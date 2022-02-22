Texas Lt. Governor proposes abolishing tenure in his state’s universities, as well as banning teaching CRT

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has issued a statement describing his plans for the next session of his state legislature. Click on the screenshot to enlarge what’s written below. You will immediately realize that he is a Republican. (He’s been Lieutenant Gov. since 2014, and was re-elected in 2018).
As you see, he’s calling for the elimination of tenure, a mainstay of academic freedom. What about already-tenured professors? He says that they’ll be reviewed annually instead of every six years. Regular reviews for professors with tenure, or at least full professors, aren’t that common. After some years as a tenured associate professor, you’re evaluated for promotion to full professor, but once you make that, you’re at the top, and there’s no reason to “review” you except for your department to let you know how they think you’re doing or if you’ve committed some grievous offense or been grossly incompetent. Firing a tenured professor is very difficult.
So what Patrick is proposing here is to tell all new hires that they have is no employment security, and you’d better be careful what you say. You can be let go for reasons not specified in the above.
Finally, Patrick is “outraged” by a vote of the Austin campus’s faculty “in support of teaching critical race theory”. That, and his note that the UT system is being taken over by “tenured, leftist professors” shows you that he’s concerned more with ideology than with politics.
But his statement above is grossly distorted.
Re the CRT resolution, the Austin American-Statesman actually reported this on February 15:
The Faculty Council at the University of Texas approved a nonbinding resolution Monday defending the academic freedom of faculty members to teach about race, gender justice and critical race theory.
The resolution, approved 41-5 with three members abstaining, states that educators, not politicians, should make decisions about what to teach, and it supports the right of faculty members to design courses and curriculum and to conduct scholarly research in their fields. The UT Faculty Council is an organization that represents the faculty members at the university.
Faculty members approved the resolution partly in response to legislation around the country seeking to limit discussions involving race in schools, colleges and universities. The resolution expresses solidarity with K-12 teachers in Texas who are seeking to “teach the truth in U.S. history and civics education.”
Patrick has clearly misrepresented the resolution, which was not only nonbinding, but was also not at all “in support of critical race theory.” What it supported was the right of faculty to teach that (or about race or gender justice); it did not give support to specifically teaching CRT! In other words, Patrick lied.
The UT Austin resolution was itself a response to the Republican-controlled state legislature—you know, the one that passed the unconstitutional “fetal heartbeat” antiabortion law—trying to prevent topics from being taught in secondary school:
The Legislature last year enacted restrictions on teaching certain topics in K-12 public schools, in an effort to target critical race theory — largely taught in colleges and universities — a Republican catch-all for what some see as divisive efforts to address racism and inequity in schools.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3979, which limits how teachers can discuss race and current events in social studies courses, and then expanded the restrictions to any subject in grades K-12, including ethnic studies courses, with the passage of Senate Bill 3 during a special session. Other states, such as Iowa, have prohibited the teaching of critical race theory and “divisive concepts” in higher education as well as K-12 education.
The Texas laws don’t mention critical race theory directly, but they forbid schools from requiring in courses concepts such as that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” and an understanding of the 1619 Project, a New York Times series examining the role and legacy of slavery in the founding of the U.S.
There was no ban on teaching anything in higher education, i.e. in colleges. So Patrick’s call for teaching CRT to be cause for eliminating tenure in colleges is not only fatuous, but punishes something that’s already legal to do. And, as we know, “CRT” really is a slippery concept: it runs through teaching honest history about oppression in America to the full-blown Kendi-an version that calls for Constitutional Amendments to monitor racism everywhere.
That’s one reason why I oppose any of these anti-CRT bills. The the other is that you have to be very careful about telling people what’s legal and illegal to teach. It’s a violation of the First Amendment to teach creationism in science classes, and I wouldn’t favor teaching Holocaust denial in history classes, but that matter can be dealt with by universities themselves, not by the legislature, which is a blunt instrument.
Finally, the Academic Freedom Institute wrote an excellent response to this Teas proposal explaining why tenure is important and why banning teaching some subjects in college is a bad thing to do. Click on the screenshot to read their statement:
In case you’re not in academics and have forgotten or don’t realize why we have tenure (most jobs don’t), it’s because it’s a way to preserve academic freedom. To quote the AFA document (I’ve put the crucial part in bold):
Tenure protections for university faculty were adopted throughout American higher education in the twentieth century precisely in order to protect faculty from the efforts of politicians, donors, university administrators, and other faculty to suppress ideas that they do not like. The lieutenant governor’s proposals strike at the very heart of the academic enterprise by prohibiting the teaching of certain ideas, thus immunizing contrary ideas from intellectual challenge. This, in effect, establishes campus orthodoxies and forbids the expression of dissent. Few things are more toxic to intellectual life.
To fulfill their missions, universities must be places where controversial ideas can be freely debated and where ideas are tested and supported through the consideration of evidence, argument, and analysis and not by subjecting them to popularity contests at the polls, in legislatures, or anywhere else. A free society does not empower politicians—or anyone—to censor ideas they do not like and silence scholars of whom they disapprove.
