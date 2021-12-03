Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Friday, December 3, 2021: I hate to say this, but it’s National Peppermint Latte Day. This is in line with Coyne’s Fourth Dictum: All beverages save beer eventually revert to confections.
It’s also National Apple Pie Day (much better), National Green Bean Casserole Day (much worse), Faux Fur Friday, Bartender Appreciation Day, and International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
News of the Day:
*The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been found in three states beyond California: Colorado, Minnesota and New York, which itself reported five cases. It will soon be everywhere. Biden is considering measures like vaccine mandates for domestic flights, stricter regulations for travelers entering the U.S., and there’s more:
- People will be required to wear masks on airplanes, trains, buses and other transportation through March 18, according to senior Biden administration officials. The White House is also expected to confirm that all international travelers must take a coronavirus test one day before their flight to the United States.
- Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, said the Biden administration is preparing for a possible “variant-specific boost” of vaccinations.
- GlaxoSmithKline announced Thursday that early laboratory testing indicates that its antibody-based covid-19 therapy, developed with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology, is likely to be effective against the omicron variant of the virus.
Get ready for that Omicron booster!
*In a discussion of abortion law, four NYT columnists—Ross Douthat, Charles Blow, Michele Goldberg, and Lulu Garcia-Navarro, give their predictions about how the Supreme Court will rule in the Mississippi abortion case. All of them agree that Roe will be overturned in spirit if not in letter, but of course they differ in whether this is a good result and what the consequences will be for both women and the Democratic Party.
Every news source I can find—on both Right and Left—said that the outcome of the case was almost assured given what the Justices said during oral arguments. We’re about to enter another tumultuous time given that at least 24 states will outlaw abortion or make it very difficult to get if Roe were overturned. I cannot understand how any legislator can force a woman to bear a baby (as Mississippi does) if that fetus was the result of rape or incest. What kind of human could decree that?
*As for a good critical op-ed on the topic, read Linda Greenhouse’s “The Supreme Court gaslights its way to the end of Roe.” (Greenhouse covers the Supreme Court for the NYT.) She covers not only the history of the earlier decision, but shows how appalled she is at what’s going on now. Amy Coney Barrett comes in for special criticism:
Justice Barrett’s performance during Wednesday’s argument was beyond head-spinning. Addressing both Ms. Rikelman and Elizabeth Prelogar, the U.S. solicitor general who argued for the United States on behalf of the Mississippi clinic, Justice Barrett asked about “safe haven” laws that permit women to drop off their unwanted newborn babies at police stations or fire houses; the mothers’ parental rights are then terminated without further legal consequences. If the problem with “forced motherhood” was that it would “hinder women’s access to the workplace and to equal opportunities,” Justice Barrett asked, “why don’t safe haven laws take care of that problem?”
She continued: “It seems to me that it focuses the burden much more narrowly. There is, without question, an infringement on bodily autonomy, you know, which we have in other contexts, like vaccines. However, it doesn’t seem to me to follow that pregnancy and then parenthood are all part of the same burden.”
I’ll pass over the startling notion that being required to accept a vaccine is equivalent to being forced to carry a pregnancy to term. “Gaslighting” doesn’t adequately describe the essence of what Justice Barrett was suggesting: that the right to abortion really isn’t necessary because any woman who doesn’t want to be a mother can just hand her full-term baby over to the nearest police officer and be done with the whole business. As Justice Barrett, of all people, surely understands, such a woman will forever be exactly what she didn’t want to be: a mother, albeit one stripped of her ability to make a different choice.
*There are signs of big trouble brewing in Ukraine, though I hope this is just a threat. 90,000 Russian troops have massed on the Russia/Ukraine border, leading the West to worry that, as they did before, Russia has designs on the country (they took Crimea in the last invasion). Russia has taken pre-combat actions, like putting cages on tank tops to deflect antitank missiles (below). The Russians have also escalated their rhetoric.
