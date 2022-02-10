This video supposedly enables you to see a color that apparently can’t be reproduced on the screen: “true cyan“, a color between green and blue. Turn on the sound, put your face about a foot from the screen, and then fix your gaze on the white dot in the center for the duration of the soundtrack. When the music ends, close your eyes, and with luck you’ll have an afterimage of the “true cyan” color. It is a lovely blue.
This source gives a bit more information:
True cyan illusion
Even though the human eye is incredibly sophisticated, there are times when you can trick your brain into seeing things that completely bizarre. For example, we know that there are three primary colours – red, yellow and blue – and all other colours are formed by mixing them. There are still shades of colour that often occur naturally and are difficult to produce on electronic screens.
What if we tell you there’s a colour known as true cyan, which is a greenish-blue pigment and is difficult to capture on television and is often diluted to a lesser form?
An optical illusion posted on social media has left netizens amazed as they could see the dazzling green-blue pigment.
TikTok user Kate Bacon posted a video telling people that would show them a colour that they’ve probably never seen before. She said, “It’s called true cyan, and most TVs and monitors aren’t capable of producing this pigment.”
Viewers are shown a red circle with a white dot against a blue background. Kate says that you need to stare at the white dot for at least 30 seconds, but the longer the better. Afterwards, if you close your eyes really tightly, you should see a ‘glowing orb’ in the colour of true cyan.
A similar video available on Youtube instructs the viewer to stare at the white dot in the centre of the red circle as the camera slowly pans out. By the time the video ends, the viewer will be able to see the true cyan colour appear like a halo around the red circle.
10 thoughts on “See “true cyan”!”
I see the cyan and also now I feel that I must join a collective to obtain cyan for the printers of the world. Do you think I was brain washed by the printers to do their bidding?
I saw the cyan before the end, in patches and offset circles. When I closed my eyes, I saw nothing.
bellissimo, grazie
What happens there, staring at the red dot exhausts the red photopsin (L = long wavelength) in the cone cells, which then allows to experience stimulation of the other two (S-Short and M-Medium), producing cyan.
Here’s my question, when the true cyan appears, are you actually seeing it? Evidently not, because it’s not actually ‘out there’ to be seen. Would it be correct to say that you are ‘perceiving’ it? Or is it totally being invented by your brain? Or, even, is it totally being invented by some non-physiological apparatus of consciousness, whatever that may be?
Obviously, the true cyan as such is not in the brain. That is, there’s no place in the physical brain where you could find the true cyan color in amongst the gray and white, etc. So where is it?
Well, your brain is doing the work, as it does for everything we see, so we can at leasts we PERCEIVE cyan.
I can’t imagine any reason why computer monitors can’t reproduce this “true cyan”. Since I am watching this illusion on my computer screen that seems wrong on its face. If I am seeing true cyan and its not on my screen, where is it? I suspect this color comes from our receptors being selectively exhausted by the bright red circle. So the blue we see when it is removed is produced in our brains. But that’s true for everything we see. What exactly is true color in this context?
Thanks Jerry, Loved the experiment and the experience. What a lovely color.
Did anybody else suddenly feel compelled to walk outside wearing a cardboard box and yell “I need pickles for my jacuzzi!”? Or was it just me?
Very, very Kool!