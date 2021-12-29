Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “dried2”, is a reprise from 2009. I hadn’t seen it, but didn’t know that Mo was such a wit—especially about the faith that he founded.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Raisin Cain
December 29, 2021 • 9:15 am
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “dried2”, is a reprise from 2009. I hadn’t seen it, but didn’t know that Mo was such a wit—especially about the faith that he founded.
10 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Raisin Cain”
Personally, I’d take the raisins over the virgins. I mean, about the second virgin into a run of 72, I’d be flat begging Allah for a weekend pass to Vegas, just to go hang out and kibbitz with some showgirls and pros.
Eternity is plenty of time for them to gain some experience.
No, because each time they revert to being virgins again. Really.
72 also sounds like many, but remember that you are there forever. After 363,543,635,257,244,364,344,488,562,844 years: “Not her again!”
Can anyone cite that one? My favorite example of mistranslation is that apparently it is not all alcohol that is forbidden, but only fermented grape products (wine, port). Fermented potatoes and wheat are kosher… err… halal.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2002/jan/12/books.guardianreview5
No links to original sources but a good starting point.
On second thought, quote deleted for family friendly reasons.
a different quote, book came out in ~2001 so should be later reviews and comments:
“Christoph Luxenberg’s book, Die Syro-Aramaische Lesart des Koran, available only in German, came out just over a year ago, but has already had an enthusiastic reception, particularly among those scholars with a knowledge of several Semitic languages at Princeton, Yale, Berlin, Potsdam, Erlangen, Aix-en-Provence, and the Oriental Institute in Beirut.
Luxenberg tries to show that many obscurities of the Koran disappear if we read certain words as being Syriac and not Arabic.”
I can’t find a citation – the English translations describe the houris as “wide-eyed”, “with intensely black eyes set against the whiteness of their irises” etc. so it seems a stretch to me to substitute dried fruit (but then, I’m no expert). One passage refers to “bright-eyed damsels in sheltered in pavilions” – maybe that should be damsons?!
Well, this certainly puts a new wrinkle in what it means to be a virgin.