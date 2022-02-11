U of C students continue calls to abolish the campus police after three murders of students and a new incident when a man fired at a cop

I swear, there is no sight more ridiculous than a group of college students demanding to abolish a campus police department right after cop shoots a guy in self defense after the perp started shooting at the cop! And this is a particularly sad but egregious case, because the perp was walking down the street waving a handgun, shooting it in the air . And then he started firing at a campus cop when the cop pulled up and demanded that the guy drop to the ground. It turns out the perp was mentally ill and off his meds, and was out on a declared mission to commit “suicide by cop.” He wanted that violence. And yet the students blame the cops!
And all of this is happening in an academic year when three of our own students were killed off campus by robbers or after being hit in other gunfights It’s been the worst year for off-campus violence in the 36 years I’ve been here. Yet student calls to abolish the campus cops (note: not defund them—ABOLISH them) get more persistent.
I happened upon the most recent incident about an hour after the shooting described below took place. I was going to get fruit and veg, but four or five blocks around the small shopping center had been rendered off-limits with yellow tape, and cops were everywhere. When I asked one what had happened, he wouldn’t tell me (this laconic response, which is probably the legal response, is common). But the story was on the news that night, and an account appeared in our increasingly woke student newspaper, The Chicago Maroon (I will make no puns here). Here’s the account (click on screenshot):
The details:
A man was wounded in a shootout with the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) late Tuesday morning near the intersection of East 53rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue.
A UCPD officer encountered the man carrying a handgun near 53rd and Woodlawn at 11:43 a.m. on Tuesday, according to an email sent to the University community by Eric Heath, the University’s associate vice president for safety and security.
According to University reports, the officer stopped his vehicle to investigate, after which the man fired shots and the officer ordered him to get on the ground. The individual then came in the direction of the officer, who fired his weapon and struck the individual twice in the thigh, Heath wrote in the email. Chicago Police Department (CPD) units were called to the scene soon after, according to police scanner reports.
According to a follow-up email sent by Heath on Wednesday, UCPD supplied the individual with medical aid before taking him into custody and bringing him to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The man is currently in critical condition, according to Heath’s second email.
Heath’s email stated that no one else was injured in the incident.
CPD and the University are both conducting investigations into the event. “Preliminary evidence indicates that the suspect began firing shots before he reached the intersection, and also fired at the officer,” a University spokesperson told The Maroon.
You can see some video here (note that the bodycam video starts 30 seconds in as there is a time delay):
On Wednesday, UCPD released videos of the shooting taken from the officer’s body camera and two security cameras at Kimbark Plaza. The body camera footage indicates that the officer fired three shots before the individual can be seen advancing, then two shots that struck the man. The officer then moved behind a parked vehicle and fired another four shots. At the end of the video, the man is seen on the ground.
The perp is identified as Rysheen Wilson.
And a walk-through of the videos by the Hyde Park Herald is here. If you watch them, the beginning of the altercation is a bit unclear because the bodycam hadn’t started, but other evidence recently presented by the State’s Attorney shows that the suspect fired at the officer first, and only then did the officer take refuge behind a wall, order the suspect to get to the ground, and then shoot him when the man continued firing at the cop. The man was, as noted above, given medical aid and taken to the U of C hospital. He’s no longer in critical condition, and has been charged, among other things, with attempted murder of a police officer. (If Wilson is convicted, that will pretty much bring him a life sentence
The Chicago Sun-Times article (below) notes that the perp himself, before he went traipsing down the street waving his gun, called 911 and told the City of Chicago Police that he had a gun and wanted to commit “suicide by cop” (i.e., provoke the cops to shoot him). It’s pretty clear that the guy has some serious mental issues—watch some of the video when he’s dancing around waving the pistol:
The article shows that Wilson did suffer from serious mental problems. This is a tragedy, because perhaps if he’d stayed on his meds he might not have provoked this incident. But we can’t hold Wilson innocent, nor especially hold the cops culpable, when a mentally ill person begins shooting at police and the cops shoot back:
Wilson, 27, was “having mental issues” when he called his cousin Tuesday morning and told him where he was, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court. The cousin found him crying and talking about killing himself, Murphy said.
Wilson — who suffers from schizophrenia, PTSD and mood swings — was off his medication, Murphy said.
Wilson ran away from his cousin, pulled out a gun and called 911, Murphy said, telling the dispatcher his name, giving a description of what he was wearing and where he was.
The University of Chicago cop didn’t know about the 911 call, and the incident occurred when the patrolling officer drove by the man waving his gun. Nor, of course, did the officer know that Wilson was mentally ill—not that it would (or should) have made a difference in the cop’s behavior.
[Officer Nicholas] Twardak was driving down the street and saw Wilson pointing a gun at him and slowed down, Murphy said. As the officer stepped out his squad car, Wilson allegedly opened fire at Twardak.
