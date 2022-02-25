This may be the final posting of wildlife photos until I return from Antarctica (assuming I test negative for covid-19 today). The contributor is ecologist Susan Harrison from UC Davis, a place I know well since I did my postdoc there. And the birds are along the creek that flows through campus, Putah Creek. Susan’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge her photos by clicking on them.

Early fall at the local creek Birds were active on mid-September mornings at our local creek, and a bridge made a good vantage point for watching them.

Juvenile Hooded Orioles chased each other through the alders. Hooded Orioles, Icterus cucullatus:

A White-breasted Nuthatch and a California Towhee darted between bridge and pavement. They appeared to be foraging on grain from the passing farm trucks. White-breasted Nuthatch, Sitta carolinensis:

California Towhee, Melozone crissalis:

Cedar Waxwings and Orange-crowned Warblers fed on feral wine grapes dangling from a Eucalyptus. Cedar Waxwing, Bombycilla cedrorum:

A magpie sat in a dead California walnut tree (Juglans californica). Magpies will drop walnuts on the pavement and eat them after cars crush them. The trees have recently been decimated by an introduced fungus (Geosmithia morbida). Yellow-billed Magpie, Pica nuttalli:

Also watching from the top of a dead walnut was a Red-Shouldered Hawk. Red-Shouldered Hawk, Buteo lineatus:

Along the nearby streambank, a Cooper’s Hawk hunted songbirds, and a Great Horned Owl took its daytime rest.

Great Horned Owl, Bubo virginianus: