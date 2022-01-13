When Hili didn’t go up by 7:15, I got people writing to me asking if I was okay. Thanks for the concern, and I’m fine. I was just lazy today and also got hung up printing a bunch of stuff to read. Also, the university is pretty much closed and I’m the only person in my building, which is wearing on me. Plus, the early-morning routine is hard in the winter (kvetch, kvetch. . .)

Okay, on to the readers’ wildlife. Today we have photos from reader Keith. His captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

California quail (Callipepla californica), male and female; as you and WEIT readers probably realize, the birds with the larger, teardrop-shaped ornamentation on the forehead are typically the males.

The covey was feeding alongside a trail adjacent to an open-canopy field of grass.

A beautiful, and cheeky, western bluebird (Sialia mexicana) who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. He’s probably correct.

Black-tailed deer (aka mule deer, Odocoileus hemionicus):

Acorn woodpecker (Melanerpes formicivorus) and its stash tree, Arizona: ) and its stash tree, Arizona:

Unidentified bird. Readers?