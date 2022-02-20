As I’ll be leaving a week from today, this will be the last Sunday bird collection by John Avise for a while. (And hold onto your photos until early April.) John’s notes and IDs are indented, and click on the photos to enlarge them.

Some Troglodytes In general, a troglodyte is any facultative or part-time cave-dweller (troglobytes are obligate full-time cavernicoles). American wrens are small brown birds in the family Troglodytidae, a name that refers to their habit of nesting in cavities or in roofed globular nests built of sticks or grass (such nests are these birds’ part-time “caves”). In North America, nearly ten species of wrens can be found, most of which have beautiful and distinctive songs. Several of these highly active little sprites are the subject of this week’s post. Bewick’s Wren, Thryomanes bewickii:

House Wren, Troglodytes aedon:

House Wren artificial nesting box:

House Wren on nesting box:

Canyon Wren, Catherpes mexicanus:

Carolina Wren, Thryothorus ludovicianus:

Marsh Wren, Cistothorus palustris:

Marsh Wren with reed nest:

Sedge Wren, Cistothorus platensis:

Cactus Wren, Campylorhynchus brunneicapillus:

Cactus Wren nest in prickly pear cactus: