Iran will build a bomb no matter what

If you think that Iran, under its present theocracy, is willing to halt the production of nuclear warheads and missiles, then you are deluded. In fact, even Tom Friedman in the NYT is deluded in his column asserting that “Trump’s Iran policy has become a disaster for the U.S. and Israel.” Why? Because, according to Friedman:
Up until Trump walked out of the Iran deal negotiated by President Barack Obama — even though international inspectors said Iran was still adhering to it — Iran’s breakout time to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon was one year, and Iran had agreed to maintain that buffer for 15 years. Now it’s a matter of weeks. It would still take Iran a year and half or two years to manufacture a deliverable warhead, U.S. officials believe. But that is cold comfort.
Yes, of course Iran has promised to slow down its production of nuclear material for warheads, but has it really done that? What about those UN inspections?
They are a joke. The agreement forged by Obama stipulates that inspectors are forbidden to inspect military sites. Well, where do you think production of Iran’s warheads and missiles is taking place? And when you read about how the inspections are conducted: very lax, with required advance warning (this should not be given) and soil samples provided by Iran, you wonder how the inspectors can be duped so easily.
And don’t forget that according to the so called “sunset clause” in Obama’s deal, after 2035 Iran would have been absolutely free to develop whatever bomb it wants. 2035 is not as far away as we imagine. But of course Iran has no intention of waiting even that long.
The aims of Iran have been declared explicitly. Here’s one from the spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces (click on screenshot):
The spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces, Brig.-Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, on Saturday urged the total elimination of the Jewish state during an interview with an Iranian regime-controlled media outlet.“We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter. We want to destroy Zionism in the world,” Shekarchi told the Iranian Students News Agency.Shekarchi’s genocidal antisemitic remarks come just days before the nuclear talks are set to restart in Vienna Monday on curbing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s illicit nuclear program. The United States and other world powers are seeking to provide Tehran with economic sanctions relief in exchange for temporary restrictions on its atomic program. Israel and other countries believe Iran’s regime seeks to build a nuclear weapons device.
The Iranian general also blasted Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates for normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel, terming the diplomacy “intolerable” for Iran’s clerical regime. “Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and other countries considered as Muslims, for us they part of the Zionist regime and this is very important,” said Shekarchi.
But wait! There’s more:
And insofar as Biden and the EU renegotiate a deal with Iran in which it promises to slow down (but not stop) production of nuclear weapons, they are also dupes. Everyone knows that the production of those weapons is inevitable. At best we can buy some time, but not very much.
So what can be done? Israel can be destroyed by one or two nuclear missiles fired from Iran, and there will be no warning and little possibility of retaliating against such a large country.
Israel has two choices, neither of them palatable. It can bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities, but that is very likely to start a war—a war that nobody wants, including Israel itself, the U.S. and the EU. Or Israel can do nothing, or do smaller acts of sabotage like assassinating Iranian nuclear experts, which it has done. That will have little effect, and eventually Iran will aim its missiles at Israel.
The only viable solution I can see is the overthrow of the Iranian theocracy and institution of a secular government in there. We cannot do that, of course: it is up to the Iranian people. But those people are getting increasingly fed up with the theocracy and the economic degeneration of the country. And many are sick of the constant intrusion of fundamentalist Islam into their lives. You may have read about anti-regime demonstrations all over Iran, especially in Isfahan. Read Masih Alinejad’s Twitter feed for daily documentation. Persistent sanctions, with U.S. support of the demonstrators and denunciation of Iran’s human-rights violations (something the Iranians also want to negotiate away), will hearten them.
Alternatively, we can just let Iran develop its armed missiles and accept it into the community of the Nuclear Abled along with the U.S., UK, Russia, and China (with North Korea on the way). But Iran is not like North Korea, and I have no confidence that they won’t use their missiles. Israel is not the EU or the US, and has limited power to defend itself against a nuclear attack.
We can’t get rid of the mullahs, but the only way forward is to keep up with the sanctions to leverage a change of regime. In this sense I have to say that Trump’s actions made more sense than Obama’s and now Biden’s (Need I say that I despise Trump and am elated that he’s gone? But I cannot claim that every single thing his administration did was injurious. The revision of Title IX under DeVos was another example.)
Iranians don’t need empty words. If you are deeply concerned about those protester who got killed, then don’t bury human rights under nuclear deal.@StateDeptSpox https://t.co/TSzNurhEKa
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 29, 2021
9 thoughts on “Iran will build a bomb no matter what”
Israel isn’t going to accept this. They will find facilities and destroy them, they will assassinate those working on the programs and use any means to stop this because this is an existential threat to them. No matter what, this is all bad but inevitable.
We should never doubt Iran’s ambitions to be a major power.
Just one, at the most two nuclear bombs on Israel more or less guarantee that Israel will not be able to retaliate. Have a look at the map to see how small Israel is.
Iranian mullahs are everything but not sober and calculating. Read their speeches about the need to hasten coming of the Hidden Imam (in farsi, but they are translated into English). To die for the faith as a martyr is not an empty slogan in Iran (even for the leaders) but an aspiration.
There is a probability that Iran will “only” use its nuclear weapon to keep Israel in check while arming forces all around it (Hezbollah, Hamas, PIJ) which could then overwhelm Israel with conventional forces (yes, Iron Dome can be overwhelmed and Israeli army as well).
I think you’ve got a common misperception of nuclear weapons. They are the biggest bombs we’ve ever invented, yes, but they still “only” have a blast radius of 1-10 miles. Horrific, but 3-300 square miles nuked per bomb is nothing compared to Israel’s 8,550 square miles of land. An individual nuke is a city-destroyer, not a nation-destroyer.
Now it’s possible that (a) Israel has stored all their nukes in one place, and (b) Iran knows where that is, and (c) Israel enacts no defensive measures for it’s arsenal when Iran acquires nukes. In which case, Iran can hit their retaliatory strike capability. But each of those three things is extremely unlikely. If and when the Israeli military deems a nuclear strike to be a credible threat, it’s simple enough for them to do what the US and USSR did in the cold war, and always have a nuclear armed plane in the air so that there is simply no way their enemy prevent a retaliation.
We’ve all heard the morality tale about the hiker who met a talking rattlesnake. The snake asked to be taken to a lower elevation, as the snake felt cold. The man was finally pursuaded and nestled the snake in this jacket to keep it warm. Once the hiker arrived at a low elevation, the snake promptly bit the man and started to slither away. “Why did you bite me? You promised you wouldn’t!” The snake’s reply: “What did you expect? I’m a rattlesnake.”
The Democrats should never have supported the nuclear deal while Obama was in office, and the deal should not be revived now. Never make deals with gangsters who have openly lied and broken the law for decades.
You use arguments to put yourself (Israel) into a corner with no way out, no alternative to what? Action? War? I am not sure. So, is this Israel’s problem or is it America’s problem. I get confused.
I cannot speak on what Israel should do. They will do what they will do. As for America – they were for diplomacy. That stopped when Trump arrived. He did exactly what Israel wanted — he killed diplomacy. So that is what happened. The only alternative left for America in this thing is MAD. It is the same thing we had with Russia and China and now N. Korea. So if Iran gets the bomb they must be given the word. You use the bomb on anyone and you are done. If there is another solution to this issue (diplomacy or MAD) I fail to see it.
Sanctions are part of diplomacy. And if you think that Iran was never going to build a bomb, you’re wrong. It will get one. Do you really think Obama would have negotiated Iran out of building a bomb with his handouts? If so, then I have some land in central Florida to sell you. I believe Obama was bamboozled, with the Iranians repeatedly lying or deceiving him, the UN, and the world community.