. . . Tenure provides valuable practical protection for that freedom of critical inquiry. Principles of academic freedom and freedom of speech are empty platitudes if they cannot be effectively secured. If professors can be fired for teaching ideas of which the legislature disapproves, then state universities will cease to be engines of intellectual discovery and progress. If professors can be dismissed for teaching ideas that a majority of the Texas legislature dislikes today, then they can likewise be dismissed for teaching a completely different set of ideas that a different legislative majority in the future or in a state with a different political or ideological coloration finds objectionable. True intellectual diversity requires the freedom to think, teach and write without the threat of political reprisals against those who voice dissenting opinions. Academic excellence is impossible where politicians, administrators, other faculty, or anyone else place limits on what ideas can be discussed in a college classroom.
It’s manifestly clear that Lt. Governor Patrick is trying to get professors fired for teaching “liberal ideas”. But what it shows as well is that assaults on freedom of speech, as well as on academic freedom, come from both ends of the political spectrum. Here’s a Right-winger trying to restrict speech, and the Left often tries as well (see here and previous 19 pages). There is no ideological monopoly on authoritarianism.
10 thoughts on “Texas Lt. Governor proposes abolishing tenure in his state’s universities, as well as banning teaching CRT”
If John Oliver were to revisit this subject (he just did a long piece on CRT for the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight”), I’ve no doubt he would cite this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EICp1vGlh_U
I hated how John Oliver started by defining CRT as something taught in law school decades ago. While it might have started there, it has so little to do with where it is now, it hardly seems worth mentioning. And what about Kendi? No mention of him. And Kimberlé Crenshaw is shown briefly delivering some uncontroversial anti-racism slogan. All in all, it was something of a whitewash job, IMHO.
The tenure battle at public universities is something of a one-two punch at academic freedom. If Universities had the will and power to stand up to state legislators (and parents…and students…), maybe they might not need it (tenure). But as long as you have feckless administrators willing to virtue signal to students, parents, and legislators any time those groups get in a huff, yes you can expect firings might result from unpopular sentiment or election-driven rhetoric about some professor or another.
I *would* say that with proper job protections, professors may not need tenure. But the U.S. in the past 20 years has pretty much gotten rid of proper job protections too. I work at an at-will corporation. It has very much worked for me: the organization defends its people against client upset and largely values merit, and at the same time has had the flexibility to let people go for bad offenses without 6+ month court battles or negotiations. But I don’t fool myself into thinking that just because that system worked out for me, that it’s a good system. The first amendment isn’t there for popular speech but rather unpopular, and likewise job protection systems like tenure isn’t there for the popular researchers or popular research.
I will never support using the blunt instrument of government to suppress speech. Such an action is antithetical to a free and open society. That said, the AFA’s statement that, “If professors can be fired for teaching ideas of which the legislature disapproves, then state universities will cease to be engines of intellectual discovery and progress.” is incredibly disingenuous. Today’s universities have lately demonstrated time and again that too many of them no longer support ‘intellectual discovery and progress’ unless it is of the pre-approved type. Such censorship of all ‘non-right-thinking’ students and professors will result in some kind of equal and opposite reaction. Texas’s version is a bad, but not unexpected, result.
Most states are “at will employment” which means you can be fired for any or no reason. What makes professors magical that they should have different rules?
Tenure is not a guarantee of employment. If you don’t do your job, or engage in unethical, unconstitutional or illegal activities, tenure won’t protect you, you can be fired. The only thing it does is what’s been described above, protection from the administration or the government firing you for teaching concepts that they don’t approve of, so long as those topics are legitimate subjects of inquiry within your field.
Pablo, The question is not what makes professors magical, but why the governor is able to set policies for government employment.
I could be wrong, but this is not a matter of private universities creating ‘magical’ positions for privileged employees. The governor, as chief executive officer of the state, has some executive power regarding state jobs. This is a matter of the state executive declaring that state employees working in certain roles for state universities are still subject to state policies.
I was shocked to learn that people teaching at state universities in California are compelled to swear a loyalty oath. California loyalty oath on Wikipedia. In my understanding, the US Supreme Court has upheld it.
Private universities are still free to set their own policies, right?
It looks like every red state is introducing similar legislation. A similar bill restricting CRT in higher ed has been introduced in Tennessee. The republicans saw that bashing CRT was a winner for them when Youngkin was elected governor in Virginia, so they’re all jumping on it.
As for getting rid of tenure, that’s not a new idea among the hard right, who hold grade school teachers in contempt for being lazy, overpaid freeloaders who work 6 hours a day with 3 months off for the summer, while college professors work 6 hours a week for 9 months while indoctrinating their students with Marxism. This is seriously what a lot of them think.
What’s scary is how the Right is gaining enough political power to begin to implement their regressive ideas. Yes, the repressive Left is scary too, but they don’t wield the political power that the Right does, and are in fact their own worst enemies.
The Texas legislature is extremely dangerous and has always been so. They have regularly punished cities that try to protect their environment or do other things progressive. I think it is one of the most backwards and evil state legislatures in the country. When I lived there, every day picking up the newspaper while the legislature was in session brought the same dread as did reading the newspaper while Trump was president.
A tricky debate made worse by political tribalism. But *if* you believe that authoritarian wokeism needs dialling back, and perhaps that CRT is divisive and not rationally based, then merely clutching pearls is not enough to achieve anything. Reversing the long march through the institutions will require action.
The Texas Lt. Governor’s proposals may or may not be the right way forward, but where do you expect other political ideas to come from?