The stark warning by the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, on Wednesday that Russia has made plans for a “large-scale” attack is backed up by open source analysis – and western intelligence assessments. “There is enough substance to this,” one insider added.
President Joe Biden is said to have been concerned for weeks, but efforts to cool the temperature – including Thursday’s summit between Blinken and his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov – have failed, suggesting Russia wants the crisis to continue.
. . . It is easy to argue that recent developments are designed by Russia to test the west and the US’s resolve, particularly as a new left-leaning German government is poised to take over. However, western diplomats emphasise that Ukraine is not a member of Nato and that therefore there is no obligation to defend the country if attacked.
This means that Russia has carte blanche to invade (nobody has the stomach for a war with Russia), and the only response would be words and sanctions.
The Russians look as if they’re preparing for battle:
*The NYT’s “Ethicist” takes up the question of whether religious exemptions from Covid vaccines can be justified. (I have previously said “no” because they compromise the health of society.) I disagree with his first paragraph below, but agree in general that exemptions should not be granted without good reason:
It matters, too, whether religious claims against the state or an employer are backed by a community of faith. (No major religious group has asked members to abstain from vaccination, though individual congregations may go their own way.) That’s relevant in two respects. First, we have some reason to try to accommodate a community of faith precisely because it is a community; and second, such membership increases our confidence that the profession is sincere. When conscientious objectors are asked to establish their bona fides, the fact that they belong to a tradition with pacifist commitments — such as Quakerism — may be taken as a useful proxy.
Our assessments of faith-based claims will be imperfect, no doubt. But allowing people to assert a religious exemption with no questions asked is an obvious invitation to abuse. Some people seem to think that merely uttering the words “religious exemption” obliges us to let them do whatever they want. That way chaos lies.
Nope, I don’t care whether there is a community of, say, Christians whose faith mandates no vaccinations. Their status as unvaccinated puts the rest of us at risk. And I don’t care about their sincerity; sincerity puts us at just as much risk as lying since both results in unvaccinated people. The only excuse for exemption, in my view, is preexisting medical conditions that make immunization dangerous. Period.
*Doesn’t the NYT have better things to do that kvetch about how cute cats are used to push right-wing dogma? I guess not, so you can read “Those cute cats online? They can help spread misinformation,” by technology reporter Davey Alba (h/t j. j.)
The posts with the animals do not directly spread false information. But they can draw a huge audience that can be redirected to a publication or site spreading false information about election fraud, unproven coronavirus cures and other baseless conspiracy theories entirely unrelated to the videos. Sometimes, following a feed of cute animals on Facebook unknowingly signs users up as subscribers to misleading posts from the same publisher.
. . . The website of Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician who researchers say is a chief spreader of coronavirus misinformation online, regularly posts about cute animals that generate tens or even hundreds of thousands of interactions on Facebook. The stories include “Kitten and Chick Nap So Sweetly Together” and “Why Orange Cats May Be Different From Other Cats,” written by Dr. Karen Becker, a veterinarian.
Oh for chrissake. Here’s a helpful picture that accompanies the article (the red line is from the NYT):
*Gravelinspector sent a “Scotland picture of the week” from the BBC: a quizzical mallard
*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 784,163, an increase of 1,021 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,253,114, an increase of about 8,000 over yesterday’s total.
Stuff that happened on December 3 includes:
- 1800 – United States presidential election: The Electoral College casts votes for president and vice president that resulted in a tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr.
This was a mess, but you know who won. Jefferson took the victory on the 36th ballot.
- 1818 – Illinois becomes the 21st U.S. state.
- 1910 – Modern neon lighting is first demonstrated by Georges Claude at the Paris Motor Show.
- 1960 – The musical Camelot debuts at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. It will become associated with the Kennedy administration.
A great musical, though I heard the late Stephen Sondheim diss it as as one of those “mindless musicals with memorable tunes” in an old NPR interview yesterday. Sondheim said he preferred to write other kinds of musicals that conveyed emotionality. That’s the first time I heard him wax arrogant.
