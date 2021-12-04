Caturday felid trifecta: Cats from below; a cat’s-eye view of their world; cat scared to death by giant plush tiger; and lagniappe

Here’s today’s trifecta, with lagniappe. If you have a cat and a glass table, you’re a reprobate if you don’t try to photograph them like this. This appeared on Facebook; go to the link if you want to see more.

***************

This cat was fitted with a small camera, and watch the video to get a rare cat’s-eye view of a moggy climbing a tree and then leaping onto a roof. What acrobats these animals are. There’s an alteraction with a d*g, too—don’t miss this video!

***************

It’s all videos and pictures this week, and this one shows a tuxedo cat encountering a big plush white tiger, which scares the bejeesus out of the poor moggy!

****************

Lagnaippe: An automatic elevator fully operated by the cat! And there are extra features:

The more comfortable way to get into the garden… The elevator is fully operated by the cat. the cabin is fitted with an infrared catflap, only the domestic cat has access.

h/t: Divy, Paul