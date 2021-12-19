It’s Sunday, ergo we get to see bird photos taken by biologist John Avise. John’s IDs and captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Today we have a holiday theme, and John wishes us all a happy holiday. I, for one, reciprocate, as he’s provided us with weekly bird photos for well over a year. Thanks and happy holidays to John!

Holiday Cheers My bird photos this week are themed for the holiday season: lots of bright reds and greens, plus in some cases a dash or two of snow. Whatever you’re celebrating, be it Christmas, Hannukah, Coynezaa, the arrival of a New Year, or just the beauty of winter, I want to wish PCC(E) and all of his readers a most joyous holiday season! I photographed The Northern Cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis) in Michigan and Georgia, the Red-crowned Amazon (Amazona voridigenalis) in California, the Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum) in California, Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna) in California, the American Redstarts (Setophaga ruticilla) in Michigan, the American Dipper (Cinclus mexicana) in Colorado, and the Tufted Titmouse (Baeolophus bicolor) and American Tree Sparrow (Bombycilla cedrorum) in Ohio. Red-crowned Amazon showing red and green:

Anna’s Hummingbird showing red and green:

Northern Cardinal male surrounded by green:

Northern Cardinal female against a green backdrop:

Northern Cardinal male against a green backdrop:

American Redstart against a green backdrop:

American Redstart seemingly in a wreath:

Cedar Waxwing eating red berries:

American Dipper in snow:

American Tree Sparrow in snow:

Tufted Titmouse in snow: