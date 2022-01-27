Today we have a panoply of DUCK photos by Emilio D’alise, whose notes and short descriptions are indented. You can enlarge these beautiful mallard pictures by clicking on them.

Mallard or wild duck (Anas platyrhynchos) These mallards were all photographed in Monument, Colorado, on a pond behind the Public Library. There is a large population of ducks and geese that inhabit the pond nearly year-round, in part because people feed them.

Flapping:

Hens [JAC: note the difference in bill patterns, the hen’s “fingerprints”]: