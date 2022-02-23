We have a new department

The University of Chicago offers a BA degree in Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, but it’s offered inter-departmentally, with faculty from the Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture (CSRPC), which is not a department but a “research institute“. For several years, though, a group of faculty and students have been calling for their own department to support those studies. And now they’ve got one. Until yesterday, I heard that the proposed new department, “The Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity,” was under discussion, and all I could find about it on the Internet was this (reproduced below):
CSRPC STATEMENT OF SUPPORT FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF RACE, DIASPORA, AND INDIGENEITY
On November 17, 2021, the Division of the Social Sciences is convening all social science faculty for an advisory discussion and vote regarding the proposal for a Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity. In solidarity with years of student advocacy and in acknowledgment of the work of our dedicated colleagues, the CSRPC is excited to witness this historic vote on the department of Race, Diaspora and Indigeneity in the Social Science Division and look forward to its presence at the University of Chicago. We believe that departmentalization is a crucial and momentous step in supporting scholarship and training on race, politics, and culture at the University. The innovative design of juxtaposing race, diaspora, and indigeneity–concepts and practices that have evolved in tandem with the modern world—has the potential to offer new paradigms for thinking across a constellation of conversant fields, including disciplines that have been established according to area, racial identity, or ethnicity.
The CSRPC envisions a strong relationship with the proposed department, as the Center continues to serve as a research and programmatic meeting ground for faculty, staff and students across the University and partners with community leaders and civic organizations in Chicago’s southside and beyond. We look forward to welcoming the Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity department as an exciting strategic and collaborative partner that will strengthen and enhance our work as related yet distinct entities.
The need for a separate department is justified as “supporting scholarship and training on race, politics, and culture”. Now, as of yesterday, the department has become a reality after an overwhelmingly positive vote of the Faculty Council. This morning the new President of the University, Paul Alivisatos, as well as Provost Ka Yee C. Lee, issued this announcement:
I don’t know much about this department, and there’s surely no course list, but of course I have concerns. Since the department hasn’t yet taken shape, and I haven’t seen a rationale beyond what’s above, I’ll wait for a bit and see how things shake out.
But I’ll confess that it’s worrying. One thing that concerns me is that the creation of this department seems motivated more by ideological currents than by scholarly need. What was the need? What is the intellectual rationale that wasn’t met by the present degree-granting program? We weren’t told, though I suppose it was argued out last night. Further, I am unsure what the announcement means by saying the department was “conceived in a different way from [sic] other departments that are organized around the experiences of particular groups, periods in time, or places.” What is that about?
And I’m concerned above all—yes, I’m a worrier—that this will begin an unstoppable erosion of the features made Chicago unique among American universities: a freedom from political and academic trends, at least in principle, and an emphasis on rigor and free expression. The school had no “dogma”, no “approved way of thinking,” a principle embodied in our Kalven Report. We were a school that differed from, say Harvard, because we had very little social prestige, but on the other hand enjoyed a worldwide reputation for research and academic rigor.
We were the “nerd school”, the very last of the 300 schools ranked as “party schools”. Our students proudly wore t-shirts that said “The University of Chicago: where fun goes to die”. Another tee-shirt: “The University of Chicago: Hell does freeze over.” But many would also wear shirts with a big list of all the Nobel Laureates who worked here (see below).
I came here because of the academic rigor, giving up a comfortable and easier life, and a big house in the Maryland suburbs, so I could rub elbows with the members of the best ecology and evolution department in the country. It was hard, but immensely stimulating. Best colleagues around, and fiercely motivated students.
It’s that rigor, and complete intellectual independence, that lured lots of other faculty and students to the school. Many of our faculty could have gone to the “prestige schools” like the Ivies, but repeatedly turned down outside offers because of our unique intellectual climate.
Will we still have that climate, or are we being buffeted by the winds of fashion? If it’s the latter, I’d become deeply pessimistic, even though I’m retired. I still retain a substantial pride at even being associated with this place. It seems to be changing so fast!
As I said, I’ll see what the new department has on offer before I weigh in, and that might be a while! But I encourage readers to offer their own takes below.
12 thoughts on “We have a new department”
I will make a prediction that the diaspora in the Department’s title is a reference to Palestinian Muslim resettlement in the early 1900s…and that the department students and profs will be highly offended should anyone point out the original, historical origin of the term.
Yeah, when I saw that I wondered if the topic of Jewish indigeneity would come up, but somehow I doubt it.
Here, I think ‘diaspora’ is primarily a reference to the African Diaspora, especially given that the term is followed immediately by ‘Indigeneity’. These are the people who don’t see the redundancy of terms like ‘BIPOC´. ‘Race, diaspora, and indigeneity’ will mean ‘Race, but we’re only focusing on people of African and Native American descent’. I doubt they will examine indigenous populations in Europe, Asia, or even Africa.
This more generous list has Chicago at #3 in us schools with 100 laureates: https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/most-nobel-prize-winners/
Well, of course, it’s going to train a specific ideology (Wokeness or the Successor Ideology or whatever you want to call it), and I doubt there will be much in the way of scholarship that will be produced, unless you call polemic scholarship. There is no reason for Chicago to waste its resources on this, or to waste the educational potential of their students in this way.
With regard to our unique culture, we used to say that Chicago was the place where you wore t-shirts for the schools you wish you’d gone to. Back in the ’80s Chamberlain House in Burton-Judson Courts, which was mostly undergrads then, produced a t-shirt with the title “University of Chicago / Big Ten Champions,” which listed all our Big Ten championships, right up to the last one in 1924.
Yes, it will function as a kind of secular madrassa inculcating the gullible into the anti-rational dictates and dogmas of “wokeness”, as well as being a colossal waste of funds, yet public schools such as Michigan and Ohio State, to name but two, have massive bureaucracies of D.E.I. “administrators” costing the tax-payers of their states millions per annum.
There is a lot to be said for independent-study interdisciplinary liberal arts programs; however, once a given center takes the helm of a program, interdisciplinary programs seem become a little more rigid and less creative. I hope students and researchers will still be able to enjoy freedom of inquiry, but I don’t anticipate that happening – at least, not for much longer. To make matters worse, I suspect that the Center may come to take on a pervasive steering power throughout the Undergraduate College and develop a wider reach. I expect the Center will then start offering MAs, PhDs, and … it won’t be long until we start seeing someone graduate with a D.D. : Doctorate of Diversity.
At universities with distinct colleges of liberal arts, engineering, business, etc., the only hope would be to make the various colleges as independent as possible. It seems like here the only successful path at this point is to get on board and try to help steer things in (what you perceive to be) the right direction. That is exactly what we saw in one-party states over the past century, from Cuba to the USSR to China. Once there is no more freedom of opinion, the only way to change the party is from the inside.
Sorry to be such a buzzkill. Best of luck.
I suppose that the same woke students who advocate for such departments are unhappy with their tuition fees and student loans.
My wife is a 1977 University of Chicago graduate. She tells me that the University of Chicago was also the place “Where libidos goes to die.” I don’t know if there was a t-shirt with that phrase or not. If not, maybe there should be. 🙂
I’m *in* theater and was sad to see when they started a theater department at the UChicago. It’s more of what makes universities worse – giving students what they want instead of what they need to learn.
If I were optimistic I’d say this were a way to cordon off the spread of the virus to other departments. If I were MORE optimistic, I would say that the University would demand the same Maroon Rigor required of other humanities and social science departments, and that there is occasional utility in ethnic/gender critical lenses when studying history, literature, institutional behavior, and cultural movements.
I’m not an optimist anymore. I believe this is the University of Chicago surrendering an important part of their brand to fad.
And another word that alerts my spidey senses: solidarity.
“Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto.”
Terence, the playwright who said that, was an African brought to Rome as a slave, where he was educated and manumitted; so, way I see it, he’s a fella knew a thing or two about race, diaspora, and culture.
No field of human inquiry ought to be alien to the study of humanities at a world-class university.