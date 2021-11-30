Reader Chris Taylor sent us some lovely photos of moths and butterflies, most from Australia. His captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

I’ve dug out some lepidoptera photos for your wildlife photos. These have been taken in many places over a long period of time. They are mostly Australian, but a couple of ringers crept in there too .I know very little about any of them, other than the identification and place where the photo was taken.

Danaus plexippus, Monarch, Nelson New Zealand: