Please send in your wildlife/street/travel photos! Thanks.

Today’s bird photos come from Paul Edelman, whose narrative is indented. You can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Here are more pictures from my trip to Florida. These photos were taken at Harns Marsh, which is in the middle of Lehigh Acres, a vast housing development just east of Ft. Myers. We had great luck there in a number of different ways. This set of pictures depict just birds that tend to live in the marsh itself.

Both the Glossy Ibis (Plegadis falcinellus) and the White Ibis (Eudocimus albus) are quite common here. The Glossy Ibis are often seen in the company of Limpkins (Aramus guarauna). On this trip we also saw Greater Yellowlegs (Tringa melanoleuca) (at least I think this was a Greater Yellowlegs. It might have been a Lesser Yellowlegs (Tringa flavipes)—they differ mostly in size and the knobbiness of their knees!) and a Killdeer (Charadrius vociferous).