Voilà: from the original cast of Camelot: “I loved you once in silence” with Julie Andrews playing Guinevere, talking about the illicit love between her and Lancelot (Robert Goulet).
- 1979 – Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini becomes the first Supreme Leader of Iran.
- 1992 – A test engineer for Sema Group uses a personal computer to send the world’s first text message via the Vodafone network to the phone of a colleague.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1755 – Gilbert Stuart, American painter (d. 1828)
Stuart’s most famous work is this unfinished painting of George Washington, painted from life in 1796. This is the George you’ll see mirror-imaged on the American one-dollar bill.
- 1833 – Carlos Finlay, Cuban epidemiologist and physician (d. 1915)
Finlay discovered that a mosquito of the genus Aedes was the vector of yellow fever, and that led to the conquest of the disease, which in turn allowed the Panama Canal to be built with not too much mortality.
- 1857 – Joseph Conrad, Polish-born British novelist (d. 1924)
Conrad’s native language was Polish but his famous works are in English—and what fantastic English he wrote! Photo below, ca. 1919:
- 1895 – Anna Freud, Austrian-English psychologist and psychoanalyst (d. 1982)
She was Freud’s sixth child and herself became a psychoanalyst. Here she is with dad in 1913:
- 1927 – Andy Williams, American singer (d. 2012)
- 1960 – Daryl Hannah, American actress and producer
- 1960 – Julianne Moore, American actress and author
Wikipedia notes, “Moore is an atheist; when asked on Inside the Actors Studio what God might say to her upon arrival in heaven, she gave God’s response as, “Well, I guess you were wrong, I do exist.”
- 1963 – Terri Schiavo, American medical patient (d. 2005)
She was in a vegetative state for 15 years before the courts finally allowed her feeding tube to be removed.
- 1965 – Katarina Witt, German figure skater and actress
Here’s Witt in the long program in the 1988 Calgary Olympics. She finished second in this program, ultimately nabbing the gold medal for East Germany:
- 1985 – Amanda Seyfried, American actress
Those who no longer needed to floss on December 3 include:
- 311 – Diocletian, Roman emperor (b. 244)
- 1888 – Carl Zeiss, German physicist and lens maker, created the optical instrument (b. 1816)
Here’s one of Zeiss’s beautiful microscopes (1879); the name “Zeiss” still stands for quality optics:
- 1894 – Robert Louis Stevenson, Scottish novelist, poet, and essayist (b. 1850)
Stevenson died at 44 on Samoa. Here he is with his family on that island about 1892:
- 1910 – Mary Baker Eddy, American religious leader and author, founded Christian Science (b. 1821)
- 1980 – Oswald Mosley, English lieutenant, fascist, and politician, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (b. 1896)
Here’s Mosley, wannabe Nazi, speaking in Manchester with his blackshirts. Note the Nazi salute.
- 1993 – Lewis Thomas, American physician, etymologist, and academic (b. 1913)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sleeping in the firewood basket, and of course has to kvetch:
A: Hili:, this basket is dirty.Hili: And it’s your fault.
Ja: Hili, ten koszyk jest brudny.Hili: I to jest twoja wina.
And a photo of Kulka by Andrzej:
From Marie, a duck greeting card. Awesome! I ordered ten.
From Bruce:
From Athayde. OY!
Foxes and Fossils are releasing one Chrismas song each week for the next four weeks. Here’s the first, with Sammi singing:
A tweet from God. I don’t think this plan will fly, but, you know, he is omnipotent.
Thinking about changing the sabbath to Wednesday
— God (@god) December 2, 2021
From Ginger K.:
— Hannah-Louise (@justwillowandme) November 28, 2021
From the Auschwitz Memorial, one of many displays in the Museum (including huge collections of dolls, shaving brushes, and an entire roomful of human hair shaved from women about to be gassed. It was used to fill mattresses. Here’s a display of the cans of cyanide granules used to gas the “selected”:
Auschwitz I. Block 4. Zyklon B canisters.
(Photo by: https://t.co/QcMmj80F8y) pic.twitter.com/tGkAFPJLmz
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 2, 2021
Its application produced so-called internal asphyxiation of the victims by blocking the exchange of oxygen in the red corpuscles and impeding cellular respiration.
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 2, 2021
Tweets from Matthew. I wonder if telescopes could show you something older than this meteorite.
All the otherworldly deets: https://t.co/rT4O08iZBX
— Dustin Growick 🦖 (@DustinGrowick) December 2, 2021
An excellent thread. Did the Omicron variant come from another species?
As someone who is very interested in experimentally infecting wild-type mice with SARS-CoV-2 to study host responses, I’ve treated Bob Garry’s gorgeous figure like a variant roadmap to experiment planning. He’s updated it to include omicron. pic.twitter.com/amKr9LVYAQ
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) December 2, 2021
I wonder if the mother can feel it . . . .
Good morning to everyone except for the NHS pregnancy app which just ruined my day. pic.twitter.com/lieSOsoMjD
— Rose Stokes (@RoseStokes) December 2, 2021
They should do this with ducks:
I don't know why we have three different pig emojis but it's great for when you need to tell someone a pig is slowly approaching:
🐖
🐷
🐽
— mah ree nah (@marinarachael) October 9, 2016
Bad decision-making is inevitable.
Living for the rest of one’s life with the consequences of bad-decision making should be in the hands of the decision-maker – namely, it is a human right for any individual to be able to do everything can to correct their mistake, and most importantly, learn from it.
“I wonder if telescopes could show you something older than this meteorite.”
I see in one tw337, he says “thing”, but the “deets” (shudder…) say “matter”, so I ask :
Is light matter?
I would say …. no …. I mean yes!….
[ is tossed off bridge ]
…. reading up, seems no mass means no matter. So, no.
Moss’s Exception to Coyne’s Fourth Dictum: all startup microbreweries will go through a stage of brewing something new each week until they find their place. Those that get stuck on fruit beers, especially blueberry, will die. Those that figure out how to make a decent bitter, lager, pale ale and porter will live.
Not just microbreweries! Our beloved Genesee now has a Cran Orange Kellerbier to ‘complement’ their Ruby Red Kolsch. They have succeeded in making a beer worse than that horrible grapefruit-flavored beer. Sigh. The end is nigh.
Pretty much all of the heavy elements on earth (gold as an example) were formed in supernova explosions that occurred before the solar system formed……I’m a little perplexed as to why that makes the meteorite particles of any special significance. We are all made of stardust.
Jeez, why shouldn’t the post-man-o-pausal guys in the Mississippi legislature (86% male, median age 56) and governor’s mansion (100% male) have control over all the state’s uteri?
“uteri”
[ checks etymology ]
Yep – Latin.
And an honest reading of the books of the Abrahamic religions should make it only too clear that Yahu-Wahu is in favor of the survival and spread of rapists’ genes.
“All beverages save beer eventually revert to confections” – even beer isn’t always exempt from such nonsense: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shandy
Even beer has succumbed. There are Maple Brown Sugar porters, and Mexican donut and double cake stouts.
The time has come
Beer pops
The Economist has a quotation of Robert Louis Stevenson today, perhaps because of the anniversary of his death. Something to meditate on: “Our business in this world is not to succeed, but to continue to fail, in good spirits.”
It’s not an easy business at which to succeed (at least the “good spirits” part of it), either…though I suppose that one’s failure to be in good spirits is just part of continuing to fail. But not in good spirits…which is, again, a failure, which is part of our business in this world, but which I have trouble doing in good spirits…which is a failure…which is part of…
I’m getting a headache.
🥴
It didn’t actually become closely associated with the Kennedy administration until a couple weeks after JFK got whacked in Dallas, when Jackie gave an interview to Theodore White of Life magazine wherein she confided that Jack had liked listening to the original cast recording.
