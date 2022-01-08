A grad student weighs in on the SSB’s attempt to delete Ernst Mayr’s name from his award

Two days ago I wrote (and fulminated) about the Society of Systematic Biologists’ (SSB’s) hamhanded vote to remove the name of Ernst Mayr from its award for the best student paper at the annual meeting—for no reason other than Mayr was a white man. (They can’t get him on bigotry, for he was a vigorous antiracist and proponent of human equality.) His pallor, though, was sufficient to make some people feel “excluded”.
I hope the vote to defenestrate one of the greatest evolutionary biologists of our time will fail. In the meantime, a student at Berkeley named Jackie Childers had posted on Facebook her defense of retaining Mayr’s name and this post was brought to my attention. Jackie is a sixth year grad student, a member of the SSB, and a systematic/evolutionary/behavioral herpetologist and ornithologist. Her own website is here. She is also Mexican, which is relevant to the discussion (see below).
Without further ado, I’ll put her statement between the lines below:
The controversy over removing Ernst Mayr’s name from the Society of Systematic Biology’s Ernst Mayr Award is growing more acrimonious on Twitter. Since the platform limits one’s ability to express views at length, I’ll just take a moment to put in my two cents as a millennial, first-generation college student, non-white woman.
As someone who’s primarily worked with, been mentored by, and surrounded by white men in my field, I’ve always been keenly aware of the lack of diversity in academia. I’ve also witnessed the genuine efforts that individuals and societies have made to address this representation problem, and I do sincerely believe that things have and will continue to improve.
To me, the naming of awards that honor those that have contributed significantly to their research field highlights a fact that I feel is often underacknowledged: science itself is made up of people.
I think about my very, very brief career so far: Yes, I love the lizards/ birds I study, the places I’ve done fieldwork, the science I’ve generated- but at the end of the day, what makes me most excited about being a biologist is continuing to be a part of the academic community, surrounded by friends and colleagues I’ve made throughout the years. Communities of scientists have a history, and one of the best ways to preserve and honor that history is to commemorate those individuals with legacies that warrant preserving. It’s also an unfortunate fact that “the history of science” is rarely formally taught or acknowledged, so for the most part early-career students have to learn about figures such as Ernst Mayr, Margaret Morse Nice, or Theodosius Dobzhansky on their own (all of whom have awards named after them).
The naming of awards after individuals does, in a small way, help to alleviate this issue. For example, the UCB Museum of Vertebrate Zoology provides its graduate students with annual funding. Each award bears names such as Annie Alexander and Joseph Grinnell (the museum’s founder and first director), David and Marvalee Wake, Ned Johnson, Carl Koford, Louise Kellogg, all individuals whose lives and legacies are deeply interwoven into the history of the museum itself; and each year students are reminded of these legacies when the awards are given out (here’s a link to the full list of awards). Each time I’ve been prompted to take a deeper, more intimate look into the careers and lives of honored individuals, I’ve learned more about my field, about significant scientific discoveries and theories, and in many cases, felt deeply inspired by their personal stories.
The naming of awards after people is also a way to keep alive the memory of those in the community no longer with us. Every year whenever I receive a notification from SSAR for solicitations, or of the names of the recipients of the Margarita Metallinou award, my heart warms, and I feel a sliver of gratitude that her memory continues through the support of other postdocs around the world.
As an undergrad and graduate student, I’ve looked up to figures such as Ernst Mayr, Rachel Carson, and E. O. Wilson, and made personal heroes out of people like Bill Branch who I had the amazing fortune of working with in Namibia before he passed. I admired their passion and creativity, in some cases their generosity and mentorship. I never felt hindered that I did not identify with the gender or race of the heroes I looked up to because those qualities about them are not what inspired me in the first place.
To me, erasing these names from honors and awards feels like a depersonalization of science. If this does indeed become common practice by societies, I think it would be doing a grave public disservice. I do not like to speak for entire communities, and the upcoming SSB vote will provide a clearer picture of where most individuals stand on this subject. However, given that the move to remove Ernst Mayr’s name from the award is ostensibly being done in service for individuals for which I share many demographic qualities, I thought it worth providing my voice.
Indeed! I can’t tell you how heartened I am that there are still students who aren’t brainwashed by wokeness. Here’s a picture of Jackie that she labeled, “Me and a Varanus albigularis (Namibia 2014).” [It’s a rock monitor lizard.]
As a graduate student, this proposal deeply offends me. I first read Ernst Mayr when I was a teenager. It was his final book, “What Makes Biology Unique?”. Mayr showed me how rich a life as an academic biologist can be, what science has taught us about who we are and our place in nature, but also how much we still have to learn. He stilled in me the desire to become a scientist, someone who could contribute to society through ideas. And his writings fostered my taste for reading, especially theoretical and philosophical texts. I’ve since read most of his writings, and he has become one my intellectual heroes. It was through him that I first became aware of the “species problem”, and pursuing this and other evolutionary questions has been leading me into a career as a systematist. In recognition of all this, I had the pleasure of naming a new Amazonian species of scarabs as Sylvicanthon mayri.
I never cared about this idea of being “represented” by people ‒ let alone their colour, sex, nationality, or any other aspect no one can really choose. But I always sought inspiration in ideas and lives. And I do feel inspired by Mayr in all these aspects. Three examples:
Systematics, especially museum-based microtaxonomy, is often regarded as being no more than “stamp collection”. But Mayr showed that this not only is not necessarily true for all systematists, but also that without a sound systematics, evolutionary biology cannot exist. His first major contribution, after all, was that of integrating systematics with other biological fields to forge the Modern Synthesis. “Stamp collection” could never give rise to modern evolutionary biology, but Mayrian systematics not only could, but it did. Mayr’s contributions as a systematist not only make me proud of also calling myself a systematist, but it also gives me the legitimacy to be regarded as a true evolutionary biologist.
Secondly, for historical reasons, the place where evolutionary biology really happens is in the English-speaking world. Ernst Mayr, a young immigrant from interwar Germany, shows that this should not frighten someone like me equally from a non-English-speaking country that is constantly in economic crisis. His example shows that, even in the 1930s, someone with a passion, focus, who was willing to work hard, and, of course, who found luck was able to be a major player in a central discipline of 20th-century science. Why can I not follow in his footsteps in this now much more open world?
Finally, racism is deeply rooted in essentialism ‒ i.e., thinking in classes. And there has been no one who fought essentialism harder than Mayr. The key to winning the battle against racism is to understand essentialism and why it is false. It is through population thinking, the idea so fondly cherished by Mayr, that we can put an end to racism.
Though I list only three points, many other contributions could be listed. For example, how his distinction between proximate and ultimate causation can be used against the “appeal to nature” fallacy (e.g., “sex evolved for reproduction. Therefore, sex without a reproductive end is wrong”. This clearly conflates proximate and ultimate causation).
A illuminating reading about Mayr’s life is Haffer’s “Ornithology, Evolution, and Philosophy: The Life and Science of Ernst Mayr”. I can’t see how someone would still argue for renaming the Ernst Mayr Award after reading this book unless the argument is to remove eponyms from all awards. But I would still say that we would be in a considerably poorer, greyer world if we cannot live among the memory of our heroes.
Bravo! This whole think especially burned my marshmallows, as its being done specifically because of the race of the individual, and the assertion (without evidence as far as I am aware), that women and minorities are said to feel unseen.
I know it may be asking a lot, but I would like to actually hear from people who feel harmed or socially distanced bc of a prestigious award named after a white man.
