I’m just here to pass on this information from reader Merilee, which she got in an email. I won’t be able to watch Dan’s lucubrations, but you can:
Tonight, March 17 from 8-9 pm ET, we host Daniel Dennett for a Munk Dialogue on the origin of human consciousness, and how our minds have been shaped by natural selection and generations of cultural evolution. Daniel Dennett is a world-renowned philosopher and cognitive scientist, and the Director of the Center for Cognitive Studies at Tufts University. Simply click on the link below just before 8 pm ET to watch:https://munkdebates.com/dialogues/daniel-dennett
According to Google, this post will go up at about 7:40 ET, so you have twenty minutes to prepare. Enjoy, because I can’t! Oh, and let me know how it went.
2 thoughts on “Dan Dennett discusses consciousness tonight in a “Munk Debate”; starts in 20 minutes”
I checked the link and it said, members only. Not sure what that implies exactly.
Scrolling down at the site, I see there is free temporary membership.