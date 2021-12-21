Winter has just begun!

Yes, when this post goes up at 10:59 a.m. Eastern U.S. time, Winter in the Northern Hemisphere has just begun. I thought it would be a good winter, but it looks like we’re in for another long bout of social distancing, mask wearing, people avoidance, and maybe even another jab. I hope to still go to Antarctica in March, and if that doesn’t happen I’ll be bummed.
A quick explanation of the solstice: because the Earth orbits the Sun but its axis of rotation is tilted at a constant angle, this is the day when the Northern Hemisphere is farthest from the Sun, while the Southern Hemisphere is closest. That’s why it’s the beginning of Summer below the equator and the beginning of Winter here (just that slight tilt makes all the difference in weather and light). It’s the shortest day of the year for us, and the longest day of the year below the equator. This diagram explains both the light and temperature phenomena.
Will it be a good winter (either for you or the world) or a bad one? A dumb poll:
For a nice computational mind melt, consider this : calculating a plot of daylight, as seen in those Mercator projections with day/night laid on them :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daylight
Some sites I found :
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/6372802/calculate-daylight-hours-based-on-gegraphical-coordinates/6372823#6372823
https://www.reddit.com/r/dataisbeautiful/comments/duax05/oc_hours_of_daylight_as_a_function_of_day_of_the/
Or as Richard the Trey might say, yet another winter of our discontent.
Ironically, winter is THE thematic season of the York Peppermint Patty, contrary to Richard’s admittedly snide reference to the glorious summer brought by the sun (son) of York.
Sorry.
Axial Tilt Is The Reason For The Season!
I voted ‘good’, although it is summer now here.
I have this hunch -an informed hunch- omicron will be a blessing in disguise.
Hey Jerry, you have it all wrong. This is the real reason why winter has begun:
Tāwhirimātea’s battle
In Māori tradition, Tāwhirimātea was the god of the weather. His parents were Ranginui (the sky father) and Papatūānuku (the earth mother), who lay close together. To let light into the world, Tāwhirimātea’s brothers separated their parents. But Tāwhirimātea did not agree to this. To show his anger he sent out his children, the four winds, and clouds that brought rain and thunderstorms.
This destroyed trees in the forests ruled by his brother Tāne. But Tāwhirimātea could not defeat his brother Tūmatauenga, god of the people. So the battle between people and the weather continues today.
https://teara.govt.nz/en/tawhirimatea-the-weather
Thanks for that information. For many decades, I thought Pluto, Proserpina and Ceres were responsible, but as an Antipodean I obviously need to decolonise my mind and learn True Indigenous Knowledge.
Ah yes. “At Soylent corporation, people are our greatest resource.”
Bah. The solstice is mid-winter, not the beginning of winter. So sez me.
That’s always puzzled me. Why would the shortest day mark the beginning and not the the middle of winter? After all, “In the bleak midwinter” was originally published under the title “A Christmas Carol”. Is this a US thing where things start later than elsewhere in the world, as in Johny Horton’s classic “Sink the Bismark (sic)” – “In May of nineteen forty-one the war had just begun”?
Interestingly, because the earth’s orbit is elliptical, it is currently almost at its closest distance to the sun, and will be around 5 million km further away in the Northern hemisphere summer.
https://theskylive.com/how-far-is-sun
The seasons arise not because of greater distance from the sun but because during the Northern hemisphere winter the same amount of solar energy is spread over a larger surface area at higher latitudes because of the tilt of the earth’s axis.
Meanwhile, in Auckland NZ, it is a pretty hot summer and I have been planting runner beans, tomatoes, and chillis. Few of the bean seeds have germinated, possibly because I failed to heed the advice of maramataka, the Māori calendar, as to the to best time of the lunar month for planting:
https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/homed/garden/126364248/gardeners-heres-how-the-maramataka-can-tell-us-when-to-start-sowing-and-growing
I can’t answer the poll because it’s not winter here, but I can wish all readers a happy festive season, however they may celebrate it.
PCC(e)—Thanks for reminding us that “Soylent Green” takes place in 2022. Maybe I will celebrate the new year by watching it again, Netflix permitting. Bon voyage á Antarctica.
The best thing about the winter solstice is that the days start to get longer again. Yay! Sure, cold and snow lie ahead, but more daylight.
For extra credit, explain why in my latitude (43.3 N), the earliest sunset (clock time) occurred about 9 Dec but the latest sunrise will not occur until about 10 January. Hint: It is part of the observational proof that the sun and the stars do not revolve around the earth.
This is true at all latitudes, not just 43.3 N, and it’s because the Sun sometimes runs fast relative to local mean time and sometimes runs slow. If you’re on the Greenwich meridian, for example, the Sun is hardly ever due south at exactly 12:00 GMT. Most of the year, it’s due south earlier than 12:00 or later than 12:00, by as much as fifteen minutes. The underlying cause is two-fold: first, the Sun moves along the ecliptic, which is tilted relative to the equator by 23.5 degrees, more or less, and second, because the Earth’s orbit is elliptical not circular, it’s not moving around the ecliptic at a uniform speed. Consequently, in technical terms, the Right Ascension of the Sun does not increase at a uniform rate.
I’m not sure what this has to do with proving that the Sun and stars don’t revolve around the Earth. The aberration of starlight, discovered by James Bradley in 1727, was the key observation which settled that question.