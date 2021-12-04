Here’s today’s trifecta, with lagniappe. If you have a cat and a glass table, you’re a reprobate if you don’t try to photograph them like this. This appeared on Facebook; go to the link if you want to see more.
***************
This cat was fitted with a small camera, and watch the video to get a rare cat’s-eye view of a moggy climbing a tree and then leaping onto a roof. What acrobats these animals are. There’s an alteraction with a d*g, too—don’t miss this video!
@lovegailun
***************
It’s all videos and pictures this week, and this one shows a tuxedo cat encountering a big plush white tiger, which scares the bejeesus out of the poor moggy!
****************
Lagnaippe: An automatic elevator fully operated by the cat! And there are extra features:
The more comfortable way to get into the garden… The elevator is fully operated by the cat. the cabin is fitted with an infrared catflap, only the domestic cat has access.
h/t: Divy, Paul
8 thoughts on “Caturday felid trifecta: Cats from below; a cat’s-eye view of their world; cat scared to death by giant plush tiger; and lagniappe”
I’m with the kitten. That tiger’s scary.
The elevator is wonderful. Much better than an open basket.
Yes, the poor cat’s reaction to the tiger is understandable. The catcam footage was great!
That’s cruel to scare the little cat with the big stuffed tiger. Cats probably experience many such scares in their lives but it still bothers me when someone does it on purpose.
I’m with Paul. What a nasty thing to do.
I never trust people who get pleasure from frightening animals.
A long time ago, I acquired a small stuffed leopard, and I had the brilliant idea to have it “peek” out past the bedroom door at my two cats. As soon as they saw it, they exploded backwards in terror. I felt guilty for days, and the cats got extra treats.
At least it wasn’t a cucumber!
What a great elevator for the cat!
Fun view of the cats on glass.