Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ science

Today’s comic inspired by a funny little guy called Hugh Ross.

(His Wikipedia bio is here.) I debated Ross once at the Alaska Bar Association Meeting in Anchorage (the lawyers wanted to hear both “sides”). He’s not little, nor especially funny, but I didn’t find him a particularly compelling opponent. He’s an old-earth creationist, though, and I’d like to see him debate a young-earth creationist about the age of the Earth. Has such a debate ever taken place?

But I digress. Here are the Divine Duo flap their jaws about creationism and science. Accommodationists and apologists often give credit for science to Christianity, arguing that without that religion there would be no science. That, of course, is arrant nonsense, but I often hear the same argument Jesus makes here. Does anybody really believe that if religion hadn’t come along, we’d have no science?