In a chilling article in the Atlantic, University of Baltimore law professor, Kimberly Wehle, discusses the potential repercussions of the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Many other rights now taken for granted could be reversed by a Court operating under the philosophy of “textualism.” She notes:
“The thing is, the dangers of dispensing with Roe go far beyond abortion, because the legal logic that threatens this particular right could quite easily extend to others, inviting states to try out new laws that regulate choices about whom to marry, whom to be intimate with, what contraception to use, and how to rear one’s own children.“
She concludes:
“Nothing in the Constitution says anything to specifically protect couples’ ability to choose to have sex, use contraception, get married, decide how to educate their children, refuse bodily inspection or medical treatments, and, yes, terminate a pregnancy. From a legal perspective, if Roe falls, it’s hard to see what else will still stand.”
In other words, a Court dominated by religionists could allow the states to become mini-theocracies. This Court, which could stay conservative dominated for decades, could further speed the social divide within the country. A century of social progress could be wiped out. Perhaps the most dangerous legacy of the Trump administration was his appointment of three religious radicals to the Court. Not only do we now see democracy threatened, but our right to make our most personal intimate decisions as well.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/12/what-roe-could-take-down-it/620892/
It seems, whether we like it or not, the USA will transform into a federalist association, pitting the Blue states against the Red states. I live in solidly Blue Illinois, which years ago took steps to protect abortion rights, even to the point of becoming a destination for those of other states, e.g., Missouri, who are seeking abortion. We must brace ourselves for more civil conflict and try to forestall violence.
I would still maintain the only thing that allows the courts to determine all of these things is a useless congress. Let’s eventually stop talking about the supreme court and put the blame where it belongs on the people and their elected officials. According to the way the Constitution was laid out, the power was suppose to be in the legislature. It has become just the opposite. Article I was suppose to be the dominate piece of government – what a disappointment.
It appears, as Ben Franklin ominously alluded to, that we the people cannot keep our republic.
Yeah, overturning Roe would be the big Kulturkampf victory the Right has been longing for. If Roe falls, it won’t be long before red states seek to revivify anti-sodomy laws.
A paper in Nature Communications outlines successful gene editing techniques for sexual selection in mice embryos:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-59505112
While some see this as a way to avoid the slaughter of male animals, such as male chickens in egg production, sceptics view the development as a means of strengthening the dominance of factory farming.
Gotta admit, I never really warmed up to La Witt until the closing gala of the ’88 Olympics when she came out in her leathers and danced a routine to MJ’s “Bad”:
I was looking on Amazon for a pair of binoculars for general use. While there were a bunch with overall good ratings, the negative reviews suggested quality problems. I decided to search for Zeiss, and, oh, boy, the price jumped from a couple hundred to about $1800. (I didn’t get binoculars.)
Biden’s latest anti-covid measures again notably include any affecting the southern border. A reporter asked Fauci about this, and Fauci replied that they don’t have the resources to apply restrictions to people at the southern border. Why aren’t they restricting the inflow then? Under court mandate Biden will finally re-implement Remain in Mexico, but is looking to get out from under it. It’s hard to believe a booster is important given the unconcern about this major gap in covid policy.
“Nope, I don’t care whether there is a community of, say, Christians whose faith mandates no vaccinations. Their status as unvaccinated puts the rest of us at risk. And I don’t care about their sincerity; sincerity puts us at just as much risk as lying since both results in unvaccinated people. The only excuse for exemption, in my view, is preexisting medical conditions that make immunization dangerous. Period.”
I couldn’t agree more if I tried with both hands.
It’s a criminal-like mindset: I don’t have to worry about the consequences, since I never plan on experiencing them.
Barrett’s “solution” is not only unethical but impractical. The states that outlaw abortion are the exact same states that will scream bloody murder at the notion of increasing taxes to take care of other peoples’ children. Tell you what: let’s link abortion illegality to a 10% income tax hike on all income above $60,000 in order to care for all these dropped off orphans. Then we can watch how the “its a moral imperative to prevent abortion” pool dries up.