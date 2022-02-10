Please send in your photos, and if your handle is “Punky McPhee”, please resend me your recent batch of pictures, as I’ve somehow lost them. Oy!

Today we have a special batch of close-up photos from James Blilie, whose captions and info are indented. Click the photos to enlarge them.

Here are a group of my photos I will group under the theme “up-close”. When I am out with my cameras, I try to keep my eyes down as well as up and notice the small details and textures of the landscape, not just the broad vistas and charismatic main characters of the scenes. I have tried to eliminate from this set: Anything that could be considered a portrait or conventional landscape and to concentrate on only the very small details and the shape or texture of the land. These tell a story too. It’s a challenge for me not to turn a detail into a (more conventional) landscape using a very wide angle lens, which I often favor. In my 20s, my “walk-around” lens was a 20mm (on 35mm film). Equipment: Pentax SLR cameras, Pentax DLSR cameras, Olympus M4/3 cameras. Epson Perfection V500 scanner and its native SW; Lightroom 5 SW. Kodachrome 64 predominantly, some digital. First up: Rock strata, Glacier National Park, Montana. And creek bed rocks. These image say Glacier to me: The iconic blue and red rocks of the sheer mountains of this park. Kodachrome 64. 1990.

Frost on chain link fence, Shoreview Minnesota. Pentax DLSR. 2013? I love the color banded bokeh in this, contrasting to the crisp frost.

Detail from a door in Stavkirke, Norway. Pentax DLSR. 2012.

Detail, Post Alley, Seattle, Washington. The famous gum wall. Olympus M4/3. 2016.

800-year-old fingerprints, southern Utah. Anasazi ruin. I could see the fingerprints in these finger impressions in the mud of these walls. (Take nothing but photographs; leave nothing but footprints, and as little of those as possible.) Kodachrome 64. 2001.

With your love of cats in mind: Cat footprints in concrete, Hemingway House, Key West, Florida. Olympus M4/3. 2019:

Wall detail, Seguret, Vaucluse, France. Pentax DLSR. 2010.

Rubber tree, Malaysia. Kodachrome 64. 1991.

The next two are from Nepal. Footprints on the trail, and barley drying on homespun. Kodachrome 64. 1991.

Stone wall detail, Loire Valley, France. Kodachrome 64. 1992.

The rocky surface of The Burren , County Claire, Ireland, near Galway.Kodachrome 64. 1992:

Finally, I can’t further resist a couple of food and drink shots. Picnic in the Haute-Savoie below Mont Blanc: Local bread, sausage and Tommes de Sallanches cheese on an olive wood cutting board from Provence. The Haute-Savoie is one of the most scenic places in the world. Fantastic beer, by the way.