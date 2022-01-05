Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “yet,” has this note:
Today’s comic inspired by a funny little guy called Hugh Ross.
(His Wikipedia bio is here.) I debated Ross once at the Alaska Bar Association Meeting in Anchorage (the lawyers wanted to hear both “sides”). He’s not little, nor especially funny, but I didn’t find him a particularly compelling opponent. He’s an old-earth creationist, though, and I’d like to see him debate a young-earth creationist about the age of the Earth. Has such a debate ever taken place?
But I digress. Here are the Divine Duo flap their jaws about creationism and science. Accommodationists and apologists often give credit for science to Christianity, arguing that without that religion there would be no science. That, of course, is arrant nonsense, but I often hear the same argument Jesus makes here. Does anybody really believe that if religion hadn’t come along, we’d have no science?
6 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ science”
Even if you don’t worry about the Son of God stuff, Jesus curses fig trees, turns water into wine, and does other ‘miracles’. That’s magic, not science.
If it were correct that the Bible predicted scientific discoveries, that would be a remarkable evidence in favor of Divine inspiration, however, unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
His organization had on their website Isaiah 40:22 (and I believe that they have used this verse in one of their Youtube videos) as a passage that predicts the expansion of the universe because it says: “…who stretches out the heavens like a curtain, and spreads them like a tent to dwell in” (ESV). Their implication was that God had to inspire the Bible because of this remarkable prediction.
But when you go and look up the entire verse it says the following:
It is he who sits above the circle of the earth, and its inhabitants are like grasshoppers; who stretches out the heavens like a curtain, and spreads them like a tent to dwell in” – Isaiah 40:22 (ESV)
How do you call Biblical cherry-picking where you ignore the first part of the verse but fully embrace the second part of the verse?
This circle of the earth and the domed heavens etc which are mentioned in the Bible are examples of the Babylonian concept of a flat earth.
THe idea that there can be no science without religion is obviously absurd. Especially so since some scientific discoveries such as the mathematics developed by the ancient Greeks predate christianity. They also had atheists such as Diagoras and Theodorus.
Ross’s article here is interesting:
He jumps straight from GR to God 🙂
The ID crowd discourages it since it wants to maintain a big tent — demonstrating (as was also done in the so-called “wedge document”) that it is at its core a political rather scientific movement.