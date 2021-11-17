I posted this live performance of “Woodstock” about 10½ years ago (been a long time here, eh?), but I saw it again on those infernal YouTube “suggestions” on the right. And once again I was mesmerized by the quality of Joni Mitchell’s artistry. She wins the trifecta of rock/folk musicianship: superb at singing, playing an instrument, and writing songs—something that only artists like Paul McCartney, Stephen Stills, or James Taylor can do.
This version is from 1970, and shows how much music can be made with a voice, a piano, and a great tune. Joni introduces the song with a story about how she didn’t get to go to Woodstock, and so wrote the song after watching the show on television. You can read more at the Wikipedia link above.
Crosby, Still, Nash & Young also performed an album version in 1970 that rocks much harder than Joni’s, and truly I can’t say which I like better. This really is “apples and oranges.”
Backstory of the CSN&Y version (from Wikipedia):
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young had learned the song from Mitchell herself, who was Nash’s girlfriend at the time, but the band’s version introduced major changes in tone. Jimi Hendrix was involved early in the song’s development, and a recording taped on 30 September 1969, half a year before the album came out, with Hendrix playing bass and overdubbing guitar was released in 2018 on the album Both Sides of the Sky. Sound engineer Eddie Kramer stated that with Jimi “… helping the song along, it sounds like Crosby, Stills & Hendrix”. The final version had Stephen Stills singing a slightly rearranged version of Mitchell’s lyrics which put the line, “we are billion year old carbon” — which only appeared in her final chorus — into each of the first three choruses. Then that line was replaced with “we are caught in the devil’s bargain” in the last chorus, which was also in Mitchell’s final chorus.
“Woodstock” was one of the few Déjà Vu tracks where Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young all performed their parts in the same session. Later the original lead vocal by Stephen Stills was partly replaced with a later vocal recorded by Stills, who recalled: “I replaced one and a half verses that were excruciatingly out of tune.” Neil Young disagreed, saying that “the track was magic. Then later on [Crosby, Stills & Nash] were in the studio nitpicking [with the result that] Stephen erased the vocal and put another one on that wasn’t nearly as good.
7 thoughts on ““Woodstock””
I like both of those versions, but my favorite is still the one by Matthews Southern Comfort. Beautiful steel guitar and a great arrangement. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIHfuihoz70
I much prefer the CSN&Y version as its tone seems more inline with the Woodstock Music Festival. The Hendrix connection was new to me. That Steven Stills thought his vocal was out of tune but Neil Young that it was perfect is hilarious. Stills was undoubtedly right but Neil Young likes out of tune vocals as he makes it work in his own music.
She watched Woodstock on TV. I had no idea it was on the TV. I knew they filmed most of it and made a movie from that which I did see. Also there was a three record album of Woodstock.
She watched the NEWS on TV. It was all over the place. The whole country was seeing it on the nightly news and reading about it in newspapers.
I’m pretty sure Jerry is referring to the news coverage of the festival, including the New York State Thruway being closed, man. Can you dig it? Lotta freaks.
Simulcasting wasn’t yet so much as a gleam in Michael Lang’s or Artie Kornfeld’s (let alone Max Yasgur’s) eye. 🙂
David Crosby recorded a much more recent version of Woodstock with youthful collaborators Becca Stevens, Michelle Willis, and Michael League on his 2018 album Here if you Listen. This is probably my favourite version. Gorgeous.
I’ve never been a huge Joni Mitchell fan, although when I say “huge,” that simply means “not in my regular rotation.” But my favorite song of hers is one I’ve rarely heard people mention: Free Man in Paris.