have a public University debate about the merit of teaching MM as science seems to have disappeared as well.
At any rate, Nola issued a statement explaining why he resigned despite being exculpated, and I posted that here. (It was largely a free-speech issue, but there were several reasons.)
Now Garth Cooper has issued his own statement about why he resigned. I’ve put the bulk of it below the fold, but give a brief excerpt here. (Note that Cooper is part Māori and has spent much of his career educating and helping the Māori.)
Cooper:
This whole mess has made everyone look bad save the “Satanic Seven” who signed the initial Listener letter. Those seven have been vindicated. But The University of Auckland has embarrassed itself by apparently worshiping MM and by criticizing a perfectly reasonable letter (read it; it’s short). The RSNZ simply looks foolish and inept for investigating the signers of the letter and especially for its initial statement (now quietly removed) given below:
And the government of New Zealand, once a bellwether of true liberalism and progressivism, now looks weak and woke, giving precedence to the valorization of its indigenous population over scientific truth.
Where this will end is in the watering down of science education in New Zealand and the departure of its best students to study elsewhere. (It has not escaped my notice that there are parallels with what’s going on with the politicization of science in the U.S.). MM is surely something that Kiwis should be educated about, but it should never be taught as if it were equivalent to modern science. Educational and governmental officials in New Zealand, besotted with worship of all things indigenous, can’t seem to make that distinction.
My reasons relate to its loss of understanding of its raison d’être; suppression of free speech; failure to properly support science and science education; untoward political focus of management and governance processes; and prolonged defamation of myself and Professors Michael Corballis (now sadly deceased) and Robert Nola, by certain of its authorities.
My concerns do not apply to the Fellowship but to other aspects of the RS, and I acknowledge all those Fellows who share the central belief that “Science is Science”. I am grateful for my time of service with the RS Academy, for my many rewarding associations with members of the Fellowship, and for their substantive support throughout this process. Moreover, the Initial Investigatory Panel (IIP) established by RS to examine the complaints against me and Professor Nola, eventually recommended not to continue the investigation.
The events that in the end led me to resign followed on from my signing of the letter “In defence of science” (NZ Listener, 31 July 2021) along with six of my colleagues. Our combined expertise includes biology, biochemistry, psychology, education, philosophy of science, and medicine, and all of us are expert science educators and communicators.
I signed the letter to make clear, in a public forum, my opposition and deep concern about processes now underway in New Zealand that are evidently undermining literacy, numeracy, and science literacy, particularly amongst Māori children.
I have Maori heritage. For most children, a good education is often their best hope of improving their trajectory in life and I was raised in that belief. I did not experience anti-Māori bias. Real bias stems from the view that Māori can’t do things or participate fully in society because they’re Māori. Unfortunately, the partial substitution of mātauranga Maori for international-format science education, perhaps unintendedly, is implying that limitation.
Much of my career has been focussed on kaupapa (Māori agenda) research and teaching aimed at improving Māori health care delivery and Māori science education, on marae and in hospital and medical school/university settings. That focus has been literal – personally designing, writing, teaching, and executing novel and successful programmes in both Māori health and education. As part of my commitment to these objectives, I served on the national Health Research Council, including 6-years’ service on Te Komiti Māori with further years advising on Māori health development.
While treating many Māori in diabetes clinics, I turned my focus to kaupapa diabetes research, since this disease is a leading cause of disability and death amongst Māori. Inter alia, this work entailed visiting marae throughout the country to inform and seek endorsement of iwi.
With much dismay, I have been witnessing a recent profound undermining of the meaning of science in New Zealand, now underway with the introduction of mātauranga Māori education as having parity with sciences including mathematics, chemistry, biology, and physics. Mātauranga Māori should be taught, as we stated in our letter, but not as part of the national science curriculum.
An NCEA (NZ’s public examination system) working group referred to science as a “Western European invention”. We strongly objected to that particular characterization since science is universal. One recent extreme of some astonishing views being introduced, for example, claims that “to insist Māori children learn to read is an act of colonisation” (https://nzareblog.wordpress.com/2022/03/22/maori-literacy/).
Our letter also spoke against the NCEA report’s divisive suggestion that the colonising damage purportedly caused by science be taught nationally in schools as part of the NCEA curriculum. The particular view that underlies this problem originates, at least in part, with the concept that the New Zealand education system is a colonising force that needs to be ‘decolonised’ – these radical and divisive views promoted by some, are fundamentally antithetical to educational achievement and opportunity, more especially for Māori.
I have remained largely silent throughout the prolonged, conflicted, and defamatory RS management behaviours against us arising from our widely endorsed letter ‘In defence of science’. As a past member of the RS Academy, I had hoped that its overseers would in time come to understand that the role of RS has always been to protect good science and its servants, the scientists – that their role was not to support the redefinition of science itself.
Nor are those who currently guide and manage the RS absolved from their responsibility for condemning my, and my colleagues’ rights – and indeed obligations – to speak from our considerable individual and collective knowledge of accepted scientific processes, knowledge, and understanding. They should understand the fundamental requirement that all New Zealanders have the right to have an acceptable education based on sound principles of literacy, numeracy, and science literacy.
The quality of science education must be a central concern of RS. A key function of RS under section 6 of the Royal Society of New Zealand Act 1997 is “the advancement of science and technology education” (note that this does not include the advancement of humanities education).
The inherent bias against students in suggesting that rather than a sound grounding in mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics, there is to be parity with non-scientific systems such as mātauranga Māori, will be massively counterproductive for all students, but especially biased against Māori.
Māori are good students when they are afforded the proper opportunity to learn, and I have specific knowledge and experience of this based on my past formal roles in Maori education. Their right to unbiased access to optimal education, if they wish, should be protected vigorously.
An excellent statement by Professor Cooper. RSNZ should be ashamed at losing such an exemplary practitioner, not least of furthering scientific research and teaching of benefit to Māori.
Please do read the link Prof. Cooper cites in his statement. The author is an advocate for overcoming the trope of “Maori deficits” including the canard that literacy = colonialism. The idea that literacy is not a Maori “thing”, she writes, is belied by the avidity with which Maori took to learning at mission schools established for them by the British arrivals.
I posit the education = colonialism claim is a new invention to meet the needs of grievance agitators. To succeed, insurrections need an abundant supply of idle, poorly educated young men with limited prospects in the wage economy and no attractiveness to women who want good fathers for their children. Then when a demagogue comes along with money, trouble starts even in the absence of some great Cause. It’s like Billy Crystal’s joke: “Women need a reason to have sex. Men just need a place.”
Prof. Cooper has devoted his life to helping these young men find reasons.
I happen to work in the same field as Dr Cooper ( medicine ), and in the same city, Auckland. Therefore, I knew before the Listener letter that he is of Maori ethnic heritage, even though he does not advertise this professionally. This is more than can be said of ‘New Zealander of the Year’ Susana Wiles and physicist without academic qualifications in the humanities Sean Hendy, who fomented the witch hunt against the Listener writer academics by launching a petition.
In addition, NZer of the Year Susana Wiles remarked on twitter that the authors had written ‘racist garbage’ to the Listener, which meant that Maori medic Dr Cooper was in her estimation a peddler of anti-Maori racism. This was even though Dr Cooper has mentored academically/advised hundreds of Maori university students, as well as Pacific and White. ( That is, Dr Cooper has also advised medical students who do not have Maori ethnic heritage. )
For non-NZ readers, the confusion arose because of a peculiar NZ convention that has become widespread only in the past quarter of a century. Those of Maori ancestry can have printed, after their names, their tribal affiliations, enclosed by brackets, eg Jill Smith ( X, Y, Z ). This marks Jill Smith as Maori, even if she has an ‘English’ name. I can’t recall seeing Dr Cooper’s name in a professional context with this tribal connection, so it is unsurprising most people believed wrongly that all 7 Listener authors were White. ( In reality, the proportion of 1/7 Listener authors being of some Maori heritage accords with the national population of 16% )
In NZ, anyone can identify as Maori so long as they can persuade at least one Maori tribal group they have some Maori genealogical connection. Therefore, one can be officially counted in NZ as Maori even if one has 1/256 ancestry. If readers Google NZ artist and UoA art teacher ‘Peter 3.125% Robinson’, they can find that Robinson has made a series of satirical paintings on his 3.125% Maori ethnicity, that lampoon how this 3.125% quanta of Maori background makes him eligible for certain vocational benefits and rewards. Robinson identities as White, according to those I know in the art world. However, if one Googles ‘Peter Robinson Auckland art gallery’, one can discover that Auckland Art Gallery lists him with the Maori naming convention.
Dr Cooper has helped many Maori medical students, and mostly they have been people who have come from more deprived socioeconomic strata.
The problem is that many ‘Maori’ who gain entry to restricted entry university courses are NOT socioeconomically deprived, but have ransacked their family tree for some Maori background so they can enter these courses through the reduced academic criteria that were originally instituted to aid those who came from academically and/or economically deprived family backgrounds.
For the University of Otago in 2019, it took White and Asian students a minimum GPA mark of 94% to enter medical school, whereas it took Maori or Pacific students a GPA of 74%. If theoretically someone like Peter ‘3.125%’ Maori Robinson, without a deprived family background, desired to enter med school, he could use the Maori pathway even if he had attended an ‘elite’ school.
In the last three years, I have met ‘Maori’ medical students who have entered through the Maori med school pathway, with these characteristics : 1. A boyfriend-girlfriend couple where both kids attended the same classes in the same middle-class school. Both applied to Auckland med school, where the one with slightly better grades failed, but the other entered med school through the ‘Maori pathway’. I have met all four parents a few times, and all the parents look White, and have nothing about their speech or cultural preferences that mark them as Maori.
2. At least three med students who have one parent as a medical doctor, and who attended schools that were in the upper 20% of socioeconomic privilege. 3. Ditto, one student with a parent as a lawyer. 4. A med student who entered through the Pacific pathway whose parents own a private business, and who attended a high achieving high school that is fee-paying. This student drives to med school in a new German-made car valued at 20K more than my own car at the time.
It is not unreasonable to ask who has had the more beneficial impact on Maori well-being and life chances: Professor Cooper or those who sought to hang him out to dry. It is sad that Cooper has felt obliged to quit the RSNZ but he leaves with his head held high.
Hmmm…I don’t see much parallel between this and, say, right-wing rejection of climate change. Which is the classic ‘politicization of science’ example.
However I do see significant parallels between Cooper’s message about Maoris taking science, and McWhorter’s message on Blacks taking standardized tests.
This makes me wonder if there is some underlying data showing Maori don’t do as well in science as non-Maori, which might be driving the same sort of “if there’s a performance disparity in X, do X differently or stop doing X altogether” response.
I don’t know, but the left’s valorization of MM “ways of knowing” in NZ seems analogous to the right’s “ways of knowing” to me. If MM truths are just as valid as scientific truths, why can’t the Biblical truths of the Christian right be equally valid? Science says that climate change is human caused. Fundamentalists say its God’s will and/or natural. If the U.S. adopted the same standards as NZ, these two views would be taught co-equally in our classrooms.
But I’ve never heard the right stress postmodernist ‘ways of knowing’. The rare religious right winger might occasionally use that rhetoric out of convenience, but they don’t actually believe it. With climate change both secular and religious righties tend to argue that the mainstream is just plain innaccurate in data interpretation and prediction, not that there is some other way of knowing. And the creationists who refer to the bible aren’t really interested in promoting postmodernist ‘other ways’ either, because their argument foundation is that there is just one way, the bible, and the outputs of science must be interpreted to align with that.
“Other ways of knowing” is almost exclusively a left wing postmodernist thing. To the extent that the right uses it, they pick it up for the occasional rhetorical swipe, and then they drop it just as quickly.
If evangelical christians had managed to pull off this kind of heist in the UK or the USA there would be global outrage. Because NZ frames it as an act of decolonisation which is part of the religion of the ‘woke’ there is barely a murmur about this across the left leaning media.
The drive to teach Matauranga Maori as if it were Science is based on the notion that Science is
a word rather than a practice. It will be exactly as successful for educational purposes as Matauranga Maori would be for use in aeronautical engineering, if (as seems very likely) education of students takes place in the same real world that airplanes fly in. This is essentially Professor Cooper’s point.
The confusion of words with realities underlies pretty much all of wokeism—from “ethnomathematics” and similar contrivances to the insistence on substituting pronouns for Biology. The malady of reification used to come from religious ritual (trees that talk, the blood of Christ, etc. etc.), but in our time it comes from the academic discourse of post-modernism and grievance studies. Had academic administrators long ago treated these hoaxes the way they treat astrology or voodoo, they would not have diffused so widely into the Schools of Ed, and elsewhere as well. Focusing on reality, as is obviously necessary in the design of airplanes, wouldn’t be a bad idea in other realms—-but here we are, with administrative bodies from NZ to Boston reifying to beat the band
Slight quibble, but it’s based on the notion that Science is a body of facts. Thus when MM (or creationism, or whatever) comes to different conclusions, they want to say it’s because they used a different way of knowing. But you’re right, that they never seem to think about science being a practice. Both MMers and creationists don’t have an answer to a question like “okay, today we’re going to teach the students how to distill. How to set up the equipment, incorporate information about boiling points of the liquid, and report/record the results. What teaching-the-practice change should we make to incorporate MM/the bible?”
Another thought is that it’s really not based on either. Instead, it based on ‘reputation capture.’ The simple logic of: students take and respect science. We want students to take and respect our material too. So we will force science classes to include our material and then students will take ours just as much, and respect it just as much.