The officer ran for cover toward parked cars on the other side of the street, and then moved to the front porch of a brick home as Wilson continued firing, Murphy said. Using the brick stoop as cover, the officer fired at Wilson, then repeatedly ordered Wilson to get on the ground, Murphy said.
Wilson moved toward the officer’s squad car in the middle of the street, and the officer fired at Wilson again and struck him, Murphy said. Wilson suffered two gunshot wounds to the thigh, two to the lower leg and one to the groin.
As Twardak approached, Wilson said he “wanted to bleed out,” Murphy said.
Three witnesses saw the shooting unfold, including a person in a car in Wilson’s line of fire. She reversed the car and then noticed bullet holes in her windshield and hood, Murphy said.
The sad irony of this is that officer Twardak was also involved in a 2018 incident when he shot (but didn’t kill) a mentally ill student who was having a breakdown and, after breaking windows and bashing up cars, charged the cop with a metal stake. Again ordered to drop the stake, the student continued to rush the cop and the cop defended himself shooting the student in the shoulder. I feel bad for everybody here, but one should also have sympathy for the cop instead of characterizing him as a serial shooter, as some students have done. As far as I can see in both cases, the cop had no choice but to defend himself.
Those facts nonwithstanding, the organization #CareNotCops has increased the volume of its cry to “defund the U of C police”. Their object, as you can see from the hashtag, is to argue that proper therapy and mental-illness treatment is a good substitute for police. But not in this case, and not in the three cases of our murdered students this year—all killed by people outside the University community. Of course it’s possible that, at least in the 2018 case, therapy might have prevented the nonfatal shooting. But the victim, Charles Thomas, did not seek therapy, and went on to commit other crimes. He’s left the University but has completed a program that keeps him out of jail. Thomas’s lawsuit that he was shot in violation of regulations was dismissed.
And so a band of badly misguided students are blaming the police, and seeking their disbanding, in response to an increase in violence against students that could not possibly be stopped by “care”. What kind of crazy world do these students live in?
Here’s a Maroon article on the latest campus rally to protest the shooting of the guy who wanted to commit “suicide by cop” (click on screenshot):
Check out this logic:
#CareNotCops (CNC), a student group dedicated to the abolition of the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) in favor of investing in South Side communities and mental health services, gathered on the main quad in front of Levi Hall at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 4, to protest the recent shooting of community member Rhysheen Wilson by a UCPD officer.
Fourth-year CNC organizer Alicia Hurtado began the rally by giving a speech calling for the abolition of UCPD. They asserted that far too many UCPD encounters with community members result in “escalation, violence, and criminalization.”
Hurtado spoke out against the increased patrols and surveillance that the University instituted in response to 24-year-old recent UChicago graduate Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng being shot and killed during an attempted robbery at 956 East 54th Place on November 9.
“When the University announced their expansion of their private armed police force, I knew that it only had one predictable outcome,” Hurtado said. “That outcome was not safety or an answer to gun violence.”
The students want safety (see the Maroon article below) but when a student gets killed during a robbery, they get angry at the subsequent increase in policing. What on earth do they want? Patrolling therapists? (Click on screenshot):
Next, Hopie Melton, a third-year CNC member, read a statement on behalf of Students for Disability Justice (SDJ), an advocacy organization that promotes disability activism and discussion within the University community and Chicagoland. The organization said that UCPD and emergency dispatchers are not properly trained to handle mental health crises and unnecessarily escalate many confrontations as a result. SDJ also demanded that the University further invest in mental health services.
“[UCPD] responds to every situation with the same heavy-handed, violent approach, leaving behind the people that need our help the most,” Melton said, reading the statement. “Our Black neighbors are under constant surveillance. Our mad and neurodivergent neighbors are judged and have been pathologized for their differences. Our disabled neighbors are under constant threat, and UChicago acts as a further disabling force.”
This is, as John McWhorter notes, the voice of religion.
No, the two mentally ill people WERE ATTACKING THE CAMPUS POLICE OFFICERS, one with a metal stake and the other with a gun. How would proper mental health training of cops have changed that situation?
Now of course with mental health problems among young people rising rapidly, it behooves any school to ensure that proper therapy is in place. College is a stressful time. But it also behooves the students to develop some sense about how the world works. When a guy is trying to kill you with a gun, you don’t yell at him, “Go home and take your meds!”
10 thoughts on “U of C students continue calls to abolish the campus police after three murders of students and a new incident when a man fired at a cop”
I think JC is, if anything, being too generous to the protestors. My son is an undergrad at the U of C, and all I can say is that the officers he’s dealt with are unfailingly polite and helpful and that, as a parent, I’m very grateful to them for protecting the community–both the U of C community and the wider Hyde Park/Woodlawn community.
+1
These kinds of people are exactly the kind of people we need cops (to risk their lives) to protect us from.
One interlocutor on FB has said (I paraphrase): Any cop who kills another person, under any circumstances, should have their career ended.
My response was: Only people who know nothing about violent people can think we don’t need police. And: You might just want to study the ripple effects of such a policy. What cop would ever (ever) risk their life and limb, under this program, to protect people from violent criminals? Do you really think the violent criminals are going to stop being violent to other people? Or does it make more sense that, given the “career-ending” nature of police using deadly force under your plan, that violent crime would increase? You might want to review the crime statistics in Minneapolis since May 2020.
Yes, it sucks that mentally ill people end up doing suicide by cop (and it’s damned hard on the cops too, we should never forget this). But, given the fact that they do, we need cops to limit the damage to law-abiding citizens.
I recommend reading Michael Shellenberger on this subject.
https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/slow-motion-suicide-in-san-francisco
I can only think that these student activists believe there are no evil or violently crazy people in the world – that all such problems are caused by structural racism, inequality, injustice, etc. and that police are used by the corrupt powers that be to prop up that unjust system rather than simply fixing the system and curing the violence.
Of course, they’re wrong. Some people are criminally violent. Some people are “evil”. Abolishing the police would only embolden them further. And even if there was a simple solution to inequality, etc. – which there isn’t – criminals would still exist.
One need only watch a few interviews with these hardened criminals, where they’re asked, for example, why they robbed the store and why they shot the cashier in the head after she handed over all the money, and hear them say things like “Easy money.” and “Man, fuck dat bitch! I don’t know her! Why should I give a fuck? She ain’t kin!” to see that they’re unlikely to become model citizens any time soon. There’s killing out of criminal necessity or expedience, and then there’s cold-blooded, heartless killing that shows a severe deficit of consideration for others…
I’m reminded of people who listen to Islamic terrorists clearly state the (religious) reasons for what they do and then turn around and say “Surely it’s actually because they’re angry at social injustices.”
The problem is The System. The System kills blacks. The cops are part of The System. When we eliminate The System, the killings will stop. It’s essentially the old Marxist claim that crime is a product of capitalism, and there would be no crime under Communism.
In the public sphere, the brief fashion craze for “defund the police” has backfired spectacularly. After this failure, its enthusiasts took their hobby to multiple college campuses, which makes it easy to predict the next steps. Because of events like those in Chicago, the college defund copycatechism will surely fizzle as well. After that, elementary schools will see a campaign to defund hall monitors; and before the comedy ends, a campaign will be organized among toddlers to defund babysitting.
I am rather reluctant to say it, but I will. Americans often hate me saying this. This kind of thing doesn’t really happen at all here in the UK. There is so little gun crime that our police are unarmed. Americans often can’t believe it but it is true. We do have armed units but if you see a police officer on the street they will not be carrying a gun. Americans have too many guns. It is as simple as that. If a mentally ill person can get hold of a gun then there is something wrong. Of course because there is so much gun violence people feel they need to be armed putting more guns into circulation.
It’s much rarer, but still possible for a mentally ill person to get a gun in the UK – indeed, the father of one such person has been apologising to the relatives of the victims just today: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-devon-60344769
The only answer I can make to you as another foreigner is that, unless you are prepared to go over there and disarm all the illegal gun-wavers yourself, what you say is not very helpful. “Who will bell the cat?” asked the wise old mouse.
The purpose of any police force is to thwart the efforts of the dangerous classes to loot the rest of us, the right of individual lethal self-defense having been surrendered to the state to greater (UK) or lesser (US) degree. If the dangerous classes are heavily armed, many of them will die in the course of being thwarted. So what? That is not a relevant metric. What counts is how successful the police are in thwarting the looting classes.
If the shooting in the thigh was aimed, the police officer deserves commendation for perhaps recognizing that Mr. Wilson was not in his right mind and didn’t deserve to die. Otherwise, shots into the torso until he stopped moving would have been fully justified, as has been amply demonstrated even in squeamish Canada.
I agree with you that in general, an armed society is not a polite society as we like to pretend. It’s a dangerous and sometimes scary place, and even good people can easily end up in a situation where two people have guns and one or both feel that they “have to” shoot first because he who hesitates may die. Law-abiding gun-owners are killed by police here for that very reason. (If police see a gun they often shoot almost instantly.) In the UK you’ve got your knife crime, but you’re much more likely to survive a knife attack, and it seems easier to deescalate.
At the same time, it seems perverse to tell people that they should be rendered defenseless against armed criminals. I’ve yet to see a proposed gun law that would actually get guns out of the hands of common criminals, as opposed to merely disarming the law-abiding. After all, the police are almost never there when you’re getting robbed or your home is being invaded. At best, you can hope they’ll take a report and catch the guy afterwards. And the best you can hope for the proposed gun bans is that several generations from now, the general scarcity might start affecting low-level criminals…
I think it’s made worse by the ongoing atomization of society and the loss of community. People who feel a connection to those around them seem more likely to deescalate, and less likely to treat other community members as potential enemies to be